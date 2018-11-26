குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டியதாக குற்றச்சாட்டு நடிகை காயத்ரி ரகுராம் விளக்கம்

நடன இயக்குனரும், நடிகையுமான காயத்ரி ரகுராம் குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டியதாக எழுந்த குற்றச்சாட்டு குறித்து டுவிட்டரில் விளக்கம் அளித்து உள்ளார்.

சென்னை





நடிகையும் நடன இயக்குனருமான காயத்ரி ரகுராம் குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டி அடையாறு போக்குவரத்து போலீசாரிடம் சிக்கியதாக தகவல் வெளியானது. இதுகுறித்து அவர் ட்விட்டரில் விளக்கம் அளித்துள்ளார். அதில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-





இந்த போலி செய்தியை உருவாக்கியது குடித்துவிட்டு கார் ஓட்டி சிக்கிய நிருபர் தான். நான் படப்பிடிப்பு முடித்துவிட்டு என் சக கலைஞரை வீட்டில் விடச் சென்றேன்.





வழக்கமான பரிசோதனைக்காக என் காரை நிறுத்தினார்கள். நான் போலீசாருடன் மோதவில்லை.





ஓட்டுநர் உரிமம் உள்ளிட்ட ஆவணங்கள் வேறு பையில் இருந்தது. அதனால் அந்த ஆவணங்களை சரிபார்க்க போக்குவரத்து போலீசார் என்னுடன் வந்தார். அவர்களின் பணியை பாராட்டுகிறேன். சண்டை எதுவும் இல்லை.





அவர் என் தந்தை பற்றி பேசினார், அவர் என் ரசிகர் அதனால் நாங்கள் சேர்ந்து செல்பி எடுத்துக் கொண்டோம். நான் காரை ஓட்டினேன். நான் குடிபோதையில் இருந்திருந்தால் அவர்கள் மீண்டும் என்னை காரை ஓட்ட விட்டிருக்கமாட்டார்கள்.





The one who created this fake news he was press reporter who was caught drunk and driving. I finished my shoot and was dropping my co star at home. I was stopped for normal checking. No such incident fighting with a cop ball press reporter ended up writing whatever came in mind. — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) November 26, 2018

I did not have license other documents with me and it was in my different hand bag. Traffic police came with me to check the documents. I infact appreciated their work there was no quarrel he spoke about my father and he was infact fan of me we took a selfie. I drove the car. — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) November 26, 2018

There was no speeding or anything full of lies. Unfortunate not to know the reporter’s name who was caught. — Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) November 26, 2018