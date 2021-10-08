ஐஐடி கான்பூருக்குத் தேர்வாகிய பெட்ரோல் பங்க் ஊழியரின் மகள், மத்திய மந்திரி பாராட்டு

தமிழ் திரைப்பட பாடலாசிரியர் பிறைசூடன் காலமானார் | போதைப்பொருள் வழக்கு: ஷாருக்கான் மகனின் ஜாமீன் மனு தள்ளுபடி |
தேசிய செய்திகள்

கேரளாவில் பெட்ரோல் பங்க் ஒன்றில் வேலை செய்பவரின் மகள் ஐஐடி கான்பூரில் படிக்க தேர்வாகியுள்ளார்.
திருவனந்தபுரம்,

கேரளா பையனூரில் இந்தியன் ஆயில் நிறுவன பெட்ரோல் பங்கில் பெட்ரோல் நிரப்பும் வேலை செய்து வருகிறார் ராஜகோபாலன். அவரது மகள் ஆர்யா. அவர் ஐஐடியில் எம்.டெக் படிக்க தேர்வாகியுள்ளார். இதற்கு இணையதளத்தில் பலரும் பாராட்டு தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.
 
இது குறித்து மத்திய பெட்ரோலியத்துறை மந்திரி ஹர்தீப் சிங் புரி, தன்னுடைய டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், ஆர்யா  ஐஐடிக்கு தேர்வானது, அவரது தந்தைக்கு மட்டுமில்லாமல் நாட்டின் ஆற்றல் துறை சார்ந்த அனைவருக்கும் பெருமை என குறிப்பிட்டு டுவிட் செய்து உள்ளார்.

அவரை பாராட்டி, இந்தியன் ஆயில் நிறுவனத்தின் தலைவர் ஸ்ரீகாந்த் மாதவ் வைத்யாவும் தன்னுடைய டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், இந்தியன் ஆயிலின் வாடிக்கையாளர் உதவியாளர் ராஜகோபாலனின் மகள் ஆர்யாவின் எழுச்சியூட்டும் கதையைப் பகிர்ந்து கொள்கிறேன். ஆர்யா ஐஐடி கான்பூரில் நுழைவதன் மூலம் எங்களை பெருமைப்படுத்தியுள்ளார். ஆர்யாவுக்கு நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள் என டுவிட் செய்து உள்ளார்.

