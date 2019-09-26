பொருளாதார சரிவு: மன்மோகன் சிங் கூறும் தீர்வை மத்திய அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும் - ப.சிதம்பரம் டுவீட்

பொருளாதார சரிவுக்கு யாராவது வழி சொல்வார்கள் என்றால் அது மன்மோகன் சிங் தான். அவர் கூறும் தீர்வை மத்திய அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும் என ப.சிதம்பரம் கூறியுள்ளார்.





புதுடெல்லி,





மத்திய ரிசர்வ் வங்கியின் முன்னாள் தலைவர், முன்னாள் நிதி மந்திரி, பொருளாதார நிபுணர், முன்னாள் பிரதமர் மற்றும் இந்திய தேசிய காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியைச் சேர்ந்த மன்மோகன் சிங் தனது 87-வது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடி வரும் நிலையில்,அவருக்கு பல்வேறு அரசியல் கட்சிகளின் தலைவர்கள் மற்றும் முக்கிய பிரமுகர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர்.





இந்நிலையில், ப.சிதம்பரம் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வெளியிட்டுள்ள வாழ்த்துச் செய்தியில்,





‘‘எனக்காக எனது குடும்பத்தினர் இந்த டுவிட்டை பதிவிட்டுள்ளனர். பிறந்தநாள் கொண்டாடும் மன்மோகன் சிங்கிற்கு எனது வாழ்த்துகள். அவர் 100 ஆண்டுகளுக்கும் மேலாக வாழ வேண்டும். நாடு தற்போது சந்தித்து வரும் பொருளாதார சரிவுக்கு யாராவது வழி சொல்வார்கள் என்றால் அது மன்மோகன் சிங் தான். மன்மோகன் சிங் கூறும் தீர்வை இந்த அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும்.’’ எனக் கூறியுள்ளார்.

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:



Happy birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh. May he live for a 100 years and more! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2019

I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr Manmohan Singh.



If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Singh. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2019