குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டியதாக குற்றச்சாட்டு நடிகை காயத்ரி ரகுராம் விளக்கம்

The one who created this fake news he was press reporter who was caught drunk and driving. I finished my shoot and was dropping my co star at home. I was stopped for normal checking. No such incident fighting with a cop ball press reporter ended up writing whatever came in mind.— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) November 26, 2018
I did not have license other documents with me and it was in my different hand bag. Traffic police came with me to check the documents. I infact appreciated their work there was no quarrel he spoke about my father and he was infact fan of me we took a selfie. I drove the car.— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) November 26, 2018
There was no speeding or anything full of lies. Unfortunate not to know the reporter’s name who was caught.— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) November 26, 2018
I’m not worried about being in the news and I don’t care. It’s just the news reporter who spreading this was caught for drunk and driving. But everyone let him gobut I’m targeted. Very nice place to live with no privacy.— Gayathri Raguramm (@gayathriraguram) November 26, 2018