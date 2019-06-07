ரூ.10 ஆயிரத்திற்காக 2 வயது சிறுமி கொலை : நாடு முழுவதும் கொந்தளிப்பு

அலிகார் சிறுமி டுவிங்கிள் கொலை சம்பவம். நீதி கேட்கும் #JusticeForTwinkle' எனும் ஹேஷ்டாக் பதிவுக்கு பாலிவுட் பிரபலங்கள் ஆதரவு தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

மும்பை,

உத்தரபிரதேசம் மாநிலம் அலிகார் பகுதியைச் சேர்ந்தவர் பன்வாரிலால் சர்மா. இவருக்கு டுவிங்கிள் சர்மா எனும் 2 வயது பெண் குழந்தை உள்ளது. கடந்த மே மாதம் 31ம் தேதி டுவிங்கிள் மாயமாகியுள்ளார். குழந்தை மாயமானதும் பெற்றோர் காவல் நிலையத்தில் புகார் கொடுத்துள்ளனர். குழந்தை கடத்தப்பட்டு இருக்கலாம் என தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

இதனையடுத்து குழந்தை முகம் அடையாளம் தெரியாத அளவிற்கு தாக்கப்பட்டு கொடூரமான முறையில் கொலை செய்யப்பட்ட நிலையில் கண்டுபிடிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இது உத்தரபிரதேசம் முழுவதும் அதிர்வலைகளை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. இதில் குற்றவாளிகள் ஜாகித் மற்றும் அஸ்லாம் என தெரிய வந்துள்ளது. அவர்களை போலீசார் கைது செய்துள்ளனர். இருவரும் குழந்தையை தாங்கள் கொன்றதாகவும் ஒப்புக் கொண்டனர்.

குழந்தையின் பெற்றோர் ஜாகித்திடம் பணம் வாங்கியுள்ளனர். அதனை திருப்பி கொடுக்க முடியாத நிலையில் இந்த கடத்தல் கொலை நடத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது என தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இப்போது குற்றவாளிகளுக்கு எதிராக தேசிய பாதுகாப்பு சட்டத்தை பிரயோகிக்க உ.பி. அரசு திட்டமிட்டுள்ளதாக தகவல் வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

இந்த சிறுமிக்கு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் நியாயம் கேட்டு பல்வேறு தரப்பு மக்களும் போராடி வருகின்றனர். மேலும் '#JusticeForTwinkle' எனும் ஹேஷ்டாக் வைரலாகியுள்ளது.

The horrible, barbaric rape,murder of a 3 year old In Aligarh,the criminals,who gouged her eyes, mutilated her body,depraved evil,inhuman & barbaric. Must Hang. The law must act fast! #justicefortwinkle@smritiirani#twinklesharma — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) June 6, 2019

It is heartbreaking to hear about the horrific murder of the two and a half year old little girl In Aligarh. I would request @smritiirani to ensure that swift action is taken against the perpetrators of this heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) June 6, 2019

Where are these females when a girl is raped once again!! Why cant they take a stand for twinkle?? #justicefortwinklepic.twitter.com/It7wbKAX6D — Ishani Mistry (@MistryIshani) June 5, 2019

Horrified, upset and angry to know about baby #TwinkleSharma! This is definitely not the kind of world we want for our children. We need immediate and strictest punishment for such a heinous crime. #JusticeForTwinkle — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 7, 2019

I am so disturbed and heatbroken to know about Twinkle, a 2 and a half year old who was raped and killed in the most horrific way in Tappal near Aligarh. Justice has to prevail #justicefortwinkle — Hansika (@ihansika) June 7, 2019