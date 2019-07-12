டோனி ஓய்வு பெறக்கூடாது : ரசிகர்கள் செய்த நெகிழ்ச்சி செயல்

உலகக்கோப்பை தொடரில் இந்தியா தோல்வியைடைந்ததை அடுத்து டோனி ஓய்வு பெறுவார் என செய்திகள் வரும் நிலையில், அவரது ரசிகர்கள் செய்துள்ள செயல் நெகிழ்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது.

இந்தியா-நியூசிலாந்து அணிகளுக்கு இடையேயான உலகக்கோப்பை முதல் அரையிறுதி போட்டி முதல் நாள் தொடங்கி நியூசிலாந்து பேட்டிங் செய்தபோது மழையின் காரணமாக போட்டிகள் நிறுத்தி வைக்கப்பட்டன. மேலும் மீதமுள்ள ஆட்டங்கள் நேற்று முன்தினம் நடைபெற்ற நிலையில் நியூசிலாந்து அணி 50 ஓவர்கள் முடிவில் 8 விக்கெட் இழப்புக்கு 239 ரன்கள் எடுத்தது.





240 ரன்கள் எடுத்தால் வெற்றி என்ற இலக்குடன் ஆடிய இந்திய அணி 18 ஓட்டங்கள் வித்தியாசத்தில் தோல்வியை சந்தித்தது. ஆட்டத்தில் இந்திய அணியின் நட்சத்திர வீரரான டோனி, கடைசி வரை களத்தில் நின்று நியூசிலாந்து அணிக்கு பயத்தை ஏற்படுத்தி வந்தார். மேலும் இந்திய அணியை வெற்றிக்கு அருகில் கொண்டு சென்றார்.





சிறப்பாக ஆடிக் கொண்டிருக்கும் போது, ஆட்டத்தின் 48.2-வது பந்தை டோனி அடித்து ஆட முற்பட்டார். அப்போது இரண்டு ஓட்டங்கள் எடுக்க முயன்றார். ஆனால் கப்திலின் அற்புதமான துரோவால் டோனி ரன் அவுட் ஆனார்.





இந்த நிலையில் உலகக்கோப்பை தொடரில் இந்தியா தோல்வியைடைந்ததை அடுத்து டோனி ஓய்வு பெறுவார் என செய்திகள் வரும் நிலையில், அவரது ரசிகர்கள் செய்துள்ள செயல் நெகிழ்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது





அதாவது, டோனி ஓய்வு பெறக்கூடாது என வலியுறுத்தும் வகையில் #DhoniInBillionHearts என்ற ஹேஸ்டேக்கை டுவிட்டரில் டிரண்ட் செய்து வருகிறார்கள். இந்த ஹேஸ்டேக் இந்திய அளவில் 3 வது இடத்தில் உள்ளது. அந்த ஹேஷ்டேக் கீழே ரசிகர்கள் எழுதும் ஒவ்வொரு டுவீட்டும் டோனி மீது அவர்கள் எந்தளவுக்கு அன்பு வைத்துள்ளனர் என்பதை காட்டுவதாக உள்ளது.





ஒருவர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள மீம்ஸில், டோனிக்காக நாடே அழுவுகிறது என்பதை தெரிவித்துள்ளார். இன்னொருவரின் பதிவில், இந்தியா உலகக்கோப்பையில் இருந்து வெளியேறியது கூட எனக்கு வருத்தமில்லை. ஆனால், டோனி புகைப்படத்தை சமூக வலைதளத்தில் பார்த்தாலே எனக்கு அழுகை வருகிறது என தெரிவித்துள்ளார். இப்படியாக பலரும் நெகிழ்ச்சியான பதிவுகளை வெளியிட்டு வருகின்றனர்.

If 1.35 billion Indians still believed after 5-3, the reason was MSD. #DhoniInBillionHearts#donotretiredhoni#bleedblueforever — Prayas Bhadauria (@PrayasBhadauria) July 12, 2019

Don't think that any cricketer trending 🔥🔥 since 3 days on top in Twitter. His records speaks for himself. Absolute legend, Memorable player, Man of big tournament #DhoniInBillionHeartspic.twitter.com/KFHtqxmRm5 — Sangeeta (@Sangeeta123S) July 12, 2019

A legend for another legend ❤ Msdian for life#DhoniInBillionHearts Pride of the nation🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/u1MyH6LiKj — Inayat (@Debye30) July 12, 2019