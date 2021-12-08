தேசிய செய்திகள்

முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் மறைவு: தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல் + "||" + CDS General Bipin Rawat passed away Leaders mourn

முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் மறைவு: தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல்
முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் மறைவு: தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல்
பிபின் ராவத் உள்ளிட்ட 13 பேர் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி, மத்திய மந்திரிகள் ராஜ்நாத் சிங், அமித்ஷா உள்ளிட்ட பலரும் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.
புதுடெல்லி,

முப்படைகளின் தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உள்ளிட்ட 14 பேர் பயணம் செய்த ராணுவ ஹெலிகாப்டர் இன்று விபத்துக்குள்ளானது. இந்த கோர விபத்தில் பிபின் ராவத், அவரது மனைவி மதுலிகா ராவத், 11 ராணுவ வீரர்கள் என மொத்தம் 13 பேர் உயிரிழந்தனர். ஹெலிகாப்டரில் பயணம் செய்த கேப்டன் வருண் சிங், 80 சதவீத தீக்காயங்களுடன் மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகிறார்.

நாட்டையே உலுக்கிய இந்த துயர சம்பவம் குறித்து பல்வேறு தரப்பினரும் அதிர்ச்சியும் வேதனையும் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உள்ளிட்ட 13 பேர் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி, பாதுகாப்புத்துறை மந்திரி ராஜ்நாத் சிங், உள்துறை மந்திரி அமித் ஷா உள்ளிட்ட பலரும் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

பிரதமர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் செய்தியில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-

“தமிழகத்தில் நிகழ்ந்த ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத், அவரது மனைவி மற்றும் ராணுவ வீரர்களை இழந்தது எனக்கு மிகுந்த வேதனை அளிக்கிறது. நாட்டிற்காக அவர்கள் மிகுந்த தேசபக்தியுடன் சேவை செய்தனர். இந்த துயரமான தருணத்தில் என் எண்ணங்கள் எல்லாம் இறந்தவர்களின் குடும்பங்களுடன் உள்ளன.

ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத் மிகச்சிறந்த ராணுவ வீரர். உண்மையான தேசபக்தரான அவர், நமது ஆயுதப் படைகள் மற்றும் பாதுகாப்பு எந்திரங்களை நவீனமயமாக்குவதில் முக்கிய பங்காற்றினார். அவரது மறைவு என்னை மிகவும் வேதனையில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ளது. ஓம் சாந்தி.”

இவ்வாறு அவர் கூறி உள்ளார்.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. புனித் ராஜ்குமார் மறைவு: கன்னட திரையுலகிற்கு மிகப்பெரும் இழப்பு - நடிகர் சிரஞ்சீவி
நடிகர் புனித் ராஜ்குமார் உடலுக்கு ரசிகர்கள், திரையுலகினர் கண்ணீர் அஞ்சலி செலுத்தி வருகின்றனர்.
2. பழம்பெரும் நடிகர் ஸ்ரீகாந்த் மறைவு - முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் இரங்கல்
மறைந்த பழம்பெரும் நடிகர் ஸ்ரீகாந்தின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் தனது இரங்கலை தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
3. இலக்கியமும் கலையும் இரு கண்களாகக் கொண்ட கவிஞருக்கு அஸ்தமனம் இல்லை: கமல்ஹாசன்
புலவர் புலமைப்பித்தன் மறைவுக்கு மக்கள் நீதி மய்யம் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. நடிகர் ரஜினிகாந்துடன் சசிகலா சந்திப்பு
2. போராட்டத்தில் உயிரிழந்த விவசாயிகளின் குடும்பங்களுக்கு வேலை -இழப்பீடு வழங்க வேண்டும்- ராகுல்காந்தி
3. ஐ.ஐ.டி. மாணவி பாத்திமா தற்கொலை வழக்கு: முதல்-அமைச்சரை சந்திக்க தந்தை லத்தீப் திட்டம்
4. விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம்: அடுத்தகட்ட நடவடிக்கை என்ன? - நாளை இறுதி முடிவு
5. "பேரறிவாளன் வழக்கு-கவர்னரின் முடிவு என்ன?" - சுப்ரீம் கோர்ட்டு கேள்வி

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. கேரளாவில் பயங்கரம்; மாடல் அழகியை ஓட்டலில் அடைத்து 3 நாளாக பாலியல் பலாத்காரம்
2. மாணவர்களை மதம் மாற்றியதாக புகார் - பள்ளிக்கூட்டத்தை அடித்து நொறுக்கிய கும்பல்
3. இரண்டே நிமிடங்களில் விற்றுத் தீர்ந்த 120 ராயல் என்பீல்டு பைக்குகள்!
4. குன்னூர் ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்து; பிபின் ராவத் - மனைவி உள்பட 13 பேர் பலி - விமானப்படை அறிவிப்பு
5. ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்துகளும் ...! பிரபலங்கள் உயிரிழப்பும்...!

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2021, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak