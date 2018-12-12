சினிமா செய்திகள்

ரஜினிகாந்த் பிறந்தநாளுக்கு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து
ரஜினிகாந்த் பிறந்தநாளுக்கு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
தமிழ் சினிமாவில் உச்ச நட்சத்திரமாகவும், சூப்பர் ஸ்டாராகவும் வலம் வரும் நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்த், தனது 69-வது பிறந்தநாளை இன்று கொண்டாடுகிறார்.

ரஜினி பிறந்தநாளுக்கு சினிமா பிரபலங்கள், அரசியல் கட்சி தலைவர்கள், ரசிகர்கள் என பலரும் சமூக வலைதளங்களின் மூலம் தங்களது வாழ்த்துக்களை பதிவு செய்து வருகின்றனர். அந்த வகையில், நடிகரும், ரஜினியின் நண்பருமான கமல்ஹாசன் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் ரஜினிக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

அதில், என் பல ஆண்டு நண்பர், சக மாணவர், சூப்பர் ஸ்டாருக்கு பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள். நம் நட்பும், வெற்றிகளும் தொடரட்டும். என்று குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.
நடிகர் மோகன் லால் தனது டுவிட்டரில் பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அன்பே என கூறி உள்ளார். நடிகர் அக்‌ஷய் குமார் தனது டுவிட்டரில் நீங்கள் எளிமையானவர். உங்களுடன் வேலை செய்யும் போது முழுமையான மரியாதை இருந்தது. தங்களுக்கு பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் என கூறி உள்ளார்.

