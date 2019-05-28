தேசிய செய்திகள்

பிரணாப் முகர்ஜி ஒரு சிறந்த ‘ராஜ தந்திரி’ - மோடி பாராட்டு
முன்னாள் குடியரசு தலைவர் பிரணாப் முகர்ஜியை ஒரு சிறந்த ராஜ தந்திரி என பிரதமர் மோடி பாராட்டியுள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

மக்களவை தேர்தலில் பா.ஜனதா வெற்றி பெற்றதை தொடர்ந்து மூத்த தலைவர்களை சந்தித்து பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்துப் பெற்று வருகிறார்.

இந்நிலையில் முன்னாள் குடியரசு தலைவர் பிரணாப் முகர்ஜியை பிரதமர் நரேந்திர மோடி இன்று சந்தித்து வாழ்த்துப் பெற்றார். அப்போது மோடிக்கு பிரணாப் முகர்ஜி இனிப்புகளை வழங்கி ஆசி வழங்கினார். இந்த புகைப்படங்களை பிரதமர் மோடி தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவு செய்துள்ளார். இது குறித்து பிரதமர் மோடி தனது டுவிட்டரில், “மிகவும் அனுபவம் நிறைந்த பிரணாப்பை சந்தித்து வாழ்த்துப் பெற்றேன். மாபெரும் அறிஞராக பிரணாப் இருக்கிறார். நாட்டிற்கு மிகப்பெரும் பங்களிப்பை அளித்த அவர் சிறந்த ராஜதந்திரி' என்று பதிவிட்டிருந்தார்.


இதற்கு பதில் அளிக்கும் விதத்தில் முன்னாள் குடியரசு தலைவர் பிரணாப் முகர்ஜி தனது டுவிட்டரில், “மோடியை சந்தித்தது மகிழ்ச்சி அளிக்கிறது. மிகுந்த வலிமையுடன் மோடி இரண்டாவது இன்னிங்சை தொடங்கி உள்ளார். அவர் தனது இலக்குகளை அடைவதற்கு வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கிறேன்' என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

முன்னதாக அத்வானி, முரளி மனோகர் ஜோஷி உள்ளிட்ட தலைவர்களை பிரதமர் மோடி சந்தித்தது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

