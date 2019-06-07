ரூ.10 ஆயிரத்திற்காக 2 வயது சிறுமி கொலை : நாடு முழுவதும் கொந்தளிப்பு

தேசிய செய்திகள்

அலிகார் சிறுமி டுவிங்கிள் கொலை சம்பவம். நீதி கேட்கும் #JusticeForTwinkle' எனும் ஹேஷ்டாக் பதிவுக்கு பாலிவுட் பிரபலங்கள் ஆதரவு தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.
உத்தரபிரதேசம் மாநிலம் அலிகார் பகுதியைச் சேர்ந்தவர் பன்வாரிலால் சர்மா. இவருக்கு டுவிங்கிள் சர்மா எனும் 2 வயது பெண் குழந்தை உள்ளது. கடந்த மே மாதம் 31ம் தேதி டுவிங்கிள் மாயமாகியுள்ளார்.   குழந்தை மாயமானதும் பெற்றோர் காவல் நிலையத்தில் புகார் கொடுத்துள்ளனர். குழந்தை கடத்தப்பட்டு இருக்கலாம் என தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

 இதனையடுத்து குழந்தை முகம் அடையாளம் தெரியாத அளவிற்கு தாக்கப்பட்டு கொடூரமான முறையில் கொலை செய்யப்பட்ட நிலையில் கண்டுபிடிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இது உத்தரபிரதேசம் முழுவதும் அதிர்வலைகளை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. இதில் குற்றவாளிகள் ஜாகித் மற்றும் அஸ்லாம் என தெரிய வந்துள்ளது. அவர்களை போலீசார் கைது செய்துள்ளனர். இருவரும் குழந்தையை தாங்கள் கொன்றதாகவும் ஒப்புக் கொண்டனர். 

குழந்தையின் பெற்றோர் ஜாகித்திடம் பணம் வாங்கியுள்ளனர். அதனை திருப்பி கொடுக்க முடியாத நிலையில் இந்த கடத்தல் கொலை நடத்தப்பட்டுள்ளது என தெரிவிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இப்போது குற்றவாளிகளுக்கு எதிராக தேசிய பாதுகாப்பு சட்டத்தை பிரயோகிக்க உ.பி. அரசு திட்டமிட்டுள்ளதாக தகவல் வெளியாகியுள்ளது.

இந்த சிறுமிக்கு சமூக வலைதளங்களில் நியாயம் கேட்டு பல்வேறு தரப்பு மக்களும் போராடி வருகின்றனர். மேலும் '#JusticeForTwinkle' எனும் ஹேஷ்டாக் வைரலாகியுள்ளது. 

