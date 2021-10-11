டாக்டர் படத்திற்கு வெங்கட் பிரபு, ரத்னகுமார், சந்தோஷ் நாராயணன் பாராட்டு

Loved the #Doctor with family!! whatta fun ride!! @Siva_Kartikeyan semma saar!! Loved @Nelsondilpkumar quirky writing and @anirudhofficial BGM!! A wholesome family entertainer!! My best wishes to all the technicians and artists!! Watch it in a theatre near u!!— venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) October 11, 2021
Watched #Doctor. Best wishes to @Nelsondilpkumar , @Siva_Kartikeyan , my dear @anirudhofficial and the entire team for this amazing experience. More power to the team for your upcoming awesomeness 💥💥💥.— Santhosh Narayanan (@Music_Santhosh) October 11, 2021
வேற மாறி சம்பவம் @Nelsondilpkumar bro. You should see the satisfaction on audience faces during #Doctor interval itself🤗💪. 10 seconds promos பாத்து one second யோசிச்சவங்கள லாம் அறக்கை ல அடிச்சி ஓட விட்டுருக்கீங்க👏. மனமார்ந்த வாழ்த்துக்கள். Now all eyes on Boxoffice #Beast🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/tprtRPOjnA— Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) October 9, 2021