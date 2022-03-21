கிண்டியில் உயர்தர பன்னோக்கு மருத்துவமனை : அடிக்கல் நாட்டினார் முதல்-அமைச்சர் மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் | இந்தியாவில் இன்று மேலும் குறைந்த தினசரி கொரோனா பாதிப்பு...! | மேகதாது அணை கட்டுவதற்கு எதிர்ப்பு தெரிவித்து தமிழக சட்டப்பேரவையில் இன்று தீர்மானம் |
தேசிய செய்திகள்

ஆஸ்திரேலியாவால் இந்தியாவுக்கு திருப்பி அனுப்பப்பட்ட 29 பழங்கால பொருட்கள் + "||" + PM Modi inspects 29 antiquities repatriated to India by Australia

ஆஸ்திரேலியாவால் இந்தியாவுக்கு திருப்பி அனுப்பப்பட்ட 29 பழங்கால பொருட்கள்
ஆஸ்திரேலியாவால் இந்தியாவுக்கு திருப்பி அனுப்பப்பட்ட 29 பழங்கால பொருட்கள்
ஆஸ்திரேலியாவால் இந்தியாவுக்கு திருப்பி அனுப்பப்பட்ட 29 பழங்கால பொருட்களை பிரதமர் மோடி இன்று பார்வையிட்டார்
புதுடெல்லி,

இந்தியா - ஆஸ்திரேலியா இருதரப்பு உச்சி மாநாடு இன்று திங்கள்கிழமை நடைபெறவுள்ளது. இந்தியாவில் இதுவரை இல்லாத அளவுக்கு 1,500 கோடி ரூபாய் மதிப்பிலான முதலீட்டை பல்வேறு துறைகளில் ஆஸ்திரேலியா அறிவிக்கவுள்ளதாக வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சகம் தரப்பில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

பிரதமர் மோடிக்கும் ஆஸ்திரேலிய பிரதமர் ஸ்காட் மோரிசனுக்கும் இடையிலான இன்றைய மெய்நிகர் சந்திப்புக்கு முன்னதாக, இருபத்தி ஒன்பது தொல்பொருட்கள் இன்று  ஆஸ்திரேலியாவால் இருந்து இந்தியாவுக்கு திருப்பி அனுப்பப்பட்டன.

சிவன்,சக்தி, விஷ்ணு சிலைகள், ஜெயின் பாரம்பரியம், உருவப்படங்கள் மற்றும் அலங்காரப் பொருட்கள் என ஆறு வகைகளாகப் பிரிக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இந்த பழங்காலப் பொருட்களை பிரதமர் மோடி ஆய்வு செய்தார்.

இந்த  29 பழங்காலப் பொருட்கள், மணற்கல், பளிங்கு, வெண்கலம், பித்தளை, காகிதம்  என  பல்வேறு பொருட்களால் செய்யப்பட்ட சிற்பங்கள் மற்றும் ஓவியங்கள் ஆகும். இந்த பழங்கால பொருட்கள்   ராஜஸ்தான், குஜராத், மத்தியப் பிரதேசம், உத்தரப் பிரதேசம், தமிழ்நாடு, தெலுங்கானா மற்றும் மேற்கு வங்காளம் ஆகிய மாநிலங்களை சேர்ந்தவை.


Related Tags :

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. இனிவரும் கொரோனா அலைகளால் இந்தியாவுக்கு பாதிப்பு இல்லை - நிபுணர்கள் உறுதி
இனி வரும் கொரோனா அலைகளால் இந்தியாவுக்கு பாதிப்பு வராது என்று நிபுணர்கள் உறுதிபட தெரிவித்து இருக்கிறார்கள்.
2. பாகிஸ்தான்- ஆஸ்திரேலியா கடைசி டெஸ்ட் இன்று தொடக்கம்
ராவல்பிண்டி மற்றும் கராச்சியில் நடந்த முதல் இரு டெஸ்ட் போட்டிகள் ‘டிரா’வில் முடிந்தது.
3. இந்திய வெளியுறவுக் கொள்கை சிறப்பானது : இம்ரான் கான் திடீர் பாராட்டு!
பிரதமர் மோடி தலைமையிலான அரசை கடுமையாக விமர்சித்த பாகிஸ்தான் பிரதமர் இம்ரான் கான், இந்தியாவை திடீரென பாராட்டி பேசியது வியப்பை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.
4. வரலாற்றில் முதல்முறையாக இந்தியாவில் ரூ.1,500 கோடி மதிப்பில் முதலீடு செய்யும் ஆஸ்திரேலியா..!
இந்தியா - ஆஸ்திரேலியா இருதரப்பு உச்சி மாநாடு திங்கள்கிழமை நடைபெறவுள்ளது.
5. புரோ ஆக்கி லீக்: டைபிரேக்கரில் இந்தியாவை வீழ்த்திய அர்ஜெண்டினா
வெற்றி தோல்வியை நிர்ணயிக்க கடைபிடிக்கப்பட்ட டைபிரேக்கரில் அர்ஜென்டினா 3-1 என்ற கணக்கில் இந்தியாவை வீழ்த்தியது.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. அரசியல் கட்சிகள் அனைத்தும் மக்களிடையே பிளவை உருவாக்குகின்றன - குலாம் நபி ஆசாத்
2. மணிப்பூர் முதல் மந்திரியாக பிரேன் சிங் மீண்டும் தேர்வு
3. அண்ணா பல்கலை. தேர்வு விடைத்தாள்களை தாமதமாக சமர்ப்பித்த மாணவர்களுக்கு ஆப்சென்ட்? - உயர்கல்வித்துறை அமைச்சர் விளக்கம்
4. மதுரை சித்திரை திருவிழா - வைகை அணையில் இருந்து தண்ணீர் திறக்க திட்டம்!
5. கோவிஷீல்ட் 2-வது டோஸ் தடுப்பூசிக்கான கால இடைவெளி குறைப்பு

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. காதல் கணவருக்கு பல பெண்களுடன் தொடர்பு: புதுப்பெண் தூக்குப்போட்டு தற்கொலை உருக்கமான கடிதம் சிக்கியது
2. கேரளாவில் மகன், மருமகள் மற்றும் பேத்திகளை உயிரோடு எரித்துக் கொன்ற முதியவர் கைது
3. ஹோலி கொண்டாட்டத்தில் விபரீதம்: போதையில் தன்னைத் தானே கத்தியால் குத்திக் கொண்ட நபர் உயிரிழப்பு
4. கோவிஷீல்ட் 2-வது டோஸ் தடுப்பூசிக்கான கால இடைவெளி குறைப்பு
5. கொரோனா 4ம் அலை ஏற்பட வாய்ப்பு மிகக்குறைவு! ஆனால்..?

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2022, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak