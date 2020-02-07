மாணவர்களின் இடைநிற்றல் ஆபத்தான பின்னடைவு - கமல்ஹாசன் கருத்து

TN reports with 100% increase in school dropouts in classes 9th & 10th in last 3 years. This is not just distressing but a dangerous reggression which has to be stopped. Governments distract with useless or redundant schemes.(1/2)— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 7, 2020
Citizens of Tamizh Nadu should demand a better education for the next generation atleast. They should re-examine archaic policies and re-configure the way to attain skill, wisdom, knowledge and excellence.(2/2)— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 7, 2020