கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் வெளியிட்ட போட்டோவால் ரசிகர்கள் அதிர்ச்சி!
நடிகை கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் சமீபத்தில் வெளியிட்டுள்ள புகைப்படம் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் வைரலாகி வருகின்றது.
நடிகை கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் குழந்தை நட்சத்திரமாக அறிமுகமானர்.  2013-ம் ஆண்டில் கீதாஞ்சலி என்னும் மலையாளத் திரைப்படத்தின் மூலமாக கதாநாயகியாக அறிமுகமானார்.

தமிழில் ரஜினி முருகன், தொடரி,  சர்கார், பைரவா,ரெமோ, தானா சேர்ந்த கூட்டம் போன்ற படங்களில் நடித்ததன் மூலமாக ரசிகர்களின் மனதில் இடம் பிடித்தார்.

இந்நிலையில் கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் தற்போது பாலிவுட் படம் ஒன்றிலும் நடித்து வருகின்றார். அதற்காக தனது எடையை குறைத்து புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்டு உள்ளார்

இந்த படத்திற்காக தன் உடல் எடை முழுவதையும் குறைத்து செம்ம ஸ்லிம்மாக கீர்த்தி சுரேஷ் ஜிம்மிலிருந்து வெளியிட்ட புகைப்படம் ரசிகர்களை அதிர்ச்சியில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ளது.


