உலக கிரிக்கெட் இனி ஹெலிகாப்டர் ஷாட்டுகளை இழக்கும் - தோனிக்கு மத்திய உள்துறை மந்திரி அமித்ஷா புகழாரம்

புதுடெல்லி,

இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் நட்சத்திர வீரரும், முன்னாள் கேப்டனுமான மகேந்திர சிங் தோனி, சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட் போட்டிகளில் இருந்து ஓய்வு பெறும் அறிவிப்பினை இன்று வெளியிட்டு உள்ளார்.

இந்நிலையில் மத்திய உள்துறை மந்திரி அமித்ஷா, உலக கிரிக்கெட் இனி ஹெலிகாப்டர் ஷாட்டுகளை இழக்கும் என்று தோனிக்கு புகழாரம் சூட்டியுள்ளார்.

இதுகுறித்து அவர் தனது டுவிட்டரில், “இந்திய கிரிக்கெட்டில் தோனியின் ஈடு இணையற்ற பங்களிப்புக்காக, உலகெங்கிலும் உள்ள மில்லியன் கணக்கான அவரது கிரிக்கெட் ரசிகர்களுக்கு நன்றி தெரிவிக்கிறேன். அவரது கூலான மனோபாவம் அனல் பறக்கும் பல போட்டிகளை இந்தியாவுக்கு சாதகமாக மாற்றி உள்ளது. அவரது தலைமையின் கீழ் இந்தியா இரண்டு முறை வெவ்வேறு வடிவங்களில் உலக சாம்பியன்களாக முடிசூட்டப்பட்டது.

தோனி தனது தனித்துவமான பாணி கிரிக்கெட்டின் மூலம் மில்லியன் கணக்கான ரசிகர்களை கொண்டுள்ளார். அடுத்து வரும் காலங்களில் இந்திய கிரிக்கெட்டை வலுப்படுத்த அவர் தொடர்ந்து பங்களிப்பார் என்று நம்புகிறேன். அவரது எதிர்கால முயற்சிகளுக்கு வாழ்த்துக்கள்.

உலக கிரிக்கெட் இனி ஹெலிகாப்டர் ஷாட்டுகளை இழக்கும். மகி! (மகேந்திரசிங் தோனி)” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

