சினிமா செய்திகள்

இந்தியன்- 2 படப்பிடிப்பு விபத்து: அதிர்ச்சி, குழப்பம், ஏற்றுக்கொள்ள முடியாத நிலையில் இருக்கிறேன் - காஜல் அகர்வால்
இந்தியன்- 2 படப்பிடிப்பில் ஏற்பட்ட விபத்தில் அதிர்ச்சி, குழப்பம், ஏற்றுக்கொள்ள முடியாத நிலையில் இருக்கிறேன் என நடிகை காஜல் அகர்வால் கூறியுள்ளார்.
சென்னை, 

இந்தியன்- 2 விபத்தின் போது படப்பிடிப்பு தளத்தில் இருந்த காஜல் அகர்வால் தனது மனநிலையை பதிவு செய்துள்ளார். 

இது தொடர்பாக காஜல் அகர்வால் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:

’என்னுடன் பணியாற்றியவர்களின் எதிர்பாராத மரணம், எனக்குத் தரும் மனவலியை விவரிக்க வார்த்தைகள் இல்லை. 

கிருஷ்ணா, சந்திரன் மற்றும் மது. உங்கள் குடும்பங்களுக்கு என் ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்கள், தனிமையான இந்தத் தருணத்தில் கடவுள் அவர்களுக்கு வலிமையைத் தரட்டும். நேற்றிரவு நடந்த பயங்கரமான கிரேன் விபத்தில் அதிர்ச்சி, குழப்பம், ஏற்றுக்கொள்ள முடியாத நிலையில் இருக்கிறேன். உயிரோடு இருந்து இந்த டுவீட்டைப் பதிவேற்ற ஒரு நொடி மட்டுமே ஆனது. அந்த ஒரு தருணம். நன்றியுணர்வோடு இருக்கிறேன். 

நேரம் மற்றும் உயிரின் மதிப்பு குறித்து நிறைய கற்றுக்கொண்டேன் இவ்வாறு அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

