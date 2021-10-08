ஐஐடி கான்பூருக்குத் தேர்வாகிய பெட்ரோல் பங்க் ஊழியரின் மகள், மத்திய மந்திரி பாராட்டு

திருவனந்தபுரம்,

கேரளா பையனூரில் இந்தியன் ஆயில் நிறுவன பெட்ரோல் பங்கில் பெட்ரோல் நிரப்பும் வேலை செய்து வருகிறார் ராஜகோபாலன். அவரது மகள் ஆர்யா. அவர் ஐஐடியில் எம்.டெக் படிக்க தேர்வாகியுள்ளார். இதற்கு இணையதளத்தில் பலரும் பாராட்டு தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

இது குறித்து மத்திய பெட்ரோலியத்துறை மந்திரி ஹர்தீப் சிங் புரி, தன்னுடைய டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில், ஆர்யா ஐஐடிக்கு தேர்வானது, அவரது தந்தைக்கு மட்டுமில்லாமல் நாட்டின் ஆற்றல் துறை சார்ந்த அனைவருக்கும் பெருமை என குறிப்பிட்டு டுவிட் செய்து உள்ளார்.

Heartwarming indeed.

Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud.

This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India.

My best wishes.@IndianOilclhttps://t.co/eiU3U5q5Mjpic.twitter.com/eDTGFhFTcS