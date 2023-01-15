தாளவாடி அருேக மீண்டும் வந்த கருப்பன் யானை
Thalawadi
Yesterday morning, the forest department was engaged in the operation of capturing the black elephant which is constantly running rampant in Jeerli and Thalavadi forest areas next to Thalavadi. The black elephant, unyielding despite the anesthetic injection, fled into the dense forest.
In this situation, the black elephant roamed again in the Maharajanpuram forest area of Thalavadi Forest Reserve at 7 o'clock last night. Then a black elephant chased the motorists who came that way. After learning about this, the forest department rushed to the spot. By then the black elephant had gone into the forest from there. Following this, the forest department warned motorists to be careful. Also, the forest department has requested that none of the hill dwellers belonging to the area should come out of their homes as the black elephant roams aggressively.