பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய சாதனைகளை படைப்போம் -தலைவர்கள் பாராட்டு

சந்திரயான்-2 பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய சாதனைகளை படைப்போம் என்று தலைவர்கள் இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு பாராட்டு தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

சென்னை





சந்திரயான்- 2 விண்கலத்தின் லேண்டர் நிலவில் தரையிறங்குவதற்கு சில நிமிடங்களுக்கு முன் அதிலிருந்து வந்த சிக்னல் துண்டிக்கப்பட்டது. இதற்கான காரணம் எதுவும் உடனடியாகத் தெரியவில்லை. இதனை இஸ்ரோ தலைவர் சிவன் அதிகாரபூர்வமாக அறிவித்தார்.





இஸ்ரோவின் முயற்சியில் பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய சாதனைகளை படைப்போம் என்று அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு பாராட்டு தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.





ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் கூறி உள்ளதாவது:-





சந்திரயான் 2 மிஷன் இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளின் முன்மாதிரியான அர்ப்பணிப்பையும் தைரியத்தையும் காட்டியுள்ளன. நாடு பெருமிதம் கொள்கிறது என கூறி உள்ளார்.





காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் இடைக்கால தலைவர் சோனியாகாந்தி கூறியதாவது:-

இஸ்ரோ குழுவினரின் சந்திரயான்- 2 முயற்சி போற்றப்பட வேண்டியது. இஸ்ரோ குழுவினருக்கு பாராட்டுக்கள். ஒவ்வொரு தோல்வியும் வெற்றிக்கான படிகட்டு. தடைகளை கடந்து சாதிப்போம், அனைவரும் ஒரே தேசமாக இணைந்திருப்போம் என்று கூறி உள்ளார்.





இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளின் முயற்சி வீண்போகவில்லை என்று காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் முன்னாள் தலைவர் ராகுல்காந்தி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.





இது தொடர்பாக அவர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள பதிவில், சந்திரயான் 2 பணியை சிறப்பாக மேற்கொண்ட விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு தமது வாழ்த்துக்களை கூறியுள்ளார். விஞ்ஞானிகளின் இந்த முயற்சியும், உழைப்பும் பலருக்கு ஊக்கத்தை அளிக்கும் என்று குறிப்பிட்டுள்ள ராகுல் காந்தி, விஞ்ஞானிகளின் இந்த முயற்சி விண்வெளி துறையில் பல்வேறு புதிய சாதனைகளை படைக்கும் என்று நம்பிக்கை தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

பாட்டாளி மக்கள் கட்சி நிறுவனர் டாகடர் ராமதாஸ் வெளியிட்டு உள்ள ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-





சந்திரயான் விண்கலத்தின் ஆராய்ச்சிக் கருவியை தரையிறக்குவதில் ஏற்பட்ட பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே. பின்னடைவை சந்திக்காத விண்வெளி ஆராய்ச்சி உலகில் ஏதுமில்லை. சந்திரயான்-2 முயற்சி மிகவும் அற்புதமானது. இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகள் பாராட்டப்பட வேண்டியவர்கள். அவர்களின் முயற்சி போற்றத்தக்கது. 2.1 கி.மீ இடைவெளியில் நிலவு சாதனையை இழந்த இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகள் விரைவில் நிலவை ஆளும் முயற்சியில் வெற்றியை சுவைப்பர். சாதாரண மனிதனுக்கும் நிலவு ஆராய்ச்சி குறித்த விழிப்புணர்வை சந்திரயான் -2 ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. நிலவை நெருங்கும் முயற்சியில் விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு இந்த நாடு துணை நிற்கும்! என கூறி உள்ளார்.





மக்கள் நீதி மய்ய தலைவர் நடிகர் கமல்ஹாசன் தனது ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-





விரைவில் நாம் நிலவில் இருப்போம்; இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளை நாடு நம்புகிறது, பாராட்டுகிறது. சந்திரயான்-2 திட்டத்தில் ஏற்பட்டது தோல்விக்கு சமமானதல்ல; ஆராய்ச்சியில் கற்றலுக்கான காலம் இது என கூறி உள்ளார்.





திமுக தலைவர் மு.கஸ்டாலின் தனது ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-





ஒரு பில்லியன் மக்களை விண்வெளியை நோக்கி பார்க்கவும், அறிவியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்பத்தின் மீது எங்கள் நம்பிக்கையை வைக்கவும் ஊக்கமளித்த இஸ்ரோ குழுவினருக்கு நன்றி.





சந்திரயான் - 2 சோதனையை கடந்து சாதனை படைக்கும் என சமத்துவ மக்கள் கட்சி தலைவர் சரத்குமார் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

* #Chandrayaan2 விண்கலம் நிலவில் கால்பதிக்கும் இறுதிகட்டத்தில் சந்தித்திருக்கும் சோதனை, ஏமாற்றம் அல்ல. வெற்றி சாதனையை பற்றி பிடிக்கும் நேரம் ஒத்தி போடப்பட்டிருக்கிறது என சமத்துவ மக்கள் கட்சி தலைவர் சரத்குமார் கூறி உள்ளார்.





பூடான் பிரதமர் லோட்டே ஷெரிங் கூறி உள்ளதாவது:-





இந்தியாவையும் அதன் விஞ்ஞானிகளையும் நினைத்து பெருமைப்படுகிறோம்.





'சந்திரயான்-2 கடைசி நிமிடத்தில் சில சவால்களை கண்டிருந்தாலும், அதற்கான அர்ப்பணிப்பும் உழைப்பும் வரலாற்றில் இடம்பெறும்’ நிச்சயம் ஒருநாள் அதன் திட்டத்தில் இஸ்ரோ வெற்றி பெறும் என கூறி உள்ளார்.





