முன்னாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் மறைவுக்கு கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் இரங்கல்

One of the main architects behind CSK’s strong foundation and brand of cricket! V B Chandrasekhar's contribution to TN cricket as a player, mentor and official is immeasurable. He was an intergral part of the Super Kings family and it is truly a personal loss to all of us. 😞 pic.twitter.com/G8AdRdBmTz— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 16, 2019
Extremely sad & shocked to hear about the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar sir. His consistent efforts made it possible to set the right foundation of the CSK team. He always encouraged & believed in us since very beginning. My deepest condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/g2mtq8wRos— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) August 15, 2019
BCCI regrets to inform that former India opener VB Chandrasekhar is no more. Our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and his fans.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 15, 2019
Very sad to hear of the passing away of VB Chandrasekhar. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. 🙏🏻— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 16, 2019
Very shocking to hear VB Chandrashekhar indian cricketer is no more.. very sad news .. very young to go.. rest in peace VB.. Big lose ☹️ condolences to the family 🙏🙏 @CSKFansOfficial@ChennaiIPL@BCCI— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 15, 2019
Deeply saddened and shocked to know about the demise of my good friend VB Chandrasekhar. Heartfelt condolences to his family. May his soul RIP.— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 15, 2019
Terrible news...VB...too soon. Shocking! Heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.— Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) August 15, 2019
Deeply Saddened to hear the demise of my opening partner and friend - VB ! Too soon and shocked! heartfelt condolences to his family!— Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) August 15, 2019