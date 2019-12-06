தெலுங்கானா பெண் மருத்துவர் கொலையில் 4 குற்றவாளிகள் என்கவுண்ட்டர்: நடிகர் விவேக் கருத்து

சினிமா செய்திகள்

தெலுங்கானா பெண் மருத்துவர் கொலையில் 4 குற்றவாளிகள் என்கவுண்ட்டர் தொடர்பாக நடிகர் விவேக் கருத்து தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.
சென்னை,

தெலுங்கானாவில் கால்நடை பெண் டாக்டரை பலாத்காரம் செய்து எரித்து கொன்ற 4 குற்றவாளிகளையும், போலீசார் என்கவுண்டரில் சுட்டு கொன்றனர்.

இது தொடர்பாக நடிகர் விவேக் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது,

தங்கையின் ஆத்மா சாந்தியடையும், இது போன்ற எண்ணம் கொண்டோருக்கு இது ஒரு பாடமாக அமையும். போலீஸ் அதிகாரிகளுக்கு ஒரு பெரிய சல்யூட்.

பள்ளிகளில் மாணவர்களுக்கு தாய்மை, சகோதரி மற்றும் மனிதநேயம் குறித்து கற்பிக்க வேண்டும்.

சுவாமி விவேகானந்தர் மற்றும் வள்ளலாரின் போதனைகள் குறித்து மாணவர்களுக்கு இளம் வயதிலேயே வழங்கப்பட வேண்டும். 

பெற்றோர்கள் தங்கள் குழந்தைகளை உன்னிப்பாக கவனித்துக்கொள்ள வேண்டும். இவை அனைத்தும் நல்ல குடிமக்களை உருவாக்க உதவும், குற்றவாளிகளாக அல்ல.

இவ்வாறு அதில் பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

