பொருளாதார சரிவு: மன்மோகன் சிங் கூறும் தீர்வை மத்திய அரசு கேட்க வேண்டும் - ப.சிதம்பரம் டுவீட்

I have asked my family to tweet on my behalf the following:— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2019
Happy birthday to Dr Manmohan Singh. May he live for a 100 years and more!
I urge the Government to listen to the wisdom of Dr Manmohan Singh.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2019
If anyone can show the way for the country to come out of the current economic slump, it is Dr Singh.
The fundamental error of the Government's approach is that it has not understood the main causative factor of the economic slowdown - it is lack of demand and a growing pessimism about jobs, wages and opportunities.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 26, 2019