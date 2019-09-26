அதிமுக கூட்டணியில் புதுச்சேரி காமராஜ் நகர் தொகுதி என்.ஆர்.காங்கிரசுக்கு ஒதுக்கீடு | பேனர் விழுந்து சுபஸ்ரீ உயிரிழந்த விவகாரம்: சென்னை மாநகராட்சி உதவி செயற்பொறியாளர் ரவி வர்மன், உதவி பொறியாளர் கமல்ராஜ் மீது துறை ரீதியான நடவடிக்கை - மாநகராட்சி ஆணையர் பிரகாஷ் | ஆள்மாறாட்டம் செய்து மருத்துவக் கல்லூரியில் சேர்ந்தால் பின்விளைவு வரும் என்று எதிர்பார்க்கவில்லை - சிபிசிஐடி போலீசாரிடம் உதித் சூர்யா தந்தை வாக்குமூலம் |
தேசிய செய்திகள்

பொருளாதார சரிவு: மன்மோகன் சிங் கூறும் தீர்வை மத்திய அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும் - ப.சிதம்பரம் டுவீட் + "||" + I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr Manmohan Singh P. Chidambaram

பொருளாதார சரிவு: மன்மோகன் சிங் கூறும் தீர்வை மத்திய அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும் - ப.சிதம்பரம் டுவீட்
பொருளாதார சரிவு: மன்மோகன் சிங் கூறும் தீர்வை மத்திய அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும் - ப.சிதம்பரம் டுவீட்
பொருளாதார சரிவுக்கு யாராவது வழி சொல்வார்கள் என்றால் அது மன்மோகன் சிங் தான். அவர் கூறும் தீர்வை மத்திய அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும் என ப.சிதம்பரம் கூறியுள்ளார்.

புதுடெல்லி,

மத்திய ரிசர்வ் வங்கியின் முன்னாள் தலைவர், முன்னாள் நிதி மந்திரி, பொருளாதார நிபுணர், முன்னாள் பிரதமர் மற்றும் இந்திய தேசிய காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியைச் சேர்ந்த மன்மோகன் சிங் தனது 87-வது பிறந்தநாளை கொண்டாடி வரும் நிலையில்,அவருக்கு பல்வேறு அரசியல் கட்சிகளின் தலைவர்கள் மற்றும் முக்கிய பிரமுகர்கள் வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்துள்ளனர். 

இந்நிலையில், ப.சிதம்பரம் தனது டுவிட்டர் பக்கத்தில் வெளியிட்டுள்ள வாழ்த்துச் செய்தியில்,

 ‘‘எனக்காக எனது குடும்பத்தினர் இந்த டுவிட்டை  பதிவிட்டுள்ளனர். பிறந்தநாள் கொண்டாடும் மன்மோகன் சிங்கிற்கு எனது வாழ்த்துகள். அவர் 100 ஆண்டுகளுக்கும் மேலாக வாழ வேண்டும். நாடு தற்போது சந்தித்து வரும் பொருளாதார சரிவுக்கு யாராவது வழி சொல்வார்கள் என்றால் அது மன்மோகன் சிங் தான். மன்மோகன் சிங் கூறும் தீர்வை இந்த அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும்.’’ எனக் கூறியுள்ளார்.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. மும்மொழித் திட்டம்: பாஜக அரசின் உண்மையான முகம் தெரியத் தொடங்கிவிட்டது - ப.சிதம்பரம் டுவீட்
பாஜக அரசின் உண்மையான முகம் தெரியத் தொடங்கிவிட்டது என்று ப.சிதம்பரம் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. இந்திய அளவில் அதிகம் பாராட்டப்படும் ஆண்கள் பட்டியலில் பிரதமர் மோடி மற்றும் டோனி
2. கூடங்குளம் அணுமின் நிலையத்தில் முழு அளவில் மின் உற்பத்தி நடைபெறவில்லை -அதிர்ச்சி தகவல்
3. கர்நாடகாவில் 15 தொகுதிகளுக்கான இடைத்தேர்தல் தள்ளிவைப்பு: உச்சநீதிமன்றம் அறிவிப்பு
4. அடுத்த இந்திய ராணுவ தளபதி யார்? தேர்வு பணியை மத்திய அரசு தொடங்கியது
5. 53 நாட்கள் ஆகியும் இயல்பு நிலை திரும்பாத காஷ்மீர்

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. ஆள் இல்லாத சக்கர நாற்காலி தானாக நகர்ந்து சாலையில் சென்றது
2. 36 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு பின் கணவரை முதியோர் இல்லத்தில் அடையாளம் கண்ட மனைவி
3. ஆளில்லா விமானத்தில் ஆயுதங்களை வினியோகிக்கும் பாகிஸ்தான் - திடுக்கிடும் தகவல்கள்
4. உலக தலைவர்களை பார்த்து உங்களுக்கு எவ்வளவு தைரியம் இருக்கும்? என கேட்ட சிறுமிக்கு உயரிய விருது
5. முன்னாள் பிரதமர் மன்மோகன் சிங் பிறந்தநாள்: பிரதமர் மோடி வாழ்த்து

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள்

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2019, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak