சினிமா செய்திகள்

அதிரடி கதாநாயகியாக உருவாகும் கங்கனா ரனாவத்; தீவிர சண்டை பயிற்சி + "||" + I have started action training for my upcoming action films- Kangana Ranaut

அதிரடி கதாநாயகியாக உருவாகும் கங்கனா ரனாவத்; தீவிர சண்டை பயிற்சி
அதிரடி கதாநாயகியாக உருவாகும் கங்கனா ரனாவத்; தீவிர சண்டை பயிற்சி
அடுத்தடுத்து நடிக்கும் 2 ஆக்சன் திரைப்படங்களுக்காக தீவிர சண்டை பயிற்சியில் ஈடுபட்டு வரும் வீடியோவை நடிகை கங்கனா ரனாவத் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி

நடிகை கங்கனா ரனாவத் மும்பை  பாகிஸ்தான் ஆக்கிரமிப்பு காஷ்மீர் போல் உள்ளது எனக்கூறி மராட்டிய மாநில ஆளும் கட்சியின் எதிர்ப்பை சம்பாதித்தார். அவரது அலுவலகம் இடிக்கப்பட்டது.அதிலவர் சட்டப்படி போராடி தடை வாங்கினார்.

தொடர்ந்து அவருக்கு எதிர்ப்பு வரவே அவர் மும்பையை விட்டு வெளியேறினார். இருந்தாலும் மராட்டிய மாநில அரசுக்கு எதிராக டுவிட்டரில் அடிக்கடி கருத்துக்களை பதிவிட்டு வருகிறார்.  

தற்போது அடுத்தடுத்து நடிக்கும் 2 ஆக்சன் திரைப்படங்களுக்காக தீவிர சண்டை பயிற்சியில் ஈடுபட்டு வரும் வீடியோவை நடிகை கங்கனா ரனாவத் தனது டுவிட்டரில் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.

சர்வேஷ் மேவரா இயக்கும் தேஜஸ் திரைப்படத்தில் விமானப்படை விமானியாகவும், ரஸ்னீஷ் ராஸி காய் இயக்கும் தக்காட் படத்தில் உளவாளியாகவும் நடிகை கங்கனா ரனாவத் நடிக்கிறார்.

இந்த நிலையில், மணிகர்னிகா திரைப்படத்தின் வெற்றிக்கு பிறகு, பாலிவுட்டுக்கான முதல் அதிரடி ஹீரோயினை தான் கொடுக்க உள்ளதாக டுவீட் செய்துள்ள கங்கனா, பயிற்சியாளர் ஒருவருடன் சண்டை பயிற்சி மேற்கொள்ளும் வீடியோவை பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. "எவனென்று நினைத்தாய்" கமல்ஹாசன் அடுத்த படம் குறித்த அறிவிப்பு, லோகேஷ் கனகராஜ் இயக்குகிறார்
கமல்ஹாசன் அடுத்த படம் குறித்த அறிவிப்பு வெளியாகி உள்ளது. படத்திற்கு "எவனென்று நினைத்தாய்" என பெயர் சூட்டப்பட்டு உள்ளது.
2. கங்கானா ரனாவத்துக்கு பதில் அளித்த பாகிஸ்தான் பத்திரிகையாளருக்கு டுவிட்டரில் கடும் கண்டனம்
கங்கானா ரனாவத்துக்கு பதில் அளித்த பாகிஸ்தான் பத்திரிகையாளர் மெஹ்ர் தாரார் மீது டுவிட்டரில் கடும் கண்டனம் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டு வருகிறது.
3. மகனுடன் படகு சவாரி சென்ற நடிகை மாயம்; தற்கொலை செய்திருக்கலாம் என அச்சம்
4 வயது மகனுடன் படகு சவாரி சென்ற நடிகை மாயம்; தற்கொலை செய்திருக்கலாம் என அஞ்சப்படுகிறது.
4. நடிகர் சுஷாந்த் சிங் மரணம்: காதலியிடம் 10 மணி நேரத்திற்கும் மேலாக விசாரணை
நடிகர் சுஷாந்த் சிங் மரண வழக்கில், அவரது காதலியிடம் 10 மணி நேரத்திற்கும் மேலாக மும்பை போலீசார் விசாரணை நடத்தி உள்ளனர்.
5. நகைச்சுவை நடிகர்‘கும்கி’ அஸ்வின் காதல் திருமணம்- பட்டதாரி பெண்ணை மணக்கிறார்
கும்கி’ படத்தின் மூலம் நகைச்சுவை நடிகராக அறிமுகமானவர், அஸ்வின்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் இந்துக்கள் ஆதிக்கம் நிறைந்த பகுதிகளில் தாக்குதல் நடத்த பாகிஸ்தான் திட்டம்
2. அரசு பள்ளி மாணவர்களுக்கு 7.5 சதவீத இட ஒதுக்கீடு குறித்து சட்டம் எப்போது இயற்றப்பட்டது? - உயர்நீதிமன்ற மதுரைக்கிளை கேள்வி
3. பெங்களூரூவில் தலைமறைவான இலங்கை டான் ஜெமினி பொன்சேகா கைது - தமிழக போலீசார் அதிரடி
4. கன்னியாகுமரி நாடாளுமன்ற தொகுதிக்கு பிப்ரவரிக்குள் தேர்தல் - சத்யபிரத சாகு தகவல்
5. சென்னை மாநகராட்சி நோட்டீஸூக்கு எதிராக தொடர்ந்த வழக்கு: திரும்ப பெறுவதாக சென்னை உயர்நீதிமன்றத்தில் நடிகர் ரஜினி தரப்பு தகவல்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. லட்சுமி மேனனுக்கு விரைவில் திருமணம்?
2. '800' திரைப்பட விவகாரத்தில் நடிகர் விவேக் கருத்து
3. கண்ணாடியை மாட்டி பாக்யராஜை நடிகராக மாற்றிய அனுபவம்: பாரதிராஜாவின் மலரும் நினைவு
4. கொரோனாவை எதிர்கொள்ள நடிகர் சத்யராஜ் மகள் திவ்யாவின் புதிய இயக்கம்
5. 800 திரைப்படத்தில் நடிப்பதா? வேண்டாமா? விஜய்சேதுபதி ஓரிரு நாளில் முடிவை அறிவிக்கிறார் என தகவல்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2020, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak