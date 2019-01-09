தேசிய செய்திகள்

மாநிலங்களவையில் 10% இட ஒதுக்கீடு வழங்கும் மசோதா நிறைவேற்றம் - பிரதமர் மோடி மகிழ்ச்சி
பொதுப் பிரிவினருக்கு 10% இட ஒதுக்கீடு வழங்கும் மசோதா நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் நிறைவேற்றம் குறித்து, பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டரில் மகிழ்ச்சி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

பொருளாதாரத்தில் பின்தங்கிய பொதுப் பிரிவினருக்கு கல்வி மற்றும் வேலை வாய்ப்பில் 10 சதவீத இடஒதுக்கீடு வழங்க மத்திய மந்திரிசபை ஒப்புதல் அளித்தது. இது தொடர்பாக நேற்று மக்களவையில் மசோதா தாக்கல் செய்யப்பட்டு 323 உறுப்பினர்களின் ஆதரவுடன்  நிறைவேறியது.


இந்நிலையில் பொதுப் பிரிவினருக்கு 10% இட ஒதுக்கீடு வழங்கும் மசோதா இன்று மாநிலங்களவையில் 165 உறுப்பினர்களின் ஆதரவுடன் நிறைவேறியது.

இதுதொடர்பாக பிரதமர் மோடி தனது டுவிட்டரில், “ இட ஒதுக்கீடு மசோதா லோக்சபா, ராஜ்யசபாவிலும் நிறைவேறியுள்ளது. மசோதா நிறைவேறியது சமூகநீதிக்கு கிடைத்த பெரும் வெற்றி. மசோதாவுக்கு அதிக அளவில் வரவேற்பு கிடைத்துள்ளதை காணும் போது மகிழ்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது. விவாதத்தின் போது எம்.பி.,க்கள் தங்கள் புத்திசாலித்தனமான கருத்துகளை வெளிப்படுத்தினர்.

இது இளைஞர்கள் தங்களது வலிமையை வெளிப்படுத்தவும், இந்தியாவின் மாற்றத்திற்கு பங்களிக்கவும் உத்வேகமாக அமையும். வலுவான இந்தியாவை உருவாக்க நினைத்த சுதந்திர போராட்ட வீரர்களுக்கும், அரசியலமைப்பை உருவாக்கியவர்களுக்கும் நன்றி” என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

