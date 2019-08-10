தேசிய செய்திகள்

காஷ்மீர் பெண்கள் குறித்து அரியானா முதலமைச்சர் பேச்சால் சர்ச்சை

காஷ்மீர் பெண்கள் குறித்து அரியானா முதலமைச்சர் பேச்சால் சர்ச்சை
காஷ்மீர் பெண்கள் குறித்து அரியானா முதலமைச்சர் பேச்சால் சர்ச்சை
காஷ்மீர் பெண்கள் குறித்து அரியானா முதலமைச்சர் மனோகர்லால் கட்டார் பேசியது சர்ச்சையை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது.
அரியானாவில் படேஹாபாத்தில் நடைபெற்ற நிகழ்ச்சியில் மத்திய அரசின் பெண் குழந்தைகள் பாதுகாப்பு மற்றும் கல்வி அளிக்கும் திட்டம் குறித்து முதலமைச்சர் மனோகர்லால் கட்டார் பேசினார். அப்போது அவர் கூறியதாவது:-

அரியானாவில் பிறக்கும் பெண் குழந்தைகளின் விகிதம் ஆயிரத்திற்கு 850 என்று இருந்த நிலையில் தற்போது, அதனை 933 ஆக அதிகரித்துள்ளது. பெண்கள் பற்றாக்குறையால், பீகாரில் இருந்து அரியானாவுக்கு மருமகள்களை கொண்டு வர இருப்பதாக அமைச்சர் ஒ.பி. தங்கர் பேசியதை அவர் சுட்டிக்காட்டினார்.

காஷ்மீரில் இருந்து திருமணத்திற்காக பெண்களை கொண்டு வர முடியும் என்று மக்கள் பேசி வருவதாக கட்டார் கூறினார். காஷ்மீருக்கு சிறப்பு அதிகாரம் வழங்கிய 370வது சட்டப்பிரிவு நீக்கப்பட்டதால் அந்த மாநில பெண்களை மற்ற மாநிலத்தவர்கள் திருமணம் செய்யலாம் எனக் குறிப்பிட்டு, கட்டார் பேசியது சர்ச்சையை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது.

