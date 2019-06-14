கிரிக்கெட்

உலகக்கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட்: 8 புள்ளிகளுடன் முதலிடத்தில் மழை -ரசிகர்கள் கிண்டல்
உலகக்கோப்பை போட்டிகள் தொடர்ந்து மழையால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டு வருவதால் ஐசிசி நிர்வாகத்தை கிரிக்கெட் ரசிகர்கள் கிண்டல் செய்து வருகின்றனர்.
லண்டன்

உலகக்கோப்பை தொடரின் 18-வது போட்டி நேற்று இந்தியா-நியூஸிலாந்து அணிகள் இடையே நடைபெறவிருந்தது. ஆனால் இந்தப் போட்டி மழையால் ரத்து செய்யப்பட்டது. இதனால் போட்டியை காண ஆவலுடன் காத்திருந்த ரசிகர்கள் ஏமாற்றம் அடைந்தனர். அத்துடன் சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் ஐசிசி நிர்வாகத்தை கடுமையாக விமர்சித்து வருகின்றனர். இரண்டு நாட்களுக்கு  முன்னர் நடைபெறவிருந்த இலங்கை மற்றும் பங்களாதேஷ் அணிகளின் போட்டி ரத்தான போதே இந்த விமர்சனம் தொடங்கிவிட்டது. இந்நிலையில் இந்திய போட்டியும் ரத்தானதால் விமர்சனம் எல்லை கடந்து சென்றுகொண்டிருக்கிறது.

இந்நிலையில் ஐசிசி-யை விமர்சித்து #ShameonICC என்ற ஹேஷ்டேக்கை இந்திய அளவில் ரசிகர்கள் ட்ரெண்டாக்கியுள்ளனர். இந்த ஹேஷ்டேக்கை பயன்படுத்தி பலரும் விமர்சனங்களை முன்வைத்துள்ளனர். தோனியின் கையுறையில்  இருக்கும் லோகோவை கவனிக்கும் உங்களுக்கு, ஒரு உறையை போட்டு மைதானத்தை மூடத் தெரியாதா? என சிலர் ஐசிசி-யை சாடியுள்ளனர். மற்ற சிலர், இது என்ன கிரிக்கெட் உலகக்கோப்பையா..? இல்லை நீச்சல் உலகக்கோப்பையா?  என விமர்சித்துள்ளனர்.

கொல்கத்தா ஈடன் கார்டன் மைதானத்தில் மழை பெய்யும்போது மைதானம் முழுவதும் கவரால் மூடப்பட்டிருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தையும் நாட்டிங்காம் கார்டன் மைதானத்தின் பிட்ச் மட்டும் மூடப்பட்டிருக்கும் புகைப்படத்தையும் சிலர் ஒப்பிட்டுள்ளனர். அத்துடன் இதேபோன்று மைதானத்தை மழையில் மூடி வைக்கத்தெரியாதா என குறிப்பிட்டுள்ளனர். மேலும் சிலர், வீரர்கள் நீச்சல் அடித்துக்கொண்டு விளையாடுவது போலவும், நடுவர் தக்கையை வைத்துக்கொண்டு வலம் வருவது போலவும் பல மீம்ஸ்களை போட்டுள்ளனர்.

இதற்கெல்லாம் மேலாக, இதுவரை 4 போட்டிகள் மழையால் ரத்து செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளதால், அனைத்து அணிகளை விட அதிக போட்டிகளை வென்று 8 புள்ளிகளுடன் மழை முதலிடத்தில் இருப்பதாகவும் கிண்டல் அடித்துள்ளனர்.

