முன்னாள் மத்திய-மந்திரி சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ் மறைவுக்கு மோடி இரங்கல்

முன்னாள் மத்திய-மந்திரி சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ் மறைவுக்கு பிரதம் மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 6 August 2019

Sushma Ji was a prolific orator and outstanding Parliamentarian. She was admired and revered across party lines.



She was uncompromising when it came to matters of ideology and interests of the BJP, whose growth she immensely contributed to. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 6 August 2019

An excellent administrator, Sushma Ji set high standards in every Ministry she handled. She played a key role in bettering India’s ties with various nations. As a Minister we also saw her compassionate side, helping fellow Indians who were in distress in any part of the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 6 August 2019

புதுடெல்லி,முன்னாள் மத்திய-மந்திரி சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ்(67) உடல்நலக்குறைவு காரணமாக டெல்லி எய்ம்ஸ் மருத்துவமனையில் இன்று இரவு காலமானார்.உடல்நலக்குறைவு காரணமாக சமீபத்தில் நடைபெற்ற மக்களவை தேர்தலில் சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ் போட்டியிடவில்லை. பாஜக கூட்டணி அமோக வெற்றி பெற்று மோடி தலைமையில் மீண்டும் ஆட்சி அமைந்தது. மத்திய அமைச்சரவை பதவியேற்பின்போது, அமைச்சரவையில் இடம் வேண்டாம் என மறுப்பு தெரிவித்து விட்டது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.இந்நிலையில், சுஷ்மாவுக்கு இன்று திடீர் மாரடைப்பு ஏற்பட்டது. இதனையடுத்து அவர் டெல்லி எய்ம்ஸ் மருத்துவமனையில் அனுமதிக்கப்பட்டார். டாக்டர்கள் அவருக்கு தீவிர சிகிச்சை அளித்தனர். சிகிச்சை பலனளிக்காமல் அவர் காலமானார். 7 முறை மத்திய மந்திரியாக இருந்துள்ள அவர், இந்திராகாந்திக்கு பிறகு 2-வது வெளியுறவுத்துறை மந்திரியாக இருந்தவர் ஆவார்.சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ் மறைவுக்கு பிரதமர் மோடி இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளார். இதுகுறித்து தனது டுவிட்டரில், “பொதுச்சேவைக்காக தன் வாழ்க்கையையே அர்ப்பணித்தவர் சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ். அவரது மறைவால் ஒட்டுமொத்த இந்தியாவும் வருந்துகிறது. இந்திய அரசியலில் ஒரு புகழ்பெற்ற அத்தியாயம் முடிவுக்கு வந்துள்ளது.ஏழைகளின் உயர்வுக்காக தொடர்ந்து பாடுபட்டவர் சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ். பல கோடி மக்களுக்கு ஆதர்ச சக்தியாக உதாரணமாக திகழ்ந்தவர் சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ். மிகச் சிறந்த நிர்வாகி, தான் பதவி வகித்த அமைச்சரவையில் தனி முத்திரை பதித்தவர் சுஷ்மா சுவராஜ். பல்வேறு நாடுகளுடன் இந்தியாவின் உறவு மேம்பட தீவிரமாக பாடுபட்டவர். முக்கிய பங்காற்றியவர்.வெளியுறவுத்துறை அமைச்சராக பணியாற்றியபோது வெளிநாடுகளில் வாழும் இந்தியர்களின் நலனில் தனி அக்கறை காட்டினார். பலருக்கு உதவியுள்ளார். அனுதாபத்துடன் செயல்பட்டார்” என்று பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.இந்நிலையில் மத்திய பாதுகாப்புத்துறை மந்திரி ராஜ்நாத் சிங், ஹர்சவர்தன், ஸ்மிருதி இரானி, நிதின் கட்காரி மற்றும் பா.ஜனதா மூத்த தலைவர்கள் பலரும் டெல்லி எய்ம்ஸ் மருத்துவமனைக்கு விரைந்துள்ளனர்.