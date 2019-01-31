இடைத்தேர்தல் ராஜஸ்தானில் காங்கிரசும், அரியானாவில் ஜனநாயக ஜனதா கட்சி முன்னிலை

புதுடெல்லி

ராஜஸ்தான் மாநிலத்தில் சமீபத்தில் நடந்த சட்டப்பேரவை தேர்தலில் காங்கிரஸ் வெற்றிபெற்று ஆட்சி அமைத்தது.

இங்குள்ள ராம்கார்க் தொகுதியில் போட்டியிட்ட பகுஜன் சமாஜ் வேட்பாளர் மரணமடைந்ததையடுத்து இத்தொகுதிக்கும், அரியானாவின் ஜிந்த் தொகுதிக்கும் கடந்த திங்களன்று இடைத்தேர்தல் நடந்தது.

வாக்கு எண்ணிக்கை இன்று காலை துவங்கிய நிலையில், ராஜஸ்தானின் ராம்கார்க் தொகுதி காங்கிரஸ் வேட்பாளர் சாபியா கான் பாஜக வேட்பாளரை காட்டிலும் தொடர்ந்து முன்னிலை வகித்து வருகிறார். அரியானாவின் ஜிந்த் தொகுதியில் துஷ்யந்த் சவுதாலாவின் ஜனநாயக ஜனதா கட்சி வேட்பாளர், பாஜக, காங்கிரஸ் வேட்பாளர்களை காட்டிலும் முன்னிலையில் உள்ளார்.

Ramgarh by-election trends: Congress leading with a margin of 9724 votes at the end of the 19th round of counting; Congress 78413 votes, BJP 68689 votes & BSP 23745 votes #RamgarhByPoll