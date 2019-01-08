10 சதவீத இடஒதுக்கீடு மசோதா நிறைவேற்றம்:முக்கியமான வரலாற்று தருணம் - மோடி பெருமிதம்

தேசிய செய்திகள்

மக்களவையில் 10 சதவீத இடஒதுக்கீடு மசோதா நிறைவேற்றம், முக்கியமான வரலாற்று தருணம் என பிரதமர் மோடி பெருமிதம் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

பொருளாதாரத்தில் பின்தங்கிய பொதுப் பிரிவினருக்கு கல்வி மற்றும் வேலை வாய்ப்பில் 10 சதவீத இடஒதுக்கீடு வழங்க மத்திய மந்திரிசபை ஒப்புதல் அளித்தது. இது தொடர்பாக இன்று நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் மசோதா தாக்கல் செய்யப்பட்டு 323 உறுப்பினர்களின் ஆதரவுடன் மக்களவையில் நிறைவேறியது.


இந்நிலையில் 10 சதவீத இடஒதுக்கீடு மசோதா மக்களவையில் நிறைவேறியதற்கு பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் நன்றி தெரிவித்துள்ளார். இதுகுறித்து அவர் டுவிட்டரில், 'மசோதாவை ஆதரித்த அனைத்து எம்.பி.,க்களுக்கும் நன்றியை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன். எந்த ஒரு சாதி, மதத்தை சேர்ந்த ஒவ்வொரு ஏழையும் கவுரவமான வாழ்க்கையை அடைய வேண்டும். அனைவருக்கும் எல்லா வாய்ப்பும் கிடைக்க வேண்டும் என்பதே எங்கள் நோக்கம். இந்த மசோதா நிறைவேறியது நாட்டில் ஒரு முக்கியமான வரலாற்று தருணம்” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார். 

