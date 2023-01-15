சென்னிமலை முருகன் கோவிலில் மார்கழி மாத நிறைவு விழா சிறப்பு பூஜை

ஈரோடு

Chennimalai

At Murugan Temple in Chennimalai, a special worship is held every year for the entire month of Margazhi month by the Margazhi month festival team. But for the last 2 years, due to the Corona restrictions, the special worship of the month of Margazhi was not held.

This year, the special worship of the month of March started from the 1st of last March. From that day on every morning at 5.30 the programs started with Gomatha Puja and various special Pujas were held.