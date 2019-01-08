10 சதவீத இடஒதுக்கீடு மசோதா நிறைவேற்றம்:முக்கியமான வரலாற்று தருணம் - மோடி பெருமிதம்

I thank MPs from all the parties who supported The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019
I also appreciate those MP colleagues who enriched today’s debate with their views.
We are resolutely committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019
It is our endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities.
The passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha is a landmark moment in our nation’s history.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019
It sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society.