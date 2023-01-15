ஈரோட்டில் உள்ள உழவர் சந்தைகளில் காய்கறிகள் வாங்க அலைமோதிய மக்கள் கூட்டம்

ஈரோடு

On the occasion of Pongal festival, farmers' markets in Erode thronged to buy vegetables.



Sales of vegetables are booming

On the occasion of Pongal festival, the arrival of various vegetables including tomato, sugar gourd, white gourd, beetroot, mung bean, coconut in the daily vegetable market of Erode has been seen increasing in the last 2 days. Yesterday there was more than usual public attendance at the daily market.

Tomato was sold at Rs.20 per kg the day before yesterday, but it was sold up to Rs.35 per kg yesterday. Similarly in Erode Sampadnagar Farmers Market and Periyar Nagar Farmers Market the sale of vegetables was high. During the festival of Pongal, people cook a lot of vegetables and offer it to Sami. Due to this, the daily market and farmers markets yesterday saw double the number of people than usual. As a result, all the vegetables brought by the farmers for sale were sold out, the farmers market officials said.

Price details

The prices of vegetables sold yesterday at the farmers market in Erode Sampathnagar are as follows per kg:-Tomato -Rs.28, Eggplant -Rs.60, Mung bean -Rs.60, Bitter gourd -Rs.26, Bitter gourd -Rs.48, Zucchini -Rs.12, Ash Pumpkin -Rs.22, Sugar Gourd -Rs.16, Gourd -Rs.48, Coriander -Rs.34, Gourd -Rs.35, White Radish -Rs.16, Red Radish -Rs.24, Chives -Rs.50 , Onion -Rs.32, Drumstick -Rs.160, Yam -Rs.28, Carrot -Rs.42, Beetroot -Rs.42, Cabbage -Rs.14, Ginger -Rs.60, Beans -Rs.50, Potato -Rs.42, Cauliflower -Rs.30.