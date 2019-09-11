சரிவு மற்றும் இருளில் இருந்து நாட்டை மீட்கும் திட்டம் எங்கே? -ப.சிதம்பரம் கேள்வி

புதுடெல்லி,





ஐஎன்எக்ஸ் மீடியா முறைகேடு வழக்கில் சிபிஐயால் கைது செய்யப்பட்ட முன்னாள் மத்திய நிதி மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம், விசாரணைக்குப் பிறகு நீதிமன்றக் காவலில் திகார் சிறையில் அடைக்கப்பட்டுள்ளார்.

இந்த நிலையில் குடும்பத்தினர் உதவியுடன், ப.சிதம்பரம் தனது சார்பாக சமூக வலைதளத்தில் கருத்தை பதிவிட்டு உள்ளார். அதில் அவர் கூறி இருப்பதாவது:-

எனது சார்பாக ட்வீட் செய்ய எனது குடும்பத்தினரை நான் கேட்டுக்கொண்டேன்.

உங்கள் ஆதரவுக்கு அனைவருக்கும் நன்றி. நீதி மற்றும் அநீதியை வேறுபடுத்திப் பார்க்கும் ஏழைகளின் திறனைக் கண்டு நான் வியப்படைகிறேன் (கடந்த சில நாட்களாக சந்திக்கவும் உரையாடவும் எனக்கு வாய்ப்பு கிடைத்தது).

நான் பொருளாதாரம் குறித்து ஆழ்ந்த அக்கறை கொண்டுள்ளேன்.

ஏழைகள்தான் அதிகம் பாதிக்கப்படுகின்றனர். குறைந்த வருமானம், குறைவான வேலை வாய்ப்புகள், குறைந்த வர்த்தகம் மற்றும் குறைந்த முதலீடு ஆகியவை ஏழைகளையும் நடுத்தர மக்களையும் பாதிக்கின்றன. இந்த சரிவு மற்றும் இருளில் இருந்து நாட்டை காப்பாற்றும் திட்டம் எங்கே? என கேள்வி எழுப்பி உள்ளார்.

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following :-



Thank you all for your support. I must say I am amazed by the capacity of the poor (who I have had the chance to meet and interact with over the last few days) to distinguish between justice and injustice.