"வழக்கம்போல் பொய் சொல்கிறார்" பிரதமர் மோடி மீது ராகுல் காந்தி குற்றச்சாட்டு

ராகுல் காந்திக்கு பதிலளித்துள்ள வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சர் வி.கே. சிங், தொழிற்சாலையிலிருந்து எதுவும் வெளிவரவில்லை என கூறினார்.
प्रधानमंत्री जी,— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 4, 2019
अमेठी की ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री का शिलान्यास 2010 में मैंने खुद किया था।
पिछले कई सालों से वहां छोटे हथियारों का उत्पादन चल रहा है।
कल आप अमेठी गए और अपनी आदत से मजबूर होकर आपने फिर झूठ बोला।
क्या आपको बिल्कुल भी शर्म नहीं आती?
.@RahulGandhi,wish you were right, fact remains that nothing came out of the factory— Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 4, 2019
Your stooges didn’t let it function,nor did they care about the armed forces or the security of the nation
Grateful that with the efforts @narendramodi ji we are revitalizing defence production https://t.co/KaxoJnX3sE