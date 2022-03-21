ஆஸ்திரேலியாவால் இந்தியாவுக்கு திருப்பி அனுப்பப்பட்ட 29 பழங்கால பொருட்கள்

புதுடெல்லி,

இந்தியா - ஆஸ்திரேலியா இருதரப்பு உச்சி மாநாடு இன்று திங்கள்கிழமை நடைபெறவுள்ளது. இந்தியாவில் இதுவரை இல்லாத அளவுக்கு 1,500 கோடி ரூபாய் மதிப்பிலான முதலீட்டை பல்வேறு துறைகளில் ஆஸ்திரேலியா அறிவிக்கவுள்ளதாக வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சகம் தரப்பில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

பிரதமர் மோடிக்கும் ஆஸ்திரேலிய பிரதமர் ஸ்காட் மோரிசனுக்கும் இடையிலான இன்றைய மெய்நிகர் சந்திப்புக்கு முன்னதாக, இருபத்தி ஒன்பது தொல்பொருட்கள் இன்று ஆஸ்திரேலியாவால் இருந்து இந்தியாவுக்கு திருப்பி அனுப்பப்பட்டன.

சிவன்,சக்தி, விஷ்ணு சிலைகள், ஜெயின் பாரம்பரியம், உருவப்படங்கள் மற்றும் அலங்காரப் பொருட்கள் என ஆறு வகைகளாகப் பிரிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இந்த பழங்காலப் பொருட்களை பிரதமர் மோடி ஆய்வு செய்தார்.

இந்த 29 பழங்காலப் பொருட்கள், மணற்கல், பளிங்கு, வெண்கலம், பித்தளை, காகிதம் என பல்வேறு பொருட்களால் செய்யப்பட்ட சிற்பங்கள் மற்றும் ஓவியங்கள் ஆகும். இந்த பழங்கால பொருட்கள் ராஜஸ்தான், குஜராத், மத்தியப் பிரதேசம், உத்தரப் பிரதேசம், தமிழ்நாடு, தெலுங்கானா மற்றும் மேற்கு வங்காளம் ஆகிய மாநிலங்களை சேர்ந்தவை.

