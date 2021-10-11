டாக்டர் படத்திற்கு வெங்கட் பிரபு, ரத்னகுமார், சந்தோஷ் நாராயணன் பாராட்டு

சிவகார்த்திகேயன் நடித்துள்ள டாக்டர் படத்தை இயக்குநர் வெங்கட் பிரபு, ரத்னகுமார் மற்றும் இசையமைப்பாளர் சந்தோஷ் நாராயணன் ஆகியோர் பாராட்டியுள்ளனர்.

சென்னை,





நடிகர் சிவகார்த்திகேயன் நடிப்பில் இயக்குனர் நெல்சன் இயக்கத்தில் உருவாகியுள்ள படம் டாக்டர் . கதாநாயகியாக பிரியங்கா மோகனும், வில்லனாக நடிகர் வினய்யும் நடித்துள்ளனர். இப்படத்திற்கு அனிருத் இசையமைத்துள்ளார். இப்படத்தை சிவகார்த்திகேயனின் எஸ்.கே. புரடெக்‌ஷன்ஸ் நிறுவனமும், கே.ஜே.ஆர். ஸ்டூடியோஸ் நிறுவனம் இணைந்து தயாரித்துள்ளது.





இந்த திரைப்படம் 9ந் தேதி உலகெங்கும் திரையரங்குகளில் வெளியானது. இந்த திரைப்படம் ரசிகர்களிடம் பெரும் வரவேற்பை பெற்றுள்ளது. சமூக வலைதளங்களில் ரசிகர்கள் கொண்டாடுவதோடு திரை பிரபலங்களும் டாக்டர் படத்தைப் பார்த்துவிட்டு பாராட்டி வருகின்றனர்.





இந்த நிலையில் இயக்குநர்கள் வெங்கட் பிரபு மற்றும் ரத்னகுமார் இசையமைப்பாளர் சந்தோஷ் நாராயணன் ஆகியோர் டாக்டர் திரைப்படத்தை பாராட்டி டுவிட்டரில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளனர்.





இயக்குநர் வெங்கட் பிரபு தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், டாக்டர் படத்தை குடும்பத்துடன் பார்த்து ரசித்தேன். படம் முழுக்க ஜாலியான பயணம். சிவகார்த்திகேயன் சார் செம்ம. குடும்பத்தோடு பார்க்கவேண்டிய பொழுதுபோக்குப் படம். படக்குழுவினர் அனைவருக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள் என்று தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.





இசையமைப்பாளர் சந்தோஷ் நாராயணன் டாக்டர் படம் பார்த்தேன். சிவகார்த்திகேயனுக்கும் நெல்சன் திலீப்குமாருக்கும் வாழ்த்துகள். இந்த அற்புதமான அனுபவத்தைக் கொடுத்த மொத்தப் படக்குழுவிற்கும் பாராட்டுகள் என்று கூறி உள்ளார்.





மேயாத மான் பட இயக்குநரும் மாஸ்டர் படத்தின் திரைக்கதை ஆசிரியர்களில் ஒருவருமான இயக்குநர் ரத்னகுமார், பத்து செகெண்ட் புரோமோ பார்த்து ஒரு செகெண்ட் யோசிச்சவங்களை எல்லாம் அடிச்சி ஓட விட்டுருக்கீங்க. மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள் என்று பாராட்டியுள்ளார்.