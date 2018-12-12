ரஜினிகாந்த் பிறந்தநாளுக்கு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து

ரஜினிகாந்த் பிறந்தநாளுக்கு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

சென்னை





தமிழ் சினிமாவில் உச்ச நட்சத்திரமாகவும், சூப்பர் ஸ்டாராகவும் வலம் வரும் நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த், தனது 69-வது பிறந்தநாளை இன்று கொண்டாடுகிறார்.





ரஜினி பிறந்தநாளுக்கு சினிமா பிரபலங்கள், அரசியல் கட்சி தலைவர்கள், ரசிகர்கள் என பலரும் சமூக வலைதளங்களின் மூலம் தங்களது வாழ்த்துக்களை பதிவு செய்து வருகின்றனர். அந்த வகையில், நடிகரும், ரஜினியின் நண்பருமான கமல்ஹாசன் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் ரஜினிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.





அதில், என் பல ஆண்டு நண்பர், சக மாணவர், சூப்பர் ஸ்டாருக்கு பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள். நம் நட்பும், வெற்றிகளும் தொடரட்டும். என்று குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.

என் பல ஆண்டு நண்பர், சக மாணவர், சூப்பர் ஸ்டாருக்கு பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள். நம் நட்பும், வெற்றிகளும் தொடரட்டும். — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2018

A dream co-star and a legend in every right! You are an epitome of simplicity and it was an absolute honour to work with you. #HappyBirthdaySuperstar@rajinikanth :) pic.twitter.com/8ePaaIWwit — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2018

Happy birthday my #thalaiva ... The most beautiful human being I have met in my life. This first bench fan’s humble wishes to the unexplainable phenomenon this country has ever seen. Love you thalaiva ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ #superstar “ the only one “ #12/12 — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2018

#HBDThalaivaa my best wishes for your good health and happiness 🎉🎂 you are the icon of style and humility 🕴 @rajinikanth — A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2018

Happy birthday to our Style Samrat.. One and only Thalaivar 🥁🥁🥁🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/06qXlfoSyr — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 11, 2018

The one ... The only one !!!! Happy birthday my dearest appa. I Love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎈🎉🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/29extBKLOX — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 11, 2018

Happy birthday Thalaivaaaaaa!!! Wish you many many more happy returns of this day.... You are always the ONE , the ONLY ONE, the SUPER ONE.... Love you SUPERSTAR!! Thanks for giving me the bestest moments of my life to cherish forever!! pic.twitter.com/s2nEconWJq — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 11, 2018

Here's wishing the man who's been an inspiration for generations, @rajinikanth sir, a very happy birthday!!!

Wish you good health & happiness always! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2018

Happppy bdayyyy to the one and only @rajinikanth sir!! Your humility , effortless swag , dedication is an inspiration to all of us !! May you have the most beautiful year full of joy and great health 😀😀😀 #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) December 12, 2018

@rajinikanth I wish they made them more like you sir #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth#HBDThalaivaa — Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) December 12, 2018

Most stylish & spiritually strongest human avatar on planet earth is our dear most guruji @rajinikanth sir 🙏😊may you live loooooong with peace good health & loads of love from us... Stay always happy &joyfull 🙏👍💪#HBDSuperStarRajinikanth#HappyBirthdaySuperstar#hbdthalaivaapic.twitter.com/F1OTI3fDLb — Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) December 12, 2018

Wish you many more years of happiness and good health thalaivaaa @rajinikanth , we love for who you are , god bless #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uDhZSAo5Cg — Vijay Sethupathi ◽️ (@i_vijaysethu) December 12, 2018

Happy birthday to one of the most loved man in our cinema @rajinikanth sir ..if a star should be should be like you ❤️ #HBDSuperStarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/tuaL8FuF2H — ashna (@ashnazaveri) December 12, 2018

Be it as a kid or be it my playing days or be it now. If there was one constant bundle of Happy positive energy it has to be Superstar @rajinikanth. Wishing My Most favorite of all time #Thalaivar a very Happy Birthday #HBDSuperStarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/CCjYOynE8o — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 12, 2018

Many many happy returns of the day to a man who rules hearts of fans across the globe and is an inspiration for many @rajinikanth ji. #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2018

நடிகர் மோகன் லால் தனது டுவிட்டரில் பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அன்பே என கூறி உள்ளார்.நடிகர் அக்‌ஷய் குமார் தனது டுவிட்டரில் நீங்கள் எளிமையானவர். உங்களுடன் வேலை செய்யும் போது முழுமையான மரியாதை இருந்தது. தங்களுக்கு பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் என கூறி உள்ளார்.