தேசிய செய்திகள்

காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டியின் கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறைக்கு 9 பேர் கொண்ட உறுப்பினர்களை நியமிக்க ஒப்புதல் + "||" + Congress constitute nine-member AICC Central Control Room

காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டியின் கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறைக்கு 9 பேர் கொண்ட உறுப்பினர்களை நியமிக்க ஒப்புதல்
காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டியின் கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறைக்கு 9 பேர் கொண்ட உறுப்பினர்களை நியமிக்க ஒப்புதல்
அகில இந்திய காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டியின் மத்திய கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறைக்கு 9 பேர் கொண்ட உறுப்பினர்களை நியமிக்கும் முடிவுக்கு ஒப்புதல் அளிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
புது டெல்லி,

அகில இந்திய காங்கிரஸ் கமிட்டியின் மத்திய கட்டுப்பாட்டு அறைக்கு 9 பேர் கொண்ட உறுப்பினர்களை நியமிப்பதற்கான முடிவுக்கு காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் தலைவர் ஒப்புதல் அளித்துள்ளார்.

இதன் மூலம், காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் நீடித்த வளர்ச்சி திட்டங்களை பின்பற்றவும்  ஒருங்கிணைக்கவும் உதவிகரமாக இருக்கும் என்று தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.  


அக்கட்சியின் பொதுச் செயலாளரும் பாராளுமன்ற உறுப்பினருமான கே.சி.வேணுகோபால்  இந்த பத்திரிக்கை செய்தியை நேற்று வெளியிட்டார்.








இந்த குழுவில் பி.கே.ஹரிபிரசாத், மணிஷ் சத்ரத், ஜே.டி.சீலம், டாக்டர் உதித் ராஜ், குர்தீப் சிங் சப்பல், டாக்டர் ராகினி நாயக், டாக்டர் வினித் பூனியா, நவீன் சர்மா மற்றும் டாக்டர் ஹர்ஷ் வர்தன் ஷ்யாம் ஆகியோர் இடம் பெற்றுள்ளனர்.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. நில உரிமை மறுக்கப்படும் விவகாரத்தை ஆய்வு செய்ய காங்கிரஸ் சார்பில் 5 எம்.எல்.ஏ.க்கள் கொண்ட குழு
நில உரிமை மறுக்கப்படும் விவகாரத்தை ஆய்வு செய்ய காங்கிரஸ் சார்பில் 5 எம்.எல்.ஏ.க்கள் கொண்ட குழு கே.எஸ்.அழகிரி அறிவிப்பு.
2. பெண்களின் உரிமைகளுக்காக காங்கிரஸ் எப்பொழுதும் உறுதுணையாக இருக்கும் - ராகுல்காந்தி
பெண்களின் உரிமைகளுக்காக காங்கிரஸ் எப்பொழுதும் உறுதுணையாக இருக்கும் என்று ராகுல்காந்தி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
3. காங்கிரஸ் முஸ்லிம் சமுதாயத்திற்கு டிக்கெட் வழங்காதது ஏன்? - குமாரசாமி கேள்வி
சட்டசபை இடைத்தேர்தலில் போட்டியிட காங்கிரஸ் கட்சி முஸ்லிம் சமுதாயத்திற்கு டிக்கெட் வழங்காதது ஏன்? என்று குமாரசாமி கேள்வி எழுப்பியுள்ளார்.
4. கர்நாடகத்தில் மீண்டும் காங்கிரஸ் ஆட்சி அமைந்தால் 10 கிலோ அரிசி - டி.கே.சிவக்குமார் பேச்சு
கர்நாடகத்தில் மீண்டும் காங்கிரஸ் ஆட்சி அமைந்தால் ஏழைகளுக்கு தலா 10 கிலோ அரிசி வழங்கப்படும் என்று காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் டி.கே.சிவக்குமார் கூறினார்.
5. காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் யார்? கட்சியின் காரிய கமிட்டி இன்று கூடுகிறது
2019-ஆம் ஆண்டு பாராளுமன்ற தேர்தல் தோல்விக்கு பொறுப்பேற்று ராகுல் காந்தி காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் தலைவர் பதவியில் இருந்து விலகினார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. முன்னாள் அமைச்சர் எம்.ஆர்.விஜயபாஸ்கர் ஆஜராக லஞ்ச ஒழிப்புத்துறை மீண்டும் சம்மன்
2. காஷ்மீரிகள் அல்லாதவர்களுக்கு ஆயுதங்கள் வழங்க வேண்டும்; பா.ஜ.க. எம்.எல்.ஏ. பரபரப்பு பேச்சு
3. மோடி படிப்பறிவு இல்லாதவர் ; ராகுல்காந்தி போதைப்பொருள் விற்பவர்: காங்கிரஸ்-பா.ஜ.க கலாட்டா அரசியல்
4. பொதுமக்கள் மீது தாக்குதல்கள்; வரும் 23ந்தேதி அமித்ஷா காஷ்மீர் பயணம்
5. வன்முறையை தூண்டுபவர்கள் மீது உடனடி நடவடிக்கை: வங்காளதேச பிரதமர் ஷேக் ஹசினா

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. நாட்டின் தேசிய மகளிர் வாலிபால் அணி வீராங்கனையின் தலையை துண்டித்த தலீபான்கள்
2. போலி மதிப்பெண் சான்றிதழ் கொடுத்து கல்லூரியில் சேர்ந்த வழக்கு:பாஜக எம்.எல்.ஏ.வுக்கு 5 ஆண்டுகள் சிறை
3. நமது வீரர்கள் கொல்லப்படுகிறார்கள்.. நீங்கள் டி20 விளையாடுவீர்களா? ஓவைசி விமர்சனம்
4. மேற்குவங்காளம்: பாஜக இளைஞரணி துணைத்தலைவர் சுட்டுக்கொலை
5. கோட்டயம் நிலச்சரிவில் சிக்கி ஒரே குடும்பத்தை சேர்ந்த 6 பேர் பலியான பரிதாபம்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2021, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak