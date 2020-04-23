சினிமா செய்திகள்

லாக்டவுன் நேரத்தை சரியாக செலவிடுங்கள்: உடற்பயிற்சி செய்து அசத்தும் நடிகை அமலா! + "||" + Akkineni Amala Shares Fitness Tips Amid Lockdown

லாக்டவுன் நேரத்தை சரியாக செலவிடுங்கள்: உடற்பயிற்சி செய்து அசத்தும் நடிகை அமலா!
லாக்டவுன் நேரத்தை சரியாக செலவிடுங்கள்: உடற்பயிற்சி செய்து அசத்தும் நடிகை அமலா!
லாக்டவுன் நேரத்தை சரியாக செலவிடுங்கள் என நடிகை அமலா கூறியுள்ளார்.
ஐதராபாத்,

1990களில் முன்னணி நடிகையாக வலம் வந்த நடிகை அமலா. தெலுங்கு நடிகர் நாகார்ஜுனாவை  திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டார்.

நடிகை அமலா நடிகர் நாகர்ஜுனாவை திருமணம் செய்த பின் நடிப்பதை  நிறுத்தி விட்டார். தற்போது அமலாவிற்கு 52 வயதாகிறது. இந்த வயதில் மற்ற நடிகைகள் பெரும்பாலும் தங்களின் பேரன் பேத்திகளுடன் நேரத்தை செலவிட்டு வருகின்றனர். ஆனால் அமலாவோ கடினமான உடற்பயிற்சிகளை செய்து ஆச்சரியப்பட வைத்துள்ளார்.

இந்த காணொளியில் இளைஞர்களுக்கு இணையாக பளுவை தூக்கி தோள்பட்டையில் வைத்து அசத்தி வருகிறார் அமலா. இந்த காணொளியின் இறுதியில் அமலா உடற்பயிற்சிகளை வீட்டிலிருந்தே கட்டாயம் மேற்கொண்டு கொரோனா லாக்டவுன் நேரத்தை சரியாக செலவிடுங்கள் என்று கேட்டுகொண்டுள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. தன்னலம் கருதாமல் பணியாற்றும் ‘டாக்டர்களுக்கு அரசு துணை நிற்கும்’ - எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமி உறுதி
2. கொரோனா பணி: டாக்டர்களுக்கு உரிய பாதுகாப்பு வழங்கப்படும்- அமித்ஷா உறுதி
3. கொரோனா தடுப்பு மருந்து கண்டுபிடிப்பதில், முதற்கட்ட ஆராய்ச்சி வெற்றி - டாக்டர் சுதா சேஷய்யன்
4. இந்தியாவில் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 19,984 ஆக உயர்வு
5. விலையில்லா ரேஷன் பொருட்களை பெற பொதுமக்களின் வீடு தேடி சென்று டோக்கன் - தமிழக அரசு

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. சிறுவயது புகைப்படத்தை வெளியிட்ட சாய் பல்லவி!
2. நடிகர் விஜய்யின் மகன் விரைவில் தமிழில் கதாநாயகனாக அறிமுகம்?
3. தமிழ் திரையுலகில் எனது முதல் நண்பர் சிம்பு - விஷ்ணு விஷால்
4. மன்னிப்பு கேட்ட துல்கர் சல்மான்
5. கொரோனா ஊரடங்கில் தந்தைக்கு சேவிங் செய்து அழகு படுத்திய நடிகர் சதீஷ்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2020, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak