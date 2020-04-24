கடற்கரையில் தலைகீழாக நின்ற அமலாபால் - வீடியோ

View this post on Instagram

NEW MOON - FRESH START . . A time to set your INTUTIONS, like planting seeds. I have been following this POWERFUL RITUAL during #newmoon to take some time to myself, be introspective and bring to the surface everything I want to RESET, REALIGN and INITIATE in my life. A time to REFLECT, PLAN and IMAGINE or just simply be GRATEFUL. . . I set an intention to feel truly CARED for and SECURE in MY BODY. To let go of PERFECTION, embrace my FLAWED-SELF and to surrender to the FLOW OF LIFE. To remind myself that accumulating MATERIAL OBJECTS or SHALLOW RELATIONSHIPS won't lead to a genuine SENSE OF SECURITY - that comes from deep sense of SELF-LOVE and SELF-RESPECT. To be GRATEFUL for what I have been able to enjoy and the DEEPER CONNECTIONS I have been able to make during this SELF-SEQUESTERING. #newmoonritual #moonchild