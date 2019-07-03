வைரலாகும் பாட்டில் கேப் சேலஞ்ச்! அருகில் நிற்க வேண்டாம்

சமூக வலைதளங்களில் ஒவ்வொரு கால கட்டத்திலும் ஒவ்வொரு சவால்கள் வைரலாகி அதனை பலரும் செய்து வீடியோவை பதிவிட்டு வருவது வழக்கமான ஒன்றாகி விட்டது.

டென் (10) இயர்ஸ் சேலஞ்ச், மோமோ சேலஞ்ச், கிகி சேலஞ்ச், வாக்குவம் சேலஞ்ச், ஐஸ் பக்கெட் சேலஞ்ச் போன்ற பல்வேறு சவால்கள் சமூக வலைதளங்களில் டிரெண்டாகி வந்தது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

தற்போது ‘பாட்டில் கேப் சேலஞ்ச்’ பிரபலமாகி வருகிறது. ஒருவர் பாட்டிலைப் பிடித்திருக்க ‘கிக்’ மூலம் அந்த மூடியைக் கழற்ற வேண்டும் இதுதான் சேலஞ்ச். ஹாலிவுட் நடிகர் ஜேசன் ஸ்டேதம், பாலிவுட் நடிகர் அக்‌ஷய் குமார் உள்ளிட்ட பலரும் இதை வெற்றிகரமாக செய்துள்ளனர்.

இந்த சேலஞ்ச் தற்போது மிகவும் பிரபலமாகி வருகிறது. சிலர் இதை சரியாக செய்கின்றனர். ஆனால் பலர் இதை முயற்சித்து கீழே விழுவது, பாட்டிலை உடைப்பது, எதிரே இருப்பவரை தவறுதலாக உதைத்து விடுவது போன்றும் நடக்கிறது. ஒருபுறம் இந்த சேலஞ்ச் ஆச்சரியத்தை ஏற்படுத்த மற்றொருபுறம் இது சிரிப்பையும், பரிதாபத்தையும் பார்ப்பவரின் மத்தியில் உண்டாக்குகிறது.

I couldn't resist 😉#BottleCapChallenge



Inspired by my action idol #JasonStatham, I will repost/retweet the Best I see, come on Guys and Girls get your Bottle out and your Legs in the Air, Let's Do This 💪🏽 #FitIndia#WednesdayMotivationpic.twitter.com/RsDYDWhS5n