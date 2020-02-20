இந்தியன்- 2 படப்பிடிப்பு விபத்து: அதிர்ச்சி, குழப்பம், ஏற்றுக்கொள்ள முடியாத நிலையில் இருக்கிறேன் - காஜல் அகர்வால்

Words cannot describe the heartache I feel at the unexpected,untimely loss of my colleagues from lastnight.Krishna,Chandran and Madhu.Sending love,strength and my deepest condolences to your families.May god give strength in this moment of desolation. #Indian2@LycaProductions— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020
In so much shock, denial, trauma from the monstrous crane accident last night. All it took was a fraction of a second to stay alive and type this tweet. Just that one moment. Gratitude. So much learning and appreciation for the value of time and life. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) February 20, 2020