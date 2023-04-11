சூடான பால் கொட்டி 3 வயது குழந்தை பலி

விழுப்புரம்

மேல்மலையனூர்:



மேல்மலையனூர் அருகே உள்ள மேலச்சேரி கிராமத்தை சேர்ந்தவர் மணிகண்டன் (வயது 34), விவசாயி. இவருடைய மகன் கிஷோர் (3). மணிகண்டன் குடும்பத்துடன் தொரப்பாடி கிராமத்தில் உள்ள தனது மாமியார் வீட்டிற்கு சென்றார்.

அங்கு பாலை நன்றாக கொதிக்க வைத்து, அலமாரியில் வைத்திருந்தனர். அப்போது குழந்தை கிஷோர், அந்த பாலை தெரியாமல் தட்டிவிட்டது. இதில் பாத்திரத்தில் இருந்த சூடான பால், குழந்தை மீது கொட்டியதால் வலியால் துடித்தது.