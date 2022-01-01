ஸ்டார்ட் அப் நிறுவன உலகை புரட்டி போட்ட பிரபல இளம் தொழிலதிபரின் மரணம்

With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sad demise of our beloved CEO, Pankhuri Shrivastava. We lost her on 24th December 2021 due to a sudden cardiac arrest. May her soul obtain Sadgati. Om Shanti.@pankhuri16— Pankhuri (@askpankhuri) December 27, 2021
1/ Yesterday it came as a shock to me when I found out that @pankhuri16 is no more. I remember her as a vivacious bright woman full of ideas and full of life. She was confident. That was something you noticed about her immediately.— Vani Kola (@VaniKola) December 26, 2021
Breaks our heart to share that we lost someone from our Surge family. @pankhuri16 was so vibrant…incredibly smart & full of life. We’re going to feel her loss very deeply. Our deepest condolences to her family, friends & colleagues. We will miss you very much Pankhuri.— Surge (@_surgeahead) December 26, 2021