தமிழ் மொழியை படித்திருக்க வேண்டும், இப்போது வெட்கப்படுகிறேன் - ஆனந்த் மஹிந்திரா
தமிழ் மொழியை படித்திருக்க வேண்டும், அதற்காக இப்போது வெட்கப்படுகிறேன் என மகேந்திரா நிறுவன சேர்மன் ஆனந்த் மஹிந்திரா தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
மும்பை,

ஐ. நா. சபையில் உரையாற்றிய பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி, 3 ஆயிரம் ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பே இந்தியாவின் சங்ககால புலவரான கணியன் பூங்குன்றனார் தமிழில் ‘யாதும் ஊரே, யாவரும் கேளிர்’ என்று பாடியுள்ளார் என சுட்டிக்காட்டினார்.


மேலும் இன்று சென்னை ஐ.ஐ.டி. பட்டமளிப்பு விழாவிற்கு வருகை தந்த பிரதமர் மோடி, உலகிலேயே மிகவும் தொன்மையான மொழி தமிழ் என்று நான் அமெரிக்காவில் பேசியது அந்த நாட்டு ஊடகங்களில் முக்கிய இடத்தை பிடித்துள்ளது என்று கூறினார்.

இந்நிலையில் மகேந்திரா நிறுவன சேர்மன் ஆனந்த் மஹிந்திரா டுவிட்டர் பதிவு ஒன்றை வெளியிட்டுள்ளார். அதில், “ பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி, ஐக்கிய நாடுகள் சபையில் தமிழ்தான் உலகின் மூத்த மொழிகளில் ஒன்று என்று தெரிவிக்கும் வரை, நான் அது பற்றி அறியாமல் இருந்து விட்டேன். இதற்காக வெட்கப்படுகிறேன். இப்படியான ஒரு சிறந்த மொழியையும் அதன் பெருமையையும் மொத்த இந்தியாவுக்கும் பரப்பிட வேண்டும்.

நான் ஊட்டியில் உள்ள ஒரு பள்ளியில்தான் பயின்றேன். அப்போதே, தமிழ் படித்திருக்க வேண்டும். ஆனால் திட்டுவதற்காக, உடன் படிக்கும் மாணவர்களிடம் இருந்து சில வார்த்தைகளை மட்டுமே, கற்றுக் கொண்டேன்” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.  

