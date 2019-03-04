"வழக்கம்போல் பொய் சொல்கிறார்" பிரதமர் மோடி மீது ராகுல் காந்தி குற்றச்சாட்டு

ஒவ்வொரு அறிவிப்பிற்கு பிறகும் "ஜெய் ஹிந்த்" என்று சொல்ல வேண்டும் - விமான குழுவினருக்கு ஏர் இந்தியா உத்தரவு
"வழக்கம்போல் பொய் சொல்கிறார்" என பிரதமர் மோடி மீது ராகுல் காந்தி குற்றஞ்சாட்டி உள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

அமேதி தொகுதியில் பல்வேறு நலத்திட்டங்களை நேற்று தொடங்கி வைத்து பேசிய பிரதமர் மோடி காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல் காந்தி உள்பட எதிர்க்கட்சிகளை குற்றஞ்சாட்டி பேசினார்.

அமேதி தொகுதியில் போர்த்தளவாட தொழிற்சாலையில்  இந்தியா- ரஷ்யா கூட்டு முயற்சியில் ஏ.கே. 203 கல்பாஹினிகோவ் தாக்குதல் துப்பாக்கிகள் தயாரிக்கப்படும் என ராகுல் காந்தி அறிவித்தார். 2007 ஆம் ஆண்டில் தொடங்கப்பட்ட அமேதி  போர்த்தளவாட தொழிற்சாலை 2010ல் இருந்து உற்பத்தியை துவங்க வேண்டும். ஆனால் எதுவும் தொடங்கவில்லை.  காங்கிரஸ் நாட்டின் ஆதாரங்களை தவறாகப் பயன்படுத்தி உள்ளது என பிரதமர் மோடி குற்றஞ்சாட்டினார்.

இதற்கு பதில் அளித்து டுவிட் செய்துள்ள ராகுல்காந்தி,  2010 இல் அமேதி தொகுதியில் நான் போர்த்தளவாட தொழிற்சாலைக்கான  அடிக்கல் நாட்டினேன்.  கடந்த பல ஆண்டுகளாக அது சிறிய ஆயுதங்களை உற்பத்தி செய்து வருகிறது.  நேற்று அமேதிக்கு சென்று, வழக்கம்போல் பொய்  கூறி உள்ளார் பிரதமர் மோடி என்று காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல்காந்தி டுவிட் செய்து உள்ளார்.
ராகுல் காந்திக்கு பதிலளித்துள்ள வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சர் வி.கே. சிங், தொழிற்சாலையிலிருந்து எதுவும் வெளிவரவில்லை என கூறினார்.

நீங்கள் சொல்வது சரிதான், உண்மையில் தொழிற்சாலையில் எதுவும் இல்லை. உங்கள் கைக்கூலிகள் அதை செயல்பட விடவில்லை அல்லது ஆயுதப்படைகளையோ, தேசிய பாதுகாப்பு பற்றியோ அவர்கள் கவலைப்படவில்லை என டுவிட் செய்து உள்ளார்.

