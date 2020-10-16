அதிரடி கதாநாயகியாக உருவாகும் கங்கனா ரனாவத்; தீவிர சண்டை பயிற்சி

புதுடெல்லி

நடிகை கங்கனா ரனாவத் மும்பை பாகிஸ்தான் ஆக்கிரமிப்பு காஷ்மீர் போல் உள்ளது எனக்கூறி மராட்டிய மாநில ஆளும் கட்சியின் எதிர்ப்பை சம்பாதித்தார். அவரது அலுவலகம் இடிக்கப்பட்டது.அதிலவர் சட்டப்படி போராடி தடை வாங்கினார்.

தொடர்ந்து அவருக்கு எதிர்ப்பு வரவே அவர் மும்பையை விட்டு வெளியேறினார். இருந்தாலும் மராட்டிய மாநில அரசுக்கு எதிராக டுவிட்டரில் அடிக்கடி கருத்துக்களை பதிவிட்டு வருகிறார்.

தற்போது அடுத்தடுத்து நடிக்கும் 2 ஆக்சன் திரைப்படங்களுக்காக தீவிர சண்டை பயிற்சியில் ஈடுபட்டு வரும் வீடியோவை நடிகை கங்கனா ரனாவத் தனது டுவிட்டரில் வெளியிட்டுள்ளார்.

சர்வேஷ் மேவரா இயக்கும் தேஜஸ் திரைப்படத்தில் விமானப்படை விமானியாகவும், ரஸ்னீஷ் ராஸி காய் இயக்கும் தக்காட் படத்தில் உளவாளியாகவும் நடிகை கங்கனா ரனாவத் நடிக்கிறார்.

இந்த நிலையில், மணிகர்னிகா திரைப்படத்தின் வெற்றிக்கு பிறகு, பாலிவுட்டுக்கான முதல் அதிரடி ஹீரோயினை தான் கொடுக்க உள்ளதாக டுவீட் செய்துள்ள கங்கனா, பயிற்சியாளர் ஒருவருடன் சண்டை பயிற்சி மேற்கொள்ளும் வீடியோவை பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0gkNqk3yuo