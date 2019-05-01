நடிகர் அஜித்குமாருக்கு துணை முதல்வர் -பிரபலங்கள் பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து

சினிமா செய்திகள்

நடிகர் அஜீத்குமார் இன்று தனது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடுவதையொட்டி, அவருக்கு துணை முதலமைச்சர் ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வம் ட்விட்டரில் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார். #AjithKumar #OPanneerselvam #HappyBirthdayThala
சென்னை,

மே 1-ம் தேதியான இன்று நடிகர் அஜித்குமார் தனது 47-வது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடுகிறார். இதையொட்டி அவரது ரசிகர்கள் உள்ளிட்ட பல்வேறு தரப்பினரும், சமூக வலைதளங்களில் அவருக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துக்களை தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். இந்நிலையில் துணை முதலமைச்சர்  ஓ.பன்னீர்செல்வமும் நடிகர் அஜித்குமாருக்கு பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து ட்விட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

எந்த சினிமா பின்புலமும் இல்லாமல் தனது அயராத உழைப்பினாலும்,  தன்னம்பிக்கையாலும் முன்னேறி திரையுலகில் தனக்கென தனி முத்திரை பதித்து ரசிகர்களின் பேரன்பை பெற்றவர் என்றும் நடிகர் அஜித்குமாருக்கு தமது பதிவில் புகழாரம் சூட்டியுள்ளார். மேலும் ஹெச்பிடி அஜித்குமார் என்ற ஹேஷ் டேக்கையும் இணைத்து பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

இது போல் பல சினிமா பிரபலங்களும்  அவருக்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.


