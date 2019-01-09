மாநிலங்களவையில் 10% இட ஒதுக்கீடு வழங்கும் மசோதா நிறைவேற்றம் - பிரதமர் மோடி மகிழ்ச்சி

Delighted the Rajya Sabha has passed The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019
Glad to see such widespread support for the Bill.
The House also witnessed a vibrant debate, where several members expressed their insightful opinions.
Passage of The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019 in both Houses of Parliament is a victory for social justice.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019
It ensures a wider canvas for our Yuva Shakti to showcase their prowess and contribute towards India’s transformation.
By passing The Constitution (One Hundred And Twenty-Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2019, we pay tributes to the makers of our Constitution and the great freedom fighters, who envisioned an India that is strong and inclusive.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 9, 2019