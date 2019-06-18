பாகிஸ்தான் தோல்விக்கு காரணம் என வெளியான வீடியோ : வெகுண்டெழுந்த சானியா மிர்சா

😂That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time😂 https://t.co/51gnkMWUYu— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 15, 2019
Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019
Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019
peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉
Great to hear that u didn't took ur kid their. Oh did I mentioned you are a dietician or mother of the Pak team? I said u are an athlete and u must know how much fitness is important for athletes.Also aren't u a wife of cricketer? U should take care of his wellbeing.Isn't it? https://t.co/zZKS3r0xSk— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019
Okay so this Happened. First, she tweeted then deleted that tweet right away and blocked me. I mentioned my concerns in a very civilised, calm & composed manner. It could have been a healthy debate. pic.twitter.com/aw6C36xI3o— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019
On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It’s not a nice thing to do— Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019