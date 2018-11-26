சினிமா செய்திகள்

குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டியதாக குற்றச்சாட்டு நடிகை காயத்ரி ரகுராம் விளக்கம் + "||" + Accused of drunk driving Actress Gayatri Raghuram Description

குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டியதாக குற்றச்சாட்டு நடிகை காயத்ரி ரகுராம் விளக்கம்
குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டியதாக குற்றச்சாட்டு நடிகை காயத்ரி ரகுராம் விளக்கம்
நடன இயக்குனரும், நடிகையுமான காயத்ரி ரகுராம் குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டியதாக எழுந்த குற்றச்சாட்டு குறித்து டுவிட்டரில் விளக்கம் அளித்து உள்ளார்.
சென்னை

நடிகையும் நடன இயக்குனருமான காயத்ரி ரகுராம் குடிபோதையில் கார் ஓட்டி அடையாறு போக்குவரத்து போலீசாரிடம் சிக்கியதாக தகவல் வெளியானது. இதுகுறித்து அவர் ட்விட்டரில் விளக்கம் அளித்துள்ளார். அதில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-

இந்த போலி செய்தியை உருவாக்கியது குடித்துவிட்டு கார் ஓட்டி சிக்கிய நிருபர் தான். நான் படப்பிடிப்பு முடித்துவிட்டு என் சக கலைஞரை வீட்டில் விடச் சென்றேன்.

வழக்கமான பரிசோதனைக்காக என் காரை நிறுத்தினார்கள். நான் போலீசாருடன் மோதவில்லை.

ஓட்டுநர் உரிமம் உள்ளிட்ட ஆவணங்கள் வேறு பையில் இருந்தது. அதனால் அந்த ஆவணங்களை சரிபார்க்க போக்குவரத்து போலீசார் என்னுடன் வந்தார். அவர்களின் பணியை பாராட்டுகிறேன். சண்டை எதுவும் இல்லை.

அவர் என் தந்தை பற்றி பேசினார், அவர் என் ரசிகர் அதனால் நாங்கள் சேர்ந்து செல்பி எடுத்துக் கொண்டோம். நான் காரை ஓட்டினேன். நான் குடிபோதையில் இருந்திருந்தால் அவர்கள் மீண்டும் என்னை காரை ஓட்ட விட்டிருக்கமாட்டார்கள்.


தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. பாதிப்பு என்றால் மேகதாது அணை விவகாரத்தில் சட்டரீதியாக நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும் -ரஜினிகாந்த்
பாதிப்பு என்றால் மேகதாது அணை விவகாரத்தில் சட்டரீதியாக நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும் என நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் கூறி உள்ளார்.
2. நல்ல மனிதரை திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டால் பெண்ணின் வாழ்க்கை சொர்க்கம் தான் -நடிகை அனுஷ்கா
நல்ல மனிதரை திருமணம் செய்துகொண்டால் ஒரு பெண்ணின் வாழ்க்கை சொர்க்கம் தான் என நடிகை அனுஷ்கா பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.
3. 5 மாநில தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் : பாரதீய ஜனதா தனது செல்வாக்கை இழந்துள்ளது-நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த்
5 மாநில தேர்தல் முடிவுகள் மூலம் பாரதீய ஜனதா தனது செல்வாக்கு இழந்ததை காட்டுகிறது என நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த் கூறி உள்ளார்.
4. கர்ப்பம் குறித்த வதந்தி ; நீங்கள் முட்டாள் ஆகிவிடுவீர்கள் - அனுஷ்கா சர்மா கோபம்
கர்ப்பம் குறித்த வதந்திக்கு நடிகை அனுஷ்கா சர்மா கோபமாக பதில் அளித்து உள்ளார்.
5. பிரபல நடிகை படப்பிடிப்பின் போது விபத்தில் சிக்கினார்?
பிரபல மலையாள நடிகை படப்பிடிப்பின் போது விபத்தில் படுகாயம் அடைந்து சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகிறார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. மும்பை அரசு மருத்துவமனையில் ஏற்பட்ட தீ விபத்தில் பலியானோர் எண்ணிக்கை 8 ஆக அதிகரிப்பு
2. மதுரை தோப்பூரில் ரூ.1,264 கோடி செலவில் எய்ம்ஸ் மருத்துவமனை மத்திய மந்திரிசபை ஒப்புதல் விரைவில் பணிகள் தொடங்கும்
3. மந்திரி உள்பட 3 பேர் மீதான தடை: ‘கொரிய தீபகற்பத்தில் அணு ஆயுத ஒழிப்புக்கான பாதை மூடப்படும்’ - அமெரிக்காவுக்கு வடகொரியா கடும் எச்சரிக்கை
4. ‛ரங்கா.. கோவிந்தா...' என பக்தர்கள் கோஷம் முழங்க ஸ்ரீரங்கத்தில் சொர்க்கவாசல் திறப்பு
5. பெர்த் டெஸ்ட்: 146 ரன்கள் வித்தியாசத்தில் ஆஸ்திரேலியா வெற்றி

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. மகள் நினைவாக பாடகி சித்ரா கட்டிய ‘கீமோ’ சிகிச்சை மையம்
2. பொங்கலுக்கு திரைக்கு வரும் அஜித்தின் ‘விஸ்வாசம்’ பாடல்கள் வெளியானது
3. ரூ.25 கோடி கேட்டு மிரட்டிய தாதா - நடிகை லீனா மரியாவை சுட்டுக்கொல்ல முயற்சி?
4. மலையாள பட உலகில் பரபரப்பு போதைப்பொருளுடன் நடிகை கைது
5. டிரைவர் இருக்கையில் செல்போன் பார்க்கும் வீடியோ - நடிகர் துல்கர் சல்மானை கண்டித்த மும்பை போலீஸ்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள்

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2018, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak