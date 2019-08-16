கிரிக்கெட்

முன்னாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் மறைவுக்கு கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் இரங்கல்
முன்னாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் மறைவுக்கு முன்னாள் மற்றும் இந்நாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.
சென்னை,

இந்திய கிரிக்கெட் அணியின் முன்னாள் வீரரான வி.பி. சந்திரசேகர் தற்கொலை செய்து கொண்டது கிரிக்கெட் ரசிகர்களிடையே அதிர்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தி உள்ளது. நிறுவன பின்னணியோ பெரிய ஸ்பான்சர்களோ இல்லாமல் காஞ்சி வீரன்ஸ் என்ற டிஎன்பிஎல் அணியை தனியொரு ஆளாக நடத்தி, கடன் பிரச்சினையில் சிக்கியதே அவரது தற்கொலைக்கு காரணம் என்று கூறப்படுகிறது.

அதிரடி ஆட்டக்காரர்கள் குறைவாக இருந்த காலத்தில் தமது அதிரடி பேட்டிங்கால் கவனத்தை ஈர்த்தவர் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர். 1988ஆம் ஆண்டில் இரானி கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட் போட்டி, சென்னை சேப்பாக்கம் மைதானத்தில் நடைபெற்றபோது, 56 பந்துகளில் சதம் அடித்து தமிழ்நாடு அணியின் வெற்றிக்கு வழிவகுத்தவர்.

இந்திய அணிக்காக ஏழு போட்டிகளில் விளையாடியும் சர்வதேச போட்டிகளில் பெரிதாக சோபிக்கவில்லை. இதன் பிறகு தமிழ்நாடு அணிக்காகவும், கோவா அணிக்காகவும் விளையாடி, அதிரடி ஆட்டக்காரர் என்ற பெயரை ஃப்ர்ஸ்ட் கிளாஸ் போட்டிகளில் தக்கவைத்துக் கொண்டார்.

பிறகு கிரிக்கெட் வர்ணணையாளராக, பயிற்சியாளராக, ரஞ்சி மற்றும் இந்திய அணி வீரர்களை தேர்வு செய்யும் குழு உறுப்பினராக அவரது கிரிக்கெட் பணி தொடர்ந்தது. 2008 ஆம் ஆண்டில், சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ் தொடங்கப்பட்டபோது, அதன் முதல் செயல் இயக்குநர் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர்.

டிஎன்பிஎல் எனப்படும் தமிழ்நாடு பிரீமியர் லீக் தொடங்கப்பட்டபோது, திருவள்ளூர் அணியை நடத்தி வந்த வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர், 2 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்னர் காஞ்சி வீரன்ஸ் அணியை 4 கோடி ரூபாய்க்கு வாங்கியுள்ளார். 

வங்கியில் வாங்கியிருந்த 4 கோடி ரூபாய்க்கு மேல் கடன், தொடர்ந்து அணியை நடத்துவதில் ஏற்பட்ட நிதி நெருக்கடி ஆகியவற்றால் கடும் மன உளைச்சலில் இருந்துள்ளார். இந்த நிலையில் திருமணமாகாத இரு மகள்களின் எதிர்காலம் குறித்த கவலை என நாலாபுறமும் நெருக்கடியில் சிக்கியுள்ளார்.

வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் கடும் மனஉளைச்சலில் இருந்ததாக, அவரது மனைவி சவும்யா கூறியதாக போலீஸ் வட்டாரங்கள் தெரிவிக்கின்றன.

பிரேத பரிசோதனை முடிந்து மயிலாப்பூரில் உள்ள இல்லத்தில் இறுதி அஞ்சலிக்காக அவரது உடல் வைக்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது. தமிழ்நாடு கிரிக்கெட் சங்கமும், பல்வேறு கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்களும் அவரது மறைவுக்கு இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

56 பந்துகளில் சதம் அடித்த வி. பி. சந்திரசேகர், 56 வயதில் மறைந்து உள்ளார்.

முன்னாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் மறைவுக்கு பிசிசிஐ, கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்கள் சச்சின் தெண்டுல்கர், சுரேஷ் ரெய்னா, ஹர்பஜன் சிங், விவிஎஸ் லட்சுமணன், அனில் கும்ப்ளே ஆகியோர் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் இறந்து விட்டார் என்ற செய்தியை கேட்பதற்கு மிகவும் வருத்தமாகவுள்ளது. அவரது குடும்பத்திற்கு எனது ஆழ்ந்த அனுதாபங்களை தெரிவிக்கிறேன் என்று இந்திய அணியின் முன்னாள் வீரர் சச்சின் டெண்டுல்கர், தனது ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

இதேபோல பிசிசிஐ ட்விட்டர் பக்கத்தில், முன்னாள் தொடக்க வீரர் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகரை இழந்து வாடும் அவரது குடும்பத்தினர் மற்றும் நண்பர்களுக்கு இரங்கல்  என பதிவிடப்பட்டுள்ளது.

முன்னாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் மறைவிற்கு தமிழ்நாடு கிரிக்கெட் சங்கம் இரங்கல் தெரிவித்து உள்ளது.

மேலும் இந்திய வீரர் சுரேஷ் ரெய்னா, சென்னை சூப்பர் கிங்ஸ் அணியை கட்டமைக்க வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் தொடர்ந்து சிறப்பாக பணியாற்றியதாகவும், தொடக்கம் முதலே தங்களை ஊக்குவித்ததாகவும் புகழாரம் சூட்டிள்ளார்.

அத்துடன் இந்திய வீரர் ஹர்பஜன் சிங் வெளியிட்டுள்ள இரங்கல் குறிப்பில்,  வி.பி.சந்திரசேகரின் மறைவு செய்தி கேட்டு மிகுந்த கவலை அடைவதாகவும், அவரின் ஆன்மா சாந்தியடைய வேண்டுவதாகவும்  கூறியுள்ளார்.

இதேபோல் ஸ்ரீகாந்த், ஷிகர் தவான், அனில் கும்ப்ளே, விவிஎஸ் லக்ஷ்மண் உள்ளிட்ட முன்னாள் கிரிக்கெட் வீரர்களும் வி.பி.சந்திரசேகர் மறைவுக்கு இரங்கல் தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.

