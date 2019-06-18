பாகிஸ்தான் தோல்விக்கு காரணம் என வெளியான வீடியோ : வெகுண்டெழுந்த சானியா மிர்சா

உலக கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட் தொடரில் இந்தியாவுடனான போட்டியில் பாகிஸ்தான் அணியின் தோல்விக்கு இது தான் காரணம் என புகைப்படம் ஒன்று வைரலாகி இருக்கிறது. இதற்கு சானியா மிர்சா பதிலடி கொடுத்து உள்ளார்.

உலக கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட் 2019 தொடரில் இந்திய அணிக்கு எதிரான போட்டிக்கு முந்தைய நாள் இரவு பாகிஸ்தான் அணி கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் பார்ட்டியில் ஈடுபட்டதே தோல்விக்கு காரணம் என சமூக வலைதளங்களில் புகைப்படம் ஒன்று வைரலாகி இருக்கிறது.





வைரலாகும் புகைப்படத்தில் பாகிஸ்தான் அணி வீரர்கள் நண்பர்களுடன் புகைப்பிடிக்கும் காட்சி இடம் பெற்றிருக்கிறது. இத்துடன் நான்கு வினாடிகள் ஓடும் வீடியோ ஒன்றும் வெளியிடப்பட்டுள்ளது. இணையவாசிகள் இவற்றை வேகமாக பகிர்ந்து வருகின்றனர்.





இந்த வீடியோவின் உண்மைத்தன்மையை ஆய்வுக்கு உட்படுத்தியதில் வீடியோவில் இருக்கும் சம்பவம் ஜூன் 14 ஆம் தேதி நடைபெற்றது உறுதியாகி இருக்கிறது.





இந்தியா மற்றும் பாகிஸ்தான் அணிகளிடையேயான கிரிக்கெட் போட்டி ஜூன் 16 ஆம் தேதி நடைபெற்றது. அந்த வகையில் போட்டி நடைபெற்றதற்கு இரண்டு நாட்களுக்கு முன் நடைபெற்ற சம்பவத்தை நெட்டிசன்கள் ஜூன் 15 ஆம் தேதி நடைபெற்றதாக கருதி வைரலாக்கி வருகின்றனர்.





கடந்த ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை (ஜூன் 16) நடைபெற்ற உலக கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட் போட்டியில் இந்தியாவுக்கு எதிராக விளையாடிய பாகிஸ்தான் அணி தோல்வியை தழுவியது. இதைத் தொடர்ந்து பாகிஸ்தான் அணியினரை அந்நாட்டு கிரிக்கெட் பிரியர்கள் கடுமையாக விமர்சிக்கத் தொடங்கினர்.





இதனிடையே பாகிஸ்தானை சேர்ந்த செய்தியாளரான முர்தசா அலி ஷா, ஷோயப் மாலிக் தனது நண்பர்களுடன் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்டதே தோல்விக்கு முக்கிய காரணம் என தனது ட்விட்டரில் புகைப்படத்துடன் பதிவிட்டார். இதனை நூற்றுக்கும் அதிகமானோர் உடனடியாக பகிர துவங்கினர்.





இதையடுத்து அந்த வீடியோ குறித்து சோயிப் மாலிக், சானியா மிர்சா ஆகிய இருவரும் ட்விட்டரில் விளக்கம் அளித்துள்ளார்கள்.





வீடியோ குறித்து சோயிப் மாலிக் கூறியதாவது: எப்போதுதான் பாகிஸ்தான் ஊடகம், நம்பகத்தன்மையுடனும் பொறுப்புடனும் நடந்துகொள்ளப் போகின்றது? என் நாட்டுக்காக சர்வதேச கிரிக்கெட்டில் 20 வருடங்கள் உழைத்தபோதும் என் தனிப்பட்ட வாழ்க்கை குறித்து நான் விளக்க வேண்டியிருப்பது வேதனைக்குரியது. அந்த விடியோக்கள் 13-ம் தேதி எடுக்கப்பட்டவை. 15-ம் தேதியில் அல்ல என்று கூறியுள்ளார்.





ஆனால் சானியா மிர்சா விளக்கம் அளித்ததோடு, பாகிஸ்தான் நடிகை வீணா மாலிக்குடன் விவாதத்திலும் ஈடுபட்டார்.





உங்கள் குழந்தையை ஷீஷா பாருக்கு அழைத்துச் சென்றுள்ளீர்கள். அது, ஆபத்தானதல்லவா? மேலும் குப்பை உணவுகள் விளையாட்டு வீரர்களுக்கு நல்லதல்ல, இதெல்லாம் தாயாகவும், விளையாட்டு வீராங்கனையாகவும் உள்ள உங்களுக்குத் தெரியாதது அல்ல என்று கேள்வியெழுப்பினார் வீணா மாலிக்.





இதைக்கண்டு கடுப்பான சானிய மிர்சா, மிகவும் கோபமான தொனியில் பதில்களை அளித்தார். அவர் கூறியதாவது: வீணா, என்னுடைய குழந்தையை ஷீஷா இடத்துக்கு அழைத்துச் செல்லவில்லை. மேலும், இதைப்பற்றி நீங்களோ, இந்த உலகமே அக்கறை கொள்ளவேண்டியதில்லை. யாரை விடவும் என் மகனை நன்கு கவனித்துக்கொள்கிறேன். அடுத்ததாக, பாகிஸ்தான் கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் டயட்டிசியன் நான் கிடையாது. பாகிஸ்தான் வீரர்கள் எப்போது தூங்குவார்கள், என்ன சாப்பிடுவார்கள் என்பதை அறிய அவர்களுடைய தாய், ஆசிரியர் பொறுப்புகளிலும் நான் இல்லை. உங்களுடைய அக்கறைக்கு நன்றி என்று கூறியதோடு ட்விட்டருக்கு இடைவேளை விடுவதாகவும் தகவல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். மேலும் தங்களை வீடியோ எடுத்ததோடு நிறுத்தாமல், அதைச் சமூகவலைத்தளங்களில் வெளியிட்டதற்கும் கண்டனம் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.





வீடியோ மற்றும் புகைப்படம் வைரலானதும் அவை இரண்டு நாட்கள் பழையது என உறுதியாகி இருக்கிறது. இதனை தெரியப்படுத்தும் செய்திகளும் வெளியானது. இவற்றில் பாகிஸ்தான் கிரிக்கெட் வாரியம், கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் எந்த விதிமுறையையும் மீறவில்லை என தெரிவித்துள்ளதாக குறிப்பிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.





அந்த வகையில் பாகிஸ்தான் வீரர்கள் கொண்டாட்டத்தில் ஈடுபட்ட தேதி முற்றிலும் பொய் என்பது உறுதியாகி இருக்கிறது. மேலும், அந்த அணியின் தோல்விக்கும் இரண்டு நாட்களுக்கு முன் நடந்த கொண்டாட்டத்திற்கும் எவ்வித தொடர்பும் இல்லை என்பதும் தெளிவாகி இருக்கிறது.





😂That’s the video you shot without asking us,disrespecting our privacy even though we had a child with us?& got told off for doing so,& u came up with this crap?FYI ‘outing’ was dinner & yes ppl are allowed to eat if they lose a match!Bunch of fools!Try better content nxt time😂 https://t.co/51gnkMWUYu — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 15, 2019

Sania, I am actually so worried for the kid. You guys took him to a sheesha place isn't it Hazardious? Also as far as I know Archie's is all about junk food which isn't good for athletes/Boys. You must know well as you are mother and athlete yourself? https://t.co/RRhaDfggus — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Veena,I hav not taken my kid to a sheesha place. Not that it’s any of your or the rest of the world’s business cause I think I care bout my son a lot more than anyone else does :) secondly I am not Pakistan cricket team’s dietician nor am I their mother or principal or teacher https://t.co/R4lXSm794B — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Twitter cracks me up 😂 and some ppl for sure .. you guys really need other mediums of taking your frustrations out ..

peace out guys ✌🏽 it’s break time 😉 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) June 17, 2019

Great to hear that u didn't took ur kid their. Oh did I mentioned you are a dietician or mother of the Pak team? I said u are an athlete and u must know how much fitness is important for athletes.Also aren't u a wife of cricketer? U should take care of his wellbeing.Isn't it? https://t.co/zZKS3r0xSk — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019

Okay so this Happened. First, she tweeted then deleted that tweet right away and blocked me. I mentioned my concerns in a very civilised, calm & composed manner. It could have been a healthy debate. pic.twitter.com/aw6C36xI3o — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) June 17, 2019