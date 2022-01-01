ஸ்டார்ட் அப் நிறுவன உலகை புரட்டி போட்ட பிரபல இளம் தொழிலதிபரின் மரணம்

பன்குரி ஸ்ரீவஸ்தவா இளம் வயதிலேயே மாரடைப்பால் இறந்துள்ளார்.

புதுடெல்லி,





கிரேப்ஹவுஸ் மற்றும் பன்குரி தளங்களின் நிறுவனர் பிரபல இளம் தொழிலதிபர் பன்குரி ஸ்ரீவஸ்தவா இளம் வயதிலேயே மாரடைப்பால் கடந்த மாதம் 24-ந்தேதியன்று உயிரிழந்தார். அவருடைய மரணம் அனைவரையும் கடும் அதிர்ச்சியில் ஆழ்த்தியுள்ளது. ஸ்டார்ட் அப் நிறுவன உலகை புரட்டி போட்டிருகிறது எனலாம்.





With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. May her soul obtain Sadgati. Om Shanti.@pankhuri16 — Pankhuri (@askpankhuri) December 27, 2021

பன்குரி ஸ்ரீவஸ்தவா பெண்களுக்காக ஒரு தளத்தை உருவாக்கி அதில் அவர்கள் கற்றுக்கொள்ள இணையத்தை பயன்படுத்த ஷாப்பிங் செய்ய என பல வசதிகளை உருவாக்கியிருந்தார். அந்த தளத்தை பயன்படுத்தி நேரலையாக, மெசேஜ் வாயிலாக பயன்படுத்தலாம். இந்த தளம் பெண்களை ஆக்டிவாக வைத்திருக்கும்.





"அவரது மறைவு எங்கள் ஸ்டார்ட்அப் சுற்றுச்சூழல் அமைப்புக்கு ஒரு இழப்பு.நாங்கள் ஒரு பிரகாசமான மற்றும் இளம் நிறுவனரை இழந்தோம், ஆனால் அவருடைய புகழ் என்றும் மங்காது. அவரை பற்றி தெரிந்து கொண்டது எனக்கு கிடைத்த பாக்கியம்.





நான் அவளை ஒரு துடிப்பான பிரகாசமான பெண்ணாக நினைவில் கொள்கிறேன். அவள் தன்னம்பிக்கை நிறைந்த பெண்.ஜான்சியை சேர்ந்த அவர் ஜான்சி ராணியை போன்ற துடிப்பான பென் ஆவார்." என்று கலாரி கேபிடல் நிறுவனர் வாணி கோலா பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.





1/ Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that @pankhuri16 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately. — Vani Kola (@VaniKola) December 26, 2021

ராஜீவ் காந்தி தொழில்நுட்ப பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் கம்ப்யூட்டர் சயின்ஸ் பாடப்பிரிவில் பொறியியல் பட்டம் பெற்ற அவர் 'பங்குரி'யை நிறுவுவதற்கு முன்பு, செஸ்ட்மணி மற்றும் குயிக்கர் ஆகிய தொழில்நுட்ப தளங்களில் ஓராண்டு காலம் பணியாற்றியவர். அவருக்கு 32 வயது தான் ஆகின்றது என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.





ஸ்ரீவஸ்தவா பங்குரி “வாழ்க்கையில் புதிதாக வித்தியாசமாக ஏதாவது அனுபவிக்க வேண்டுமென நினைத்தால் ரிஸ்க் எடுக்க வேண்டும். வழக்கமான நெறிமுறைகளை தாண்டி வெளியே வாருங்கள். ரிஸ்க் எடுப்பதன் மூலம் மக்கள் உங்களை பின் தொடருவார்கள்” என்று வாணி கோலாவிடம் ஒரு கலந்துரையாடலில் பேசி இளம் சமூகத்தை பெருமளவில் கவர்ந்தவர்.