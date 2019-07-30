முத்தலாக் மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதன் மூலம் இந்தியா மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறது -பிரதமர் மோடி டுவீட்

தேசிய செய்திகள்

முத்தலாக் மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதன் மூலம் இந்தியா மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறது என்று பிரதமர் மோடி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
புதுடெல்லி,

நீண்ட விவாதத்திற்கு பிறகு முத்தலாக் தடை  மசோதா மாநிலங்களவையில் நிறைவேறியது. மக்களவையை தொடர்ந்து மாநிலங்களவையில் முத்தலாக் தடை மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டுள்ளது.

முத்தலாக் தடை மசோதாவிறகு ஆதரவாக 99 வாக்குகளும், எதிராக 84 வாக்குகளும் பதிவானது. மேலும் முத்தலாக் தடை மசோதாவிற்கு எதிராக அதிமுக, பகுஜன் சமாஜ், ஐக்கிய ஜனதா தளம் ஆகிய கட்சிகள் வெளிநடப்பு  செய்த நிலையில் மசோதா நிறைவேறியுள்ளது. தெலுங்குதேசம், தெலுங்கானா ராஷ்டிரீய சமிதி, ஓய்.எஸ்.ஆர். காங். உறுப்பினர்கள் அவைக்கு வரவில்லை.

இந்நிலையில், பிரதமர் மோடி தனது டுவிட்டரில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-

முத்தலாக் தடை செய்யப்பட்டது பாலின மற்றும் சமூக சமத்துவத்திற்கு கிடைத்த வெற்றி. மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதன் மூலம் இந்தியா மகிழ்ச்சியடைகிறது.

முத்தலாக்கினால் பாதிக்கப்பட்ட இஸ்லாமிய பெண்களின் வலிமைக்கு தலை வணங்குகிறேன். முத்தலாக் தடை மசோதாவின் வெற்றி பாலின நீதிக்கானது. சமூகத்தில் மேலும் சமத்துவத்தை ஏற்படுத்தும். 

முத்தலாக் மசோதாவை ஆதரித்து வாக்களித்தவர்களின் செயல் காலத்திற்கும் நினைவில் இருக்கும். இஸ்லாமிய பெண்களின் வளர்ச்சிக்கும்,  கண்ணியத்திற்கும் முத்தலாக் தடை சட்டம் உதவும்.

இஸ்லாமிய பெண்களுக்கு நிகழ்ந்த அநீதி முத்தலாக் தடை சட்டம் மூலம் சரி செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளது.

ஏற்றுகொள்ள முடியாத ஆதிகால செயல்கள் குப்பைத்தொட்டியில் வீசப்பட்டுள்ளது. முத்தலாக் மசோதா நிறைவேறியதற்கு ஆதரவு  அளித்தவர்களை இந்திய வரலாற்றில் எப்போழுதும் நினைவுகூறப்படும்.

முத்தலாக் தடை மசோதாவுக்கு ஆதரவு அளித்த அனைத்து கட்சிகளுக்கும் நன்றி.

