பிரணாப் முகர்ஜி ஒரு சிறந்த ‘ராஜ தந்திரி’ - மோடி பாராட்டு

Meeting Pranab Da is always an enriching experience. His knowledge and insights are unparalleled. He is a statesman who has made an indelible contribution to our nation. Sought his blessings during our meeting today.

Thank you for your kind words & gesture PM Shri @narendramodi. It was indeed a pleasure meeting you. As you proceed, stronger into the second innings, my good wishes are with you in achieving your vision of "सबका साथ , सबका विकास और सबका विश्वास".