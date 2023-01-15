சென்னிமலை முருகன் கோவிலில் மார்கழி மாத நிறைவு விழா சிறப்பு பூஜை
At Murugan Temple in Chennimalai, a special worship is held every year for the entire month of Margazhi month by the Margazhi month festival team. But for the last 2 years, due to the Corona restrictions, the special worship of the month of Margazhi was not held.
This year, the special worship of the month of March started from the 1st of last March. From that day on every morning at 5.30 the programs started with Gomatha Puja and various special Pujas were held.
A special pooja was held yesterday for the closing ceremony of Margazhi month. On this occasion, Gomatha Puja was performed as the first puja at 5.30 am. Then the cow was worshiped. This was followed by Ganesha Worship, Kalasa Puja, 108 Conch Pooja and Sami Purapadu. And special pujas were performed for the deity. A large number of devotees participated in this and had darshan of Sami. Devotees were also given alms on behalf of the festival team.