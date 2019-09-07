பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய சாதனைகளை படைப்போம் -தலைவர்கள் பாராட்டு

With #Chandrayaan2 Mission, the entire team of ISRO has shown exemplary commitment and courage. The country is proud of @ISRO. We all hope for the best #PresidentKovind— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 6, 2019
Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi's statement on the Chandrayaan 2 Mission. pic.twitter.com/FQHbLTggbs— Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2019
Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for their incredible work on the Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission. Your passion & dedication is an inspiration to every Indian. Your work is not in vain. It has laid the foundation for many more path breaking & ambitious Indian space missions. 🇮🇳— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 6, 2019
2.1 கி.மீ இடைவெளியில் நிலவு சாதனையை இழந்த இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகள் விரைவில் நிலவை ஆளும் முயற்சியில் வெற்றியை சுவைப்பர். சாதாரண மனிதனுக்கும் நிலவு ஆராய்ச்சி குறித்த விழிப்புணர்வை சந்திரயான் -2 ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. நிலவை நெருங்கும் முயற்சியில் விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு இந்த நாடு துணை நிற்கும்!— Dr S RAMADOSS (@drramadoss) September 7, 2019
சந்திரயான் விண்கலத்தின் ஆராய்ச்சிக் கருவியை தரையிறக்குவதில் ஏற்பட்ட பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே. பின்னடைவை சந்திக்காத விண்வெளி ஆராய்ச்சி உலகில் ஏதுமில்லை. சந்திரயான்-2 முயற்சி மிகவும் அற்புதமானது. இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகள் பாராட்டப்பட வேண்டியவர்கள். அவர்களின் முயற்சி போற்றத்தக்கது!— Dr S RAMADOSS (@drramadoss) September 7, 2019
This does not tantamount to failure. In Research and Development there will be a learning curve. This, is that precious learning moment. We will soon be on the Moon, Thanks to #ISRO. The Nation believes and applauds ISRO.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) September 7, 2019
Thank you Team @isro for inspiring a billion people to look towards outer space and place our faith in the power of science and technology.— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) September 7, 2019
We are proud of our scientists for taking us farther than before. #Chandrayaan2
Dear PM @narendramodi ji!! Your speech at @isro will remain one of the most inspirational speeches ever. Your affectionate and emotional hug to #Isro Chief K.Sivan is a visual that will be etched in every Indian’s memory for years. You make us feel protected. Thank you.🙏🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XMf1f7Dyxs— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 7, 2019