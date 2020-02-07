மாணவர்களின் இடைநிற்றல் ஆபத்தான பின்னடைவு - கமல்ஹாசன் கருத்து

பிப்ரவரி 14-ம் தேதி தமிழக பட்ஜெட் தாக்கல்
மாணவர்களின் இடைநிற்றல் ஆபத்தான பின்னடைவு என மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் கருத்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
மக்கள் நீதி மய்யத்தின் தலைவர் கமல்ஹாசன் தன்னுடைய டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:–

கடந்த 3 ஆண்டுகளில் தமிழகத்தில் 9 மற்றும் 10–ம் வகுப்பு மாணவர்களின் இடைநிற்றல் 100 சதவீதம் அதிகரித்து இருப்பதாக சமீபத்திய அறிக்கைகள் தெரிவிக்கிறது. இது மிகவும் கவலை ஏற்படுத்தக்கூடிய, ஆபத்தான பின்னடைவு ஆகும். 

அரசு இதனை உடனே தடுத்து நிறுத்த நடவடிக்கை எடுக்க வேண்டும். ஆனால் அரசு மக்களை திசைத்திருப்ப தேவையற்ற திட்டங்களை கொண்டு வருகிறது.

குறைந்தபட்சம் அடுத்த தலைமுறையினருக்கு நல்லதொரு கல்வியை அரசு உருவாக்கி தரவேண்டும் என தமிழக மக்களாகிய நாம் கோரிக்கை வைக்க வேண்டும். அவர்கள் தொன்மையான கொள்கைகளை மறுபரிசீலனை செய்து திறன், அறிவு மற்றும் சிறப்பை அடைவதற்கான வழியையும் கட்டமைக்க வேண்டும்.

இவ்வாறு அதில் கூறியுள்ளார்.

