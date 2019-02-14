ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் சென்ற பஸ் மீது தாக்குதல் : பலி எண்ணிக்கை 18 ஆக உயர்வு

Terrible news coming from the valley. A number of CRPF soldiers are reported to have been killed & injured in an IED blast. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms. My prayers for the injured & condolences to the families of the bereaved. #Kashmir— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 14, 2019
Disturbing news coming in from #awantipura . Twelve of our security personnel have been martyred and several have been injured. No words are enough to condemn the gruesome terror attack. How many more lives will be snuffed out before this madness ends?— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) February 14, 2019