காஷ்மீர் : அவந்திபோரா பகுதியில் தீவிரவாதிகள் நடத்திய தாக்குதலில் சி.ஆர்.பி.எஃப் வீரர்கள் 12 பேர் உயிரிழப்பு
தேசிய செய்திகள்

ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் சென்ற பஸ் மீது தாக்குதல் : பலி எண்ணிக்கை 18 ஆக உயர்வு + "||" + 18 CRPF jawans have lost their lives in an IED blast in Awantipora, Pulwama. Dozens injured.

ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் சென்ற பஸ் மீது தாக்குதல் : பலி எண்ணிக்கை 18 ஆக உயர்வு
ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் சென்ற பஸ் மீது தாக்குதல் : பலி எண்ணிக்கை 18 ஆக உயர்வு
ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் சென்ற பஸ் மீது தீவிரவாதிகள் நடத்திய தாக்குதலில் பலி எண்ணிக்கை 18 ஆக உயர்ந்து உள்ளது.
ஸ்ரீநகர்,

ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் மாநிலம் புல்வாமா மாவட்டம் அவந்திபுராவில் உள்ள கோரிபொரா பகுதியில் 70 வாகனங்களில்  அதிகாரிகள் உள்பட மத்திய ரிசர்வ் போலீஸ் படை வீரர்கள் 2500 பேர் சென்று கொண்டு இருந்தனர். அப்போது பாதுகாப்பு படை வீரர்கள் சென்ற 2 பஸ்கள் மீது பதுங்கி இருந்த தற்கொலை படை தீவிரவாதிகள் தாக்குதல்  நடத்தியதாக கூறப்படுகிறது.



இதில் 8 வீரர்கள் உயிரிழந்துள்ளதாக முதல் கட்ட தகவல் வெளியானது.  பல வீரர்கள் படுகாயம் அடைந்து அருகில் உள்ள மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டு இருந்தனர். அங்கு சிகிச்சை பலனின்றி பலர் பலியானார்கள். இதனால் பலி எண்ணிக்கை 18 ஆக உயர்ந்து உள்ளது.  சக்திவாய்ந்த வெடிகுண்டு தாக்குதல் நடத்தப்பட்டு உள்ளதால் பலி எண்ணிக்கை மேலும் உயரலாம் என அஞ்சப்படுகிறது.

இந்த  தாக்குதலுக்கு ஜெய்ஷ்-இ-முகமது பயங்கரவாத அமைப்பு பொறுப்பேற்றுள்ளதாக தகவல்கள் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.



இந்த தாக்குதலுக்கு முன்னாள் முதல்வர் உமர் அப்துல்லா, மெகபூபா முப்தி  ஆகியோர் கண்டனம் தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர்: என்கவுண்டரில் 2 பயங்கரவாதிகள் சுட்டுக்கொலை
ஜம்மு காஷ்மீர் மாநிலம் பட்காம் மாவட்டத்தில் நடைபெற்ற என்கவுண்டரில் 2 பயங்கரவாதிகள் சுட்டுக்கொல்லப்பட்டனர்.
2. காஷ்மீர் : தீவிரவாதிகளுடனான துப்பாக்கி சண்டையில் ராணுவ வீரர் பலி
காஷ்மீர் புல்வாமா மாவட்டத்தில் நடந்த துப்பாக்கி சண்டையில் ராணுவ வீரர் பலியானார். தீவிரவாதி ஒருவன் சுட்டுக் கொல்லப்பட்டான்.
3. ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் பனிச்சரிவு: 6 போலீசார் உட்பட 10 பேரை காணவில்லை
ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரின் குல்காம் மாவட்டத்தில் பனிச்சரிவு ஏற்பட்டுள்ளது. இந்த பனிச்சரிவில் சிக்கிய 10 பேரை மீட்கும் பணி நடைபெற்று வருகிறது.
4. ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் 450 பயங்கரவாதிகள் செயல்பட்டு வருகிறார்கள் -ராணுவம்
ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் 450 பயங்கரவாதிகள் செயல்பட்டு வருகிறார்கள் என ராணுவம் தரப்பில் தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.
5. ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் கடும் பனிப்பொழிவு: 2-வது நாளாக விமானங்கள் ரத்து
ஜம்மு காஷ்மீரில் கடும் பனிப்பொழிவு நிலவுகிறது. இதன் காரணமாக 2-வது நாளாக விமான சேவை பாதிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. தொழிலாளர்களுக்கு 2 ஆயிரம் ரூபாய் நிதி : சட்டப்பேரவையில் காரசார விவாதம்
2. 75 வயதாகும் எனது தாயை மோடி அரசு பழிவாங்குகிறது -ராபர்ட் வதேரா குற்றச்சாட்டு
3. தமிழகத்தில் மக்களவை தேர்தலுக்கான கூட்டணி உறுதியாகி விட்டது; பா.ஜ.க. பொது செயலாளர் முரளிதரராவ்
4. கிளீன் போல்டு, நோ-பால், சிக்சர் என கிரிக்கெட் வர்ணனைபோல் சட்டசபையில் காரசார விவாதம்
5. நாடாளுமன்றத்தில் பாஜக அரசை விமர்சித்து பேசிய தம்பிதுரையின் கருத்து தவறல்ல- அமைச்சர் ஜெயக்குமார்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. மோடியே மீண்டும் பிரதமராக வரவேண்டும் : முலாயம் சிங் யாதவ் பேச்சால் மக்களவையில் பரபரப்பு
2. இந்தியாவில் காற்று மாசு அதிகம் உள்ள நகரங்கள் பட்டியல்: 3 நகரங்கள் டெல்லியை பின்னுக்கு தள்ளின
3. ரபேல் விவகாரத்தில் மத்திய அரசு கூறிய அனைத்தும் பொய் என்பது நிரூபணம் -காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல்காந்தி
4. ரூ.4 கோடி மதிப்பிலான மொபைல் போன்களுடன் கன்டெய்னர் லாரியை கடத்திய கும்பல்
5. ‘ரபேலுக்கும், ராகுல் குற்றச்சாட்டுக்கும் தொடர்பு இல்லை’ - ரிலையன்ஸ் நிறுவனம் மறுப்பு

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள்

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2019, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak