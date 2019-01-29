ஜார்ஜ் பெர்னாண்டஸ் யாருக்கும் அஞ்சாதவர், ஏழைகளின் உரிமைக்காக குரல் கொடுத்தவர் - பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல்

யாருக்கும் அஞ்சாதவர், ஏழைகளின் உரிமைக்காக குரல் கொடுத்தவர் என ஜார்ஜ் பெர்னாண்டஸ் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

புதுடெல்லி,





முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ஜார்ஜ் பெர்னாண்டஸ் தனது 88 வயதில் உடல்நல குறைவால் மரணம் அடைந்து உள்ளார். கடந்த 1998 முதல் 2004ம் ஆண்டு வரை வாஜ்பாய் தலைமையிலான பாரதீய ஜனதா கட்சியின் ஆட்சியில் ராணுவ மந்திரியாக பதவி வகித்தவர்.





பெர்னாண்டஸ் தொழில் துறை, ரெயில்வே போன்ற துறைகளிலும் மந்திரி பதவிகளை வகித்துள்ளார். அரசியல்வாதி, பத்திரிகையாளர் போன்ற பன்முக தன்மைகளை கொண்ட இவர் நாடாளுமன்ற மேலவை உறுப்பினராகவும் இருந்துள்ளார். சமதா கட்சியை தோற்றுவித்த இவர் ஜனதா தளத்தின் உறுப்பினராகவும் இருந்துள்ளார்.





இந்திரா காந்தி பிரதமராக இருந்த காலத்தில் நெருக்கடி நிலை பிரகடனம் செய்யப்பட்ட சூழலில் அதனை கடுமையாக எதிர்த்தவர். அதன்பின் நெருக்கடி நிலை நீக்கப்பட்ட பின் பீகாரின் முசாபர்பூரில் போட்டியிட்டு வெற்றி பெற்றார். பின்னர் தொழிற்துறை மந்திரியானார்.





இந்த நிலையில், வயது முதிர்வை அடுத்து நீண்ட காலம் உடல்நல குறைவால் பெர்னாண்டஸ் அவதிப்பட்டு வந்துள்ளார். இதற்காக சிகிச்சை பெற்று வந்த நிலையில், காய்ச்சல் பாதிப்பு ஏற்பட்டு அவர் மரணம் அடைந்துள்ளார்.





ஜார்ஜ் பெர்னாண்டஸ் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.





அதில் ஜார்ஜ் பெர்னாண்டஸ் யாருக்கும் அஞ்சாதவர், ஏழைகளின் உரிமைக்காக குரல் கொடுத்தவர்.





அச்சமற்ற, வெளிப்படையான மற்றும் தொலைநோக்குடன், அவர் நம் நாட்டிற்கு மதிப்புமிக்க பங்களிப்பையாற்றி உள்ளார். அவர் ஏழைகளின் உரிமைகளுக்காக குரல் கொடுத்து வந்தார்.





ஜார்ஜ் பெர்னாண்டஸ் பற்றி நாம் நினைவுகூரும்போது நீதிக்காகப் போராடிய ஒரு தொழிற்சங்கத் தலைவராகவும் அவரை நாம் நினைவில் கொள்கிறோம்.





எனது குடும்பத்தினர், நண்பர்கள் மற்றும் லட்சக்கணக்கான மக்களை அவரது மறைவு ஆழ்ந்த துன்பத்தில் ஆழ்த்தி உள்ளது . அவருடைய ஆத்மா சாந்தியடையட்டும் என அவர் அதில் கூறி உள்ளார்.













During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and lakhs of people grieving. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

When we think of Mr. George Fernandes, we remember most notably the fiery trade union leader who fought for justice, the leader who could humble the mightiest of politicians at the hustings, a visionary Railway Minister and a great Defence Minister who made India safe and strong. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019