ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் சென்ற பஸ் மீது தாக்குதல் : பலி எண்ணிக்கை 18 ஆக உயர்வு

ஸ்ரீநகர்,

ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் மாநிலம் புல்வாமா மாவட்டம் அவந்திபுராவில் உள்ள கோரிபொரா பகுதியில் 70 வாகனங்களில் அதிகாரிகள் உள்பட மத்திய ரிசர்வ் போலீஸ் படை வீரர்கள் 2500 பேர் சென்று கொண்டு இருந்தனர். அப்போது பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் சென்ற 2 பஸ்கள் மீது பதுங்கி இருந்த தற்கொலை படை தீவிரவாதிகள் தாக்குதல் நடத்தியதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.

இதில் 8 வீரர்கள் உயிரிழந்துள்ளதாக முதல் கட்ட தகவல் வெளியானது. பல வீரர்கள் படுகாயம் அடைந்து அருகில் உள்ள மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டு இருந்தனர். அங்கு சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி பலர் பலியானார்கள். இதனால் பலி எண்ணிக்கை 18 ஆக உயர்ந்து உள்ளது. சக்திவாய்ந்த வெடிகுண்டு தாக்குதல் நடத்தப்பட்டு உள்ளதால் பலி எண்ணிக்கை மேலும் உயரலாம் என அஞ்சப்படுகிறது.

இந்த தாக்குதலுக்கு ஜெய்ஷ்-இ-முகமது பயங்கரவாத அமைப்பு பொறுப்பேற்றுள்ளதாக தகவல்கள் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.

இந்த தாக்குதலுக்கு முன்னாள் முதல்வர் உமர் அப்துல்லா, மெகபூபா முப்தி ஆகியோர் கண்டனம் தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir

Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?