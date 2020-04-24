கடற்கரையில் தலைகீழாக நின்ற அமலாபால் - வீடியோ

சினிமா செய்திகள்

அமலாபால் கடற்கரையில் தலைகீழாக நின்ற வீடியோ சமூக வலைதளங்களில் வைரலாகி வருகிறது.
சென்னை,

தமிழில் ‘மைனா’ படம் மூலம் பிரலமாகி முன்னணி நடிகையாக உயர்ந்தவர் அமலாபால். தெய்வத்திருமகள், வேட்டை, தலைவா, நிமிர்ந்து நில், வேலை இல்லா பட்டதாரி, அம்மா கணக்கு, திருட்டு பயலே-2 உள்பட பல வெற்றி படங்களில் நடித்துள்ளார். ஆடை படத்தில் உடைகள் எதுவும் அணியாமல் நடித்து பரபரப்பை ஏற்படுத்தினார். அமலாபாலுக்கும், இயக்குனர் விஜய்க்கும் 2014-ல் திருமணம் நடந்தது. பின்னர் கருத்து வேறுபாடு ஏற்பட்டு, இருவரும் விவாகரத்து செய்து கொண்டனர்.

திருமணத்துக்கு பிறகு தனுஷ் தனது படத்தில் அமலாபாலை நடிக்க வைத்ததால், இல்லற வாழ்க்கையில் பிரச்சினை ஏற்பட்டு இருவரும் பிரிந்ததாக குற்றம் சாட்டப்பட்டது.

இதனை மறுத்த அமலாபால், விவாகரத்து எனது சொந்த விருப்பத்தின் பேரிலேயே நடந்தது என்றார். சமீபத்தில் அமலாபாலும், இந்தி பாடகர் பவ்னிந்தர் சிங்கும் நெருக்கமாக இருக்கும் புகைப்படங்கள் சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் வெளியானது இருவரும் காதலிப்பதாக தகவல் பரவின.

இதற்கு அவர்கள் விளக்கம் எதுவும் சொல்லவில்லை. கடந்த மாதம் அமலாபால் பவ்னிந்தர் சிங் திருமண புகைப்படங்கள்  சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் வெளியாகி வைரலானது. பவ்னிந்தர் சிங் தனது இன்ஸ்டாகிராம் பக்கத்தில் இந்த திருமண படங்களை வெளியிட்டார். ஆனால் புகைப்படங்களை வெளியிட்ட சிறிது நேரத்தில் அவற்றை நீக்கிவிட்டார். இதன் மூலம் இருவரும் ரகசிய திருமணம் செய்து கொண்டது உறுதியாகி இருப்பதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.

இந்தநிலையில், குட்டி டிராயரும் வெறும் லுப்புகளை மட்டும் கொண்ட ஆடையை அணிந்துக் கொண்டு கடற்கரையில் தலைக்கீழாக நிற்கும் போட்டோவை அமலா பால் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார். இந்த போட்டோவை பார்த்த நெட்டிசன்கள், தலைக்கீழாக நின்றால் கொரோனா வராதா என கேட்டு கிண்டலாக பதிவிட்டுள்ளனர். அமலாபால் கடற்கரையில் தலைகீழாக நின்ற வீடியோ சமூக வலைதளங்களில் வைரலாகி வருகிறது.
NEW MOON - FRESH START . . A time to set your INTUTIONS, like planting seeds. I have been following this POWERFUL RITUAL during #newmoon to take some time to myself, be introspective and bring to the surface everything I want to RESET, REALIGN and INITIATE in my life. A time to REFLECT, PLAN and IMAGINE or just simply be GRATEFUL. . . I set an intention to feel truly CARED for and SECURE in MY BODY. To let go of PERFECTION, embrace my FLAWED-SELF and to surrender to the FLOW OF LIFE. To remind myself that accumulating MATERIAL OBJECTS or SHALLOW RELATIONSHIPS won't lead to a genuine SENSE OF SECURITY - that comes from deep sense of SELF-LOVE and SELF-RESPECT. To be GRATEFUL for what I have been able to enjoy and the DEEPER CONNECTIONS I have been able to make during this SELF-SEQUESTERING. #newmoonritual #moonchild

