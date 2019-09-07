மாநில செய்திகள்

பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய சாதனைகளை படைப்போம் -தலைவர்கள் பாராட்டு + "||" + Chandrayaan 2 landing backlash is temporary Let's create new recordsAppreciation of leaders

பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய சாதனைகளை படைப்போம் -தலைவர்கள் பாராட்டு
பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய சாதனைகளை படைப்போம் -தலைவர்கள் பாராட்டு
சந்திரயான்-2 பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய சாதனைகளை படைப்போம் என்று தலைவர்கள் இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு பாராட்டு தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.
சென்னை

சந்திரயான்- 2 விண்கலத்தின் லேண்டர்  நிலவில் தரையிறங்குவதற்கு சில நிமிடங்களுக்கு முன் அதிலிருந்து வந்த சிக்னல் துண்டிக்கப்பட்டது. இதற்கான காரணம் எதுவும் உடனடியாகத் தெரியவில்லை. இதனை இஸ்ரோ தலைவர் சிவன் அதிகாரபூர்வமாக அறிவித்தார்.

இஸ்ரோவின் முயற்சியில் பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே... புதிய  சாதனைகளை படைப்போம்  என்று அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு பாராட்டு தெரிவித்து உள்ளனர்.

ஜனாதிபதி ராம்நாத் கோவிந்த் கூறி உள்ளதாவது:-

சந்திரயான் 2 மிஷன் இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளின் முன்மாதிரியான அர்ப்பணிப்பையும் தைரியத்தையும் காட்டியுள்ளன. நாடு பெருமிதம் கொள்கிறது என கூறி உள்ளார்.


காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் இடைக்கால தலைவர் சோனியாகாந்தி கூறியதாவது:-

இஸ்ரோ குழுவினரின் சந்திரயான்- 2 முயற்சி போற்றப்பட வேண்டியது. இஸ்ரோ குழுவினருக்கு பாராட்டுக்கள். ஒவ்வொரு தோல்வியும் வெற்றிக்கான படிகட்டு. தடைகளை கடந்து சாதிப்போம், அனைவரும் ஒரே தேசமாக இணைந்திருப்போம் என்று கூறி உள்ளார்.


இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளின் முயற்சி வீண்போகவில்லை என்று காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் முன்னாள் தலைவர் ராகுல்காந்தி தெரிவித்துள்ளார். 

இது தொடர்பாக அவர் வெளியிட்டுள்ள பதிவில், சந்திரயான் 2 பணியை சிறப்பாக மேற்கொண்ட விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு தமது வாழ்த்துக்களை கூறியுள்ளார். விஞ்ஞானிகளின் இந்த முயற்சியும், உழைப்பும் பலருக்கு ஊக்கத்தை அளிக்கும் என்று குறிப்பிட்டுள்ள ராகுல் காந்தி, விஞ்ஞானிகளின் இந்த முயற்சி விண்வெளி துறையில் பல்வேறு புதிய சாதனைகளை படைக்கும் என்று நம்பிக்கை தெரிவித்துள்ளார். 

பாட்டாளி மக்கள் கட்சி  நிறுவனர் டாகடர் ராமதாஸ்  வெளியிட்டு உள்ள ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-

சந்திரயான் விண்கலத்தின் ஆராய்ச்சிக் கருவியை தரையிறக்குவதில் ஏற்பட்ட பின்னடைவு தற்காலிகமானதே. பின்னடைவை சந்திக்காத விண்வெளி ஆராய்ச்சி உலகில் ஏதுமில்லை. சந்திரயான்-2 முயற்சி மிகவும் அற்புதமானது. இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகள் பாராட்டப்பட வேண்டியவர்கள். அவர்களின் முயற்சி போற்றத்தக்கது. 2.1 கி.மீ இடைவெளியில் நிலவு சாதனையை இழந்த இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகள் விரைவில் நிலவை ஆளும் முயற்சியில் வெற்றியை சுவைப்பர். சாதாரண மனிதனுக்கும் நிலவு ஆராய்ச்சி குறித்த விழிப்புணர்வை சந்திரயான் -2 ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. நிலவை நெருங்கும் முயற்சியில் விஞ்ஞானிகளுக்கு இந்த நாடு துணை நிற்கும்! என கூறி உள்ளார்.

மக்கள் நீதி மய்ய தலைவர்  நடிகர் கமல்ஹாசன்  தனது ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-

விரைவில் நாம் நிலவில் இருப்போம்; இஸ்ரோ விஞ்ஞானிகளை நாடு நம்புகிறது, பாராட்டுகிறது. சந்திரயான்-2 திட்டத்தில் ஏற்பட்டது தோல்விக்கு சமமானதல்ல; ஆராய்ச்சியில் கற்றலுக்கான காலம் இது என கூறி உள்ளார்.

திமுக தலைவர் மு.கஸ்டாலின்  தனது ட்விட்டர் பதிவில் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-

ஒரு பில்லியன் மக்களை விண்வெளியை நோக்கி பார்க்கவும், அறிவியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்பத்தின் மீது எங்கள் நம்பிக்கையை வைக்கவும் ஊக்கமளித்த இஸ்ரோ குழுவினருக்கு நன்றி.

சந்திரயான் - 2 சோதனையை கடந்து சாதனை படைக்கும் என சமத்துவ மக்கள் கட்சி தலைவர் சரத்குமார் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்து உள்ளார்.

* #Chandrayaan2 விண்கலம் நிலவில் கால்பதிக்கும் இறுதிகட்டத்தில் சந்தித்திருக்கும் சோதனை, ஏமாற்றம் அல்ல. வெற்றி சாதனையை பற்றி பிடிக்கும் நேரம் ஒத்தி போடப்பட்டிருக்கிறது என சமத்துவ மக்கள் கட்சி தலைவர் சரத்குமார் கூறி உள்ளார்.

பூடான் பிரதமர் லோட்டே ஷெரிங் கூறி உள்ளதாவது:-

இந்தியாவையும் அதன் விஞ்ஞானிகளையும் நினைத்து பெருமைப்படுகிறோம். 

'சந்திரயான்-2 கடைசி நிமிடத்தில் சில சவால்களை கண்டிருந்தாலும், அதற்கான அர்ப்பணிப்பும் உழைப்பும் வரலாற்றில் இடம்பெறும்’ நிச்சயம் ஒருநாள் அதன் திட்டத்தில் இஸ்ரோ வெற்றி பெறும்  என கூறி உள்ளார்.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. சந்திரயான்-2 தரையிறங்குவதில் பின்னடைவு -பாகிஸ்தான் மந்திரி கிண்டல்
சந்திரயான்-2 விண்கலத்தின் லேண்டர் நிலவில் தரையிரங்குவதற்குள் அதன் சிக்னல் துண்டிக்கப்பட்டதை பாகிஸ்தான் அறிவியல் மற்றும் தொழில்நுட்பத்துறை மந்திரி பகத் உசேன் கிண்டல் செய்துள்ளார்.
2. தரையிறங்குவதில் பின்னடைவு இருந்தபோதிலும் இஸ்ரோவின் சந்திரயான்-2 மிஷன் தோல்வி அல்ல
விக்ரம் லேண்டர் தரையிறங்குவதில் பின்னடைவு இருந்தபோதிலும் இஸ்ரோவின் சந்திரயான்-2 மிஷன் தோல்வி அல்ல.
3. சந்திரயான்-2 நிலவில் கால்பதிக்கும் அந்த 15 நிமிடம் திகிலூட்டுவதாக இருக்கும் -இஸ்ரோ சிவன்
சந்திரயான்-2 நிலவில் கால்பதிக்கும் அந்த 15 நிமிடம் திகிலூட்டுவதாக இருக்கும் என இஸ்ரோ தலைவர் சிவன் கூறி உள்ளார்.
4. காஷ்மீர்: அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் படிப்படியாக விடுதலை செய்யப்படுவார்கள் எனத்தகவல்
காஷ்மீரீல் தடுப்புக்காவலில் வைக்கப்பட்டுள்ள அரசியல் தலைவர்கள் படிப்படியாக விடுதலை செய்யப்படுவார்கள் என மத்திய அரசு வட்டாரங்கள் கூறுகின்றன.
5. சந்திரயான் 2 நிலவின் சுற்று வட்டப்பாதையில் 3-ஆவது நிலைக்கு முன்னேறி உள்ளது
சந்திரயான் 2 நிலவின் சுற்று வட்டப்பாதையில் 3-ஆவது நிலைக்கு முன்னேறி உள்ளதாக இஸ்ரோ தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. ரூ.2,780 கோடி முதலீட்டில், தமிழகத்தில் தொழில் தொடங்க 16 அமெரிக்க நிறுவனங்கள் ஒப்பந்தம்
2. நிலவை நெருங்குகிறது, விக்ரம் லேண்டர்- சுற்றுவட்டப்பாதை மேலும் குறைப்பு
3. லண்டனில் இந்திய தூதரகத்திற்கு வெளியே பாகிஸ்தான் ஆதரவாளர்கள் வன்முறை
4. கவர்னர் பதவி: தமிழக பிரதிநிதியாகவும், தெலுங்கானாவின் சகோதரியாகவும் செயல்படுவேன் - டாக்டர் தமிழிசை சவுந்தரராஜன் பேட்டி
5. காஷ்மீரின் பெரும்பாலான பகுதிகளில் கட்டுப்பாடுகள் நீக்கம்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. தமிழக முதல்–அமைச்சர்களின் வெளிநாட்டு பயணங்கள் எப்படி? தொழில் முதலீடுகள் ஈர்க்கப்பட்டது இதுவே முதல் முறை
2. தமிழகத்துக்கு ரூ.2,780 கோடி அமெரிக்கா முதலீடு: எடப்பாடி பழனிசாமிக்கு பாராட்டு கூட்டம் நடத்த தி.மு.க. தயார் - மு.க.ஸ்டாலின் பேச்சு
3. மேட்டூர் அணைக்கு நீர் வரத்து அதிகரிப்பு: 12 மாவட்டங்களுக்கு வெள்ள அபாய எச்சரிக்கை
4. ஆயுதங்களுடன் ‘டிக்-டாக்’ வீடியோ எடுத்த இளைஞர்கள்: போலீசார் விசாரணை
5. சவால்களை எதிர்கொள்வது எனது குணம் தெலுங்கானா கவர்னராக சட்டப்படி பணியாற்றுவேன் - டாக்டர் தமிழிசை சவுந்தரராஜன்

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள்

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2019, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak