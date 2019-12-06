தெலுங்கானா பெண் மருத்துவர் கொலையில் 4 குற்றவாளிகள் என்கவுண்ட்டர்: நடிகர் விவேக் கருத்து

Justice served..! Peace to the soul of that Dr sister..! Will b a lesson to all sick minded perverts! A big salute to the police officials for this stringent action 👏🏻 👮 🚔— Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) December 6, 2019
Students shd b taught in schools abt the value of motherhood, sisterhood n humanity.Teachings of noble minds like swami Vivekananda,vallalaar, shd b imparted at young age.parents shd keep a close watch over their children. This will help to produce good citizens n not criminals— Vivekh actor (@Actor_Vivek) December 6, 2019