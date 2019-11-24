நான் தேசியவாத காங்கிரசில் தான் இருக்கிறேன் என்றும் அதில் தான் இருப்பேன் - அஜித் பவார் டுவீட்

மும்பை,

மராட்டியத்தில் யாரும் எதிர்பார்க்காத நிலையில் பாஜக அஜித்பவார் ஆதரவுடன் ஆட்சி கட்டிலில் அமர்ந்தது. இது சட்ட விரோதமானது என சிவசேனா, காங்கிரஸ், தேசியவாத காங்கிரஸ் கட்சி சார்பில் உச்சநீதிமன்றத்தில் மனு தாக்கல் செய்யப்பட்டது.

இந்த மனு அவசர மனுவாக நீதிபதிகள் என்.வி. ரமணா, அசோக்பூஷண், சஞ்சீவ் கண்ணாஆகியோரை கொண்ட பெஞ்ச் விசாரித்தது. முடிவில் தேவேந்திர பட்னாவிசுக்கு ஆதரவாக வழங்கபட்டது மற்றும் கவர்னர் அழைப்பு விடுத்தது ஆகிய 2 கடிதங்களை கோர்ட்டில் நாளை ( 25 ம் தேதி) தாக்கல் செய்ய வேண்டும். அதன் பின்னர் நாளை காலை நடக்கும் விசாரணையில் உத்தரவுகள் பிறப்பிக்கப்படும் என நீதிபதிகள் தெரிவித்தனர்.

இதனிடையே தாம் தேசியவாத காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியில் தான் தொடர்ந்து நீடிப்பதாகவும், தங்களின் தலைவர் சரத் பவார் தான் எனவும் மராட்டிய துணை முதல்-மந்தி அஜித் பவார் தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

இது தொடர்பாக டுவிட்டரில் கருத்து தெரிவித்துள்ள அவர்,

பாஜக - தேசியவாத காங்கிரஸ் கூட்டணி ஐந்து ஆண்டுகளுக்கு மராட்டியத்தில் நிலையான ஆட்சியை வழங்கும் என தெரிவித்துள்ளார். முன்னதாக மராட்டிய மாநில துணை முதல்-மந்திரியாக பொறுப்பேற்றதற்காக வாழ்த்து தெரிவித்திருந்த பிரதமர் மோடிக்கு டுவிட்டரில் அஜித் பவார் நன்றி தெரிவித்திருத்தார்.

அப்போது மராட்டியத்தில் நிலையான ஆட்சியை வழங்க உறுதுணையாக இருந்து அம்மாநில மக்களின் நலன் காக்க கடுமையாக உழைப்பேன் என பிரதமரிடம் டுவிட்டரில் அவர் உறுதி அளித்திருந்தார் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.



Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people.