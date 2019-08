அமேசான் காட்டில் பயங்கர தீ - வருத்தம் தெரிவித்த பிரபலங்கள்; படங்கள் தான் பழையவை

#Regram #RG @IamNickRose: Terrifying to think that the Amazon is the largest rain forest on the planet, creating 20% of the earth’s oxygen, basically the lungs of the world, has been on fire and burning for the last 16 days running, with literally NO media coverage whatsoever! Why?

