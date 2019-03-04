"வழக்கம்போல் பொய் சொல்கிறார்" பிரதமர் மோடி மீது ராகுல் காந்தி குற்றச்சாட்டு

புதுடெல்லி,

அமேதி தொகுதியில் பல்வேறு நலத்திட்டங்களை நேற்று தொடங்கி வைத்து பேசிய பிரதமர் மோடி காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல் காந்தி உள்பட எதிர்க்கட்சிகளை குற்றஞ்சாட்டி பேசினார்.

அமேதி தொகுதியில் போர்த்தளவாட தொழிற்சாலையில் இந்தியா- ரஷ்யா கூட்டு முயற்சியில் ஏ.கே. 203 கல்பாஹினிகோவ் தாக்குதல் துப்பாக்கிகள் தயாரிக்கப்படும் என ராகுல் காந்தி அறிவித்தார். 2007 ஆம் ஆண்டில் தொடங்கப்பட்ட அமேதி போர்த்தளவாட தொழிற்சாலை 2010ல் இருந்து உற்பத்தியை துவங்க வேண்டும். ஆனால் எதுவும் தொடங்கவில்லை. காங்கிரஸ் நாட்டின் ஆதாரங்களை தவறாகப் பயன்படுத்தி உள்ளது என பிரதமர் மோடி குற்றஞ்சாட்டினார்.

இதற்கு பதில் அளித்து டுவிட் செய்துள்ள ராகுல்காந்தி, 2010 இல் அமேதி தொகுதியில் நான் போர்த்தளவாட தொழிற்சாலைக்கான அடிக்கல் நாட்டினேன். கடந்த பல ஆண்டுகளாக அது சிறிய ஆயுதங்களை உற்பத்தி செய்து வருகிறது. நேற்று அமேதிக்கு சென்று, வழக்கம்போல் பொய் கூறி உள்ளார் பிரதமர் மோடி என்று காங்கிரஸ் தலைவர் ராகுல்காந்தி டுவிட் செய்து உள்ளார்.

.@RahulGandhi,wish you were right, fact remains that nothing came out of the factory



Your stooges didn’t let it function,nor did they care about the armed forces or the security of the nation



Grateful that with the efforts @narendramodi ji we are revitalizing defence production https://t.co/KaxoJnX3sE