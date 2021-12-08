முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் மறைவு: தலைவர்கள் இரங்கல்

பிபின் ராவத் உள்ளிட்ட 13 பேர் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி, மத்திய மந்திரிகள் ராஜ்நாத் சிங், அமித்ஷா உள்ளிட்ட பலரும் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

புதுடெல்லி,

முப்படைகளின் தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உள்ளிட்ட 14 பேர் பயணம் செய்த ராணுவ ஹெலிகாப்டர் இன்று விபத்துக்குள்ளானது. இந்த கோர விபத்தில் பிபின் ராவத், அவரது மனைவி மதுலிகா ராவத், 11 ராணுவ வீரர்கள் என மொத்தம் 13 பேர் உயிரிழந்தனர். ஹெலிகாப்டரில் பயணம் செய்த கேப்டன் வருண் சிங், 80 சதவீத தீக்காயங்களுடன் மருத்துவமனையில் சிகிச்சை பெற்று வருகிறார்.

நாட்டையே உலுக்கிய இந்த துயர சம்பவம் குறித்து பல்வேறு தரப்பினரும் அதிர்ச்சியும் வேதனையும் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர். தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் உள்ளிட்ட 13 பேர் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி, பாதுகாப்புத்துறை மந்திரி ராஜ்நாத் சிங், உள்துறை மந்திரி அமித் ஷா உள்ளிட்ட பலரும் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

பிரதமர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் செய்தியில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-

“தமிழகத்தில் நிகழ்ந்த ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத், அவரது மனைவி மற்றும் ராணுவ வீரர்களை இழந்தது எனக்கு மிகுந்த வேதனை அளிக்கிறது. நாட்டிற்காக அவர்கள் மிகுந்த தேசபக்தியுடன் சேவை செய்தனர். இந்த துயரமான தருணத்தில் என் எண்ணங்கள் எல்லாம் இறந்தவர்களின் குடும்பங்களுடன் உள்ளன.

ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத் மிகச்சிறந்த ராணுவ வீரர். உண்மையான தேசபக்தரான அவர், நமது ஆயுதப் படைகள் மற்றும் பாதுகாப்பு எந்திரங்களை நவீனமயமாக்குவதில் முக்கிய பங்காற்றினார். அவரது மறைவு என்னை மிகவும் வேதனையில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ளது. ஓம் சாந்தி.”

இவ்வாறு அவர் கூறி உள்ளார்.

I am deeply anguished by the helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu in which we have lost Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and other personnel of the Armed Forces. They served India with utmost diligence. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021

Gen Bipin Rawat was an outstanding soldier. A true patriot, he greatly contributed to modernising our armed forces and security apparatus. His insights and perspectives on strategic matters were exceptional. His passing away has saddened me deeply. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YOuQvFT7Et — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2021





உள்துறை மந்திரி அமித்ஷா வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் செய்தியில், “நமது தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத் துணிச்சலான வீரர்களில் ஒருவர். தாய்நாட்டிற்கு மிகுந்த பக்தியுடன் சேவை செய்தவர். மற்றவர்களுக்கு உதாரணமாக திகழும் அவரது பங்களிப்புகள் மற்றும் அர்ப்பணிப்புகளை வார்த்தைகளால் விவரிக்க முடியாது” என அமித்ஷா தனது இரங்கல் செய்தியில் குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளார்.





A very sad day for the nation as we have lost our CDS, General Bipin Rawat Ji in a very tragic accident. He was one of the bravest soldiers, who has served the motherland with utmost devotion. His exemplary contributions & commitment cannot be put into words. I am deeply pained. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 8, 2021





பாதுகாப்புத்துறை மந்திரி ராஜ்நாத் சிங் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது;-

“முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி பிபின் ராவத்தின் திடீர் மறைவு நமது ராணுவத்துக்கும் நாட்டுக்கும், ஈடுசெய்ய முடியாத இழப்பாகும். ஜெனரல் ராவத் நாட்டிற்காக துணிச்சலுடனும், விடாமுயற்சியுடனும் சேவையாற்றினார்.

இந்த விபத்தில் தங்கள் அன்புக்குரியவர்களை இழந்தவர்களின் குடும்பங்களுக்கு எனது இரங்கல்களை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். வெலிங்டனில் உள்ள ராணுவ மருத்துவமனையில் தற்போது சிகிச்சை பெற்று வரும் கேப்டன் வருண் சிங் விரைவில் குணமடைய பிரார்த்திக்கிறேன்.”

இவ்வாறு அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.



Deeply anguished by the sudden demise of Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in an extremely unfortunate helicopter accident today in Tamil Nadu.



His untimely death is an irreparable loss to our Armed Forces and the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2021





காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் மூத்த தலைவர் ராகுல் காந்தி வெளியிட்டுள்ள டுவிட்டர் பதிவில்,

“ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத் மற்றும் அவரது மனைவியின் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். இது ஒரு ஒப்பில்லாத சோகம். உயிரிழந்த மற்ற அனைவருக்கும் இதயப்பூர்வமான இரங்கல்கள். இந்திய நாடு ஒன்றுபட்டு இந்த துயரத்தில் பங்கெடுத்துக் கொள்கிறது. ”

இவ்வாறு அவர் கூறியுள்ளார்.



I extend my condolences to the family of Gen Bipin Rawat and his wife.

This is an unprecedented tragedy and our thoughts are with their family in this difficult time.

Heartfelt condolences also to all others who lost their lives.



India stands united in this grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 8, 2021





மேற்கு வங்காள முதல்-மந்திரி மம்தா பேனர்ஜி வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் குறிப்பில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது;-

“குன்னூரில் இன்று நடந்த விபத்தில் முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத், அவரது மனைவி மற்றும் 11 ஆயுதப்படை வீரர்களின் ஊயிரிழந்த சம்பவம் மிகுந்த வேதனை அளிக்கிறது.

இந்த ஈடுசெய்ய முடியாத இழப்பிற்கு ஒட்டுமொத்த தேசமும் இரங்கல் தெரிவிக்கிறது. துணிச்சலுடனும், பக்தியுடனும் அவர் நம் தேசத்திற்கு செய்த சேவைகளை நாம் எப்போதும் நினைவில் கொள்வோம்.”

இவ்வாறு அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.



Pained by the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other Armed Forces personnel in the tragic accident in Coonoor today.



The entire nation mourns this irreparable loss. We will always remember the courage and devotion with which he served our nation. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) December 8, 2021





இந்த விபத்து குறித்து முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வெளியிட்டுள்ள பதிவில்,

“குன்னூர் அருகே நடந்த ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் இந்தியாவின் முதல் முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத், திருமதி மதுலிகா ராவத் மற்றும் 11 ஆயுதப்படை வீரர்கள் மறைந்த செய்தி மிகவும் வருத்தமளிக்கிறது. இந்த ஈடுசெய்ய முடியாத இழப்பில் தேசத்துடன் இணைந்து இரங்கல் தெரிவிப்பதோடு, அவர்களை இழந்து வாடும் குடும்பத்தினருக்கு எனது இதயப்பூர்வமான இரங்கலைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்.

சிகிச்சையில் இருக்கும் குரூப் கேப்டன் வருண் சிங் விரைவில் குணமடைய வேண்டுகிறேன்” என்று அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Extremely saddened by the demise of India's first CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and the 11 armed forces personnel in the tragic chopper crash near Coonoor. I join the nation in mourning this irreparable loss and offer my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. pic.twitter.com/wu3UVWcsxb — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) December 8, 2021





மத்திய நிதி மந்திரி நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் செய்தியில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது;-

“முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத், அவரது மனைவி மதுலிகா ராவத், மற்றும் 11 ராணுவ வீரர்கள்களின் மறைவு செய்தியறிந்து எனது துயரத்தை வெளிப்படுத்த போதுமான வார்த்தைகள் இல்லை. ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத்தின் தேச சேவை நினைவுகூரப்படும்.

ராணுவ வீரர்களின் மனைவிகளுக்கான நல அமைப்பு மூலம் திருமதி மதுலிகா ராவத் சேவை செய்து வந்தார். இந்திய ஆயுதப்படைக்கு மிகப்பெரிய இழப்பு.”

இவ்வாறு நிர்மலா சீதாராமன் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

No words adequate to express my grief at the tragic demise of CDS Gen.#BipinRawat, Smt. Rawat and 11 army personnel.



Gen. Bipin Rawat’s service to the nation will be well remembered.



Smt.Madhulika Rawat rendered service through the AWWA.



A big loss to the Indian Armed Forces. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) December 8, 2021





கேரள முதல்-மந்திரி பினராயி விஜயன் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது;-

“ஹெலிகாப்டர் விபத்தில் உயிரிழந்த முப்படை தலைமை தளபதி ஜெனரல் பிபின் ராவத், அவரது மனைவி, அவர்களுடன் சென்ற ராணுவ அதிகாரிகள் மற்றும் குழுவினரின் மறைவுக்கு ஆழ்ந்த இரங்கல்கள். அவர்களுக்கு நெருக்கமானவர்களின் துயரத்தைப் பகிர்ந்து கொள்வதில் கேரளாவும் தேசத்துடன் இணைகிறது.”

இவ்வாறு அவர் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

Deepest condolences on the untimely passing of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife, Army officials who accompanied them and crew of the IAF helicopter involved in the unfortunate accident. Kerala joins the nation in sharing the grief of their near and dear ones. pic.twitter.com/fiD388xoxp — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) December 8, 2021





மேலும் பல்வேறு மத்திய அமைச்சர்கள், மாநில முதல்-மந்திரிகள், கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள், சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் மற்றும் பொதுமக்கள் தங்கள் இரங்கலை சமூக வலைதளங்கள் மூலமாக தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.