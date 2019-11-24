நான் தேசியவாத காங்கிரசில் தான் இருக்கிறேன் என்றும் அதில் தான் இருப்பேன் - அஜித் பவார் டுவீட்

I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and @PawarSpeaks Saheb is our leader.— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019
Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable Government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the State and its people.
There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support.— Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019
மராட்டியத்தில் புதிய அரசு அமைந்துள்ளது தேசியவாத காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் முடிவு அல்ல. அஜித் பவாரின் தனிப்பட்ட முடிவாகும். அஜித் பவாரின் இந்த முடிவை நான் ஆதரிக்கவில்லை என்று சரத்பவார் விளக்கம் அளித்தார். மேலும் தேசியவாத காங்கிரஸ் சட்டமன்ற குழுத் தலைவர் பதவியிலிருந்து அஜித் பவார் நீக்கப்படுகிறார் என்று சரத் பவார் கூறியது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.