ரஜினிகாந்த் பிறந்தநாளுக்கு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் பிரபலங்கள் வாழ்த்து

நடிகர் மோகன் லால் தனது டுவிட்டரில் பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் அன்பே என கூறி உள்ளார்.
என் பல ஆண்டு நண்பர், சக மாணவர், சூப்பர் ஸ்டாருக்கு பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள். நம் நட்பும், வெற்றிகளும் தொடரட்டும்.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 12, 2018
நடிகர் அக்ஷய் குமார் தனது டுவிட்டரில் நீங்கள் எளிமையானவர். உங்களுடன் வேலை செய்யும் போது முழுமையான மரியாதை இருந்தது. தங்களுக்கு பிறந்த நாள் வாழ்த்துக்கள் என கூறி உள்ளார்.
Happy Birthday Dear @rajinikanth#HBDSuperStarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/wrTQkZjVdA— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) December 12, 2018
A dream co-star and a legend in every right! You are an epitome of simplicity and it was an absolute honour to work with you. #HappyBirthdaySuperstar@rajinikanth :) pic.twitter.com/8ePaaIWwit— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 12, 2018
#2Point0pic.twitter.com/KEgMhwtCNj— Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) December 12, 2018
Happy birthday my #thalaiva ... The most beautiful human being I have met in my life. This first bench fan’s humble wishes to the unexplainable phenomenon this country has ever seen. Love you thalaiva ♥️ ♥️ ♥️ #superstar “ the only one “ #12/12— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 11, 2018
#HBDThalaivaa my best wishes for your good health and happiness 🎉🎂 you are the icon of style and humility 🕴 @rajinikanth— A.R.Murugadoss (@ARMurugadoss) December 12, 2018
Happy birthday to our Style Samrat.. One and only Thalaivar 🥁🥁🥁🤘🏻🤘🏻🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/06qXlfoSyr— Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) December 11, 2018
The one ... The only one !!!! Happy birthday my dearest appa. I Love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🎈🎉🎂🥳 pic.twitter.com/29extBKLOX— soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) December 11, 2018
Happy birthday Thalaivaaaaaa!!! Wish you many many more happy returns of this day.... You are always the ONE , the ONLY ONE, the SUPER ONE.... Love you SUPERSTAR!! Thanks for giving me the bestest moments of my life to cherish forever!! pic.twitter.com/s2nEconWJq— karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 11, 2018
Here's wishing the man who's been an inspiration for generations, @rajinikanth sir, a very happy birthday!!!— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) December 12, 2018
Wish you good health & happiness always! #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth
Happppy bdayyyy to the one and only @rajinikanth sir!! Your humility , effortless swag , dedication is an inspiration to all of us !! May you have the most beautiful year full of joy and great health 😀😀😀 #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth— Rakul Preet (@Rakulpreet) December 12, 2018
@rajinikanth I wish they made them more like you sir #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth#HBDThalaivaa— Trish Krish (@trishtrashers) December 12, 2018
Most stylish & spiritually strongest human avatar on planet earth is our dear most guruji @rajinikanth sir 🙏😊may you live loooooong with peace good health & loads of love from us... Stay always happy &joyfull 🙏👍💪#HBDSuperStarRajinikanth#HappyBirthdaySuperstar#hbdthalaivaapic.twitter.com/F1OTI3fDLb— Actress Harathi (@harathi_hahaha) December 12, 2018
Happy birthday to cinema's biggest superstar aka #thalaiva! @rajinikanth sir #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) December 12, 2018
Wish you many more years of happiness and good health thalaivaaa @rajinikanth , we love for who you are , god bless #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uDhZSAo5Cg— Vijay Sethupathi ◽️ (@i_vijaysethu) December 12, 2018
Happy birthday to one of the most loved man in our cinema @rajinikanth sir ..if a star should be should be like you ❤️ #HBDSuperStarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/tuaL8FuF2H— ashna (@ashnazaveri) December 12, 2018
Be it as a kid or be it my playing days or be it now. If there was one constant bundle of Happy positive energy it has to be Superstar @rajinikanth. Wishing My Most favorite of all time #Thalaivar a very Happy Birthday #HBDSuperStarRajinikanthpic.twitter.com/CCjYOynE8o— Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) December 12, 2018
Many many happy returns of the day to a man who rules hearts of fans across the globe and is an inspiration for many @rajinikanth ji. #HBDSuperStarRajinikanth— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 12, 2018