சந்திரயான் -2: தரையிறங்கும் சிறப்பான தருணத்தை அனைவரும் பார்க்குமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன் - பிரதமர் மோடி

சந்திரயான் -2 விண்கலம் தரையிறங்கும் சிறப்பான தருணத்தை அனைவரும் பார்க்குமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன் என்று பிரதமர் மோடி கூறியுள்ளார்.

புதுடெல்லி,





சந்திரயான்-2 நிலவில் கால்பதிக்கும் சரித்திர நிகழ்வை தேசம் முழுவதும் எதிர்நோக்கி காத்துக் கொண்டு இருக்கிறது. சவாலான இந்த சாதனையை நிகழ்த்தும் 4-வது நாடு என்ற பெருமையை இந்தியா பெற இருக்கிறது. நாளை இஸ்ரோ நிகழ்த்தவிருக்கும் இந்த சரித்திர சாதனை நிகழ்வை, அமெரிக்காவின் நாசா விஞ்ஞானிகளும் ஆர்வத்துடன் எதிர்பார்த்து உள்ளனர்.





‘சந்திரயான்-2’ விண்கல திட்டத்தின் முக்கிய மற்றும் சவாலான நிகழ்வு நாளை (சனிக்கிழமை) அதிகாலையில் நடக்க உள்ளது. அதாவது விக்ரம் லேண்டரை நிலவின் தென்துருவத்தில் மிகவும் மெதுவாக நாளை அதிகாலை 1.30 மணி முதல் 2.30 மணிக்குள் தரையில் இறக்க இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகள் முடிவு செய்து உள்ளனர்.





நிலவின் தென்துருவத்தில் மான்சினஸ்-சி, சிம்பிலியஸ்-எஸ் என்ற பள்ளங்களுக்கு நடுவே விக்ரம் லேண்டர், 70 டிகிரி கோணத்தில் மெதுவாக தரையிறக்கம் செய்யப்படுகிறது. அதைத்தொடர்ந்து விக்ரம் லேண்டரில் இருந்து அதிகாலை 5.30 மணி முதல் 6.30 மணிக்குள் பிரக்யான் ரோவர் வெளியே வந்து ஆய்வை தொடங்க உள்ளது. விக்ரம் லேண்டர் மற்றும் பிரக்யான் ரோவர் ஆகியவை ஒரு நிலவு நாள் (14 பூமி நாட்கள்) நிலவின் மேற்பரப்பில் ஆய்வு செய்யும்.





இந்நிலையில், இது குறித்து பிரதமர் மோடி டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-





முக்கியமான தருணத்திற்காக 130 கோடி இந்திய மக்கள் ஆர்வத்துடன் காத்துக்கொண்டிருக்கின்றனர். இன்னும் சில மணி நேரங்களில் சந்திரயான் - 2 விண்கலம் நிலவின் தென் பகுதியில் தரையிறங்க உள்ளது. நமது விண்வெளி விஞ்ஞானிகளின் சாதனையை இந்தியாவும் மற்ற உலக நாடுகளும் மீண்டும் ஒரு முறை பார்க்க உள்ளது.





இந்திய விண்வெளி வரலாற்றில் நடக்கும் மிகச்சிறப்பான தருணத்தை பார்க்க பெங்களூருவின் இஸ்ரோ மையத்திற்கு வருவதில் மகிழ்ச்சி அடைகிறேன்.





பெங்களூருவின் இஸ்ரோ மையத்தில் என்னுடன் இணைந்து சிறப்பான தருணத்தை பார்வையிடும் இளைஞர்கள், மைகவ் இணையம் மூலம், இஸ்ரோ நடத்திய வினாடி வினாவில் வெற்றி பெற்றுள்ளனர். இதில் அதிகளவு இளைஞர்கள் பங்கேற்க உள்ளனர். இதன் மூலம் விண்வெளி மற்றும் அறிவியலில் இளைஞர்கள் ஆர்வத்தை இதனை எடுத்து காட்டுகிறது. சந்திரயான் -2 நிலவில் தரையிறங்கும் சிறப்பான தருணத்தை பார்க்கின்றனர். பூடானை சேர்ந்த இளைஞர்களும் பார்வையிடுகின்றனர்.





22 ஜூலை மாதம் சந்திரயான் -2 விண்கலம் ஏவப்பட்டது முதல், அது குறித்த தகவல்களை தொடர்ச்சியாக, ஆர்வத்துடன் கேட்டு வருகிறேன்.





நிலவின் தென்பகுதியில் சந்திரயான் -2 விண்கலம் தரையிறங்கும் சிறப்பான தருணத்தை அனைவரும் பார்க்குமாறு கேட்டுக்கொள்கிறேன். இதுகுறித்த புகைப்படங்களை சமூக வலைதளங்களில் பகிரவும். அவற்றில் சிலவற்றை நான் ரிடுவீட் செய்கிறேன் என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

The moment 130 crore Indians were enthusiastically waiting for is here!



In a few hours from now, the final descent of Chandrayaan - 2 will take place on the Lunar South Pole.



India, and the rest of the world will yet again see the exemplary prowess of our space scientists. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 6 September 2019

I am extremely excited to be at the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru to witness the extraordinary moment in the history of India’s space programme. Youngsters from different states will also be present to watch those special moments! There would also be youngsters from Bhutan. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 6 September 2019

The youngsters with whom I will watch the special moments from the ISRO Centre in Bengaluru are those bright minds who won the ISRO Space Quiz on MyGov. The large scale participation in this Quiz showcases the interest of the youth in science and space. This is a great sign! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 6 September 2019

I have been regularly and enthusiastically tracking all updates relating to Chandrayaan - 2 since it was launched on 22nd July 2019. This Mission manifests the best of Indian talent and spirit of tenacity. Its success will benefit crores of Indians. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 6 September 2019