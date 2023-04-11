சூடான பால் கொட்டி 3 வயது குழந்தை பலி
மேல்மலையனூர் அருகே சூடான பால் கொட்டி 3 வயது குழந்தை இறந்த சம்பவம் சோகத்தை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது.
மேல்மலையனூர்:
மேல்மலையனூர் அருகே உள்ள மேலச்சேரி கிராமத்தை சேர்ந்தவர் மணிகண்டன் (வயது 34), விவசாயி. இவருடைய மகன் கிஷோர் (3). மணிகண்டன் குடும்பத்துடன் தொரப்பாடி கிராமத்தில் உள்ள தனது மாமியார் வீட்டிற்கு சென்றார்.
அங்கு பாலை நன்றாக கொதிக்க வைத்து, அலமாரியில் வைத்திருந்தனர். அப்போது குழந்தை கிஷோர், அந்த பாலை தெரியாமல் தட்டிவிட்டது. இதில் பாத்திரத்தில் இருந்த சூடான பால், குழந்தை மீது கொட்டியதால் வலியால் துடித்தது.
Hearing this noise, the family ran and rescued the child. However, the child sustained injuries all over his body. Kishore was immediately rescued and admitted to Tiruvannamalai Government Hospital for treatment. There the child was given first aid treatment. Later, he was admitted to Kilpakkam Government Hospital, Chennai for further treatment. There doctors gave intensive treatment but the child died miserably. Based on the complaint, Valathi police have registered a case and are investigating. The incident of the death of a 3-year-old child after spilling hot milk has caused grief among the people of the area.