தமிழ் மொழியை படித்திருக்க வேண்டும், இப்போது வெட்கப்படுகிறேன் - ஆனந்த் மஹிந்திரா

I am ashamed to confess that until the PM mentioned at the @UN that Tamil is the oldest living language in the world, I was unaware of that fact. We need to to spread much greater knowledge & pride of that distinction throughout India https://t.co/qgx9UKpq51. (1/2)— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2019
I attended a boarding school in Udhagamandalam & should have studied Tamil. Unfortunately, from my schoolmates, I learned only some choice words of abuse which make the Tamil speaking members of my board blush! 😊 https://t.co/qgx9UKpq51. (2/2)— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2019