கொடுமுடி அருகே விஷம் குடித்து வியாபாரி தற்கொலை
வியாபாரி தற்கொலை
ஈரோடு
Venkatesan (age 38) hails from Rasampalayam Devaki Ammapuram near Kodumudi. His wife is Murugeswari (29). Both of them have been collecting old iron and selling it. Venkatesan is an alcoholic. He has often drunk alcohol. Due to this, there has been a dispute with his wife, son and daughter at home.
Venkatesan was dejected and came home two days ago after drinking poison. Seeing this, the neighbors rescued him and admitted him to Kodumudi Government Hospital for treatment. The doctors there checked and said that Venkatesan was already dead. The police have registered a case and are investigating.
