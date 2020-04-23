லாக்டவுன் நேரத்தை சரியாக செலவிடுங்கள்: உடற்பயிற்சி செய்து அசத்தும் நடிகை அமலா!

View this post on Instagram

For those who wanted to see me train, here is today's workout. In the first video I am doing what is called standing press - or military style standing press and weight is 25 kilos - It’s an upper body workout. The second one is called Olympic squat with 57 kilos. It's a lower body workout. I do 4 sets of 5 squats each. The Stratfit app gives me the warm up numbers and all the work wt sets are 4x5 reps each. (both military press and Olympic squat). NOW u are a pro 😜 #covidworkout #stayhome #stayfit