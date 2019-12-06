சினிமா செய்திகள்

ஐதராபாத்தில் 4 பேர் என்கவுண்ட்டர்: சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள்?
ஐதராபாத்தில் 4 பேர் என்கவுண்ட்டர் குறித்து சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள் என்று பார்ப்போம்.
ஐதராபாத்,

தெலுங்கானா  மாநிலம் ஐதராபாத் அருகே உள்ள சம்சாபாத்தில் கடந்த மாதம் 27-ம் தேதி   26 வயதான பெண் கால்நடை மருத்துவர் ஒருவர் லாரி ஓட்டுனர்கள், உதவியாளர்கள் உள்பட நான்கு பேரால் பாலியல் பலாத்காரம் செய்யப்பட்டு எரித்து கொலை செய்யப்பட்டார். 

அந்த சம்பவம் நாடு முழுவதும் பேரதிர்வுகளை ஏற்படுத்தியது. குற்றவாளிகளுக்கு கடும் தண்டனை வழங்கவேண்டுமென நாடாளுமன்றத்தில்  எம்பிக்கள் குரல் கொடுத்தனர்.

குற்றவாளிகளுக்கு தூக்கு தண்டனை விதிக்க வலியுறுத்தி, பல்வேறு அரசியல் கட்சிகளும், சமூக ஆர்வலர்களும், மாணவர்களும்  ஆர்ப்பாட்டம் மற்றும் கண்டன பேரணி நடத்தினர்.

இந்த கொடூர சமபவத்தில்  சிவா,சென்ன கேசவலு, முகமது பாஷா, நவீன் ஆகிய நான்கு பேரையும் சம்பவம் நிகழ்ந்த 48 மணி நேரத்தில் போலீசார் கைது செய்தனர். இந்த குற்ற வழக்கை விசாரிக்க தெலுங்கானா அரசு விரைவு நீதிமன்றம் அமைத்திருந்தது.

கைது செய்யப்பட்ட 4 பேரையும் 7 நாட்கள் காவலில் எடுத்து போலீசார் விசாரித்து வந்தனர். இந்நிலையில் இன்று அதிகாலை குற்றம் நடைபெற்ற இடத்தில் விசாரணை நடத்த போலீசார் நான்கு பேரையும் அழைத்துச் சென்றனர்.

தேசிய நெடுஞ்சாலை 44 ல் காவல்துறையினர் வாகனத்தில் அழைத்துச் சென்ற போது காவலர்களை தாக்கிவிட்டு குற்றவாளிகள் தப்ப முயன்றதாக கூறப்படுகிறது. இதனால் போலீசார் அவர்கள் நான்கு பேரையும் என்கவுண்ட்டரில் சுட்டுக் கொன்றனர்.

குற்றவாளிகள் சுட்டுக்கொல்லப்பட்டது மக்கள் மத்தியில் மகிழ்ச்சியை ஏற்படுத்தியுள்ளது. தெலுங்கானாவில் மக்கள் முக்கியமாக பெண்கள் இதனை கொண்டாடி வருகின்றனர்.

இந்த என்கவுண்ட்டர் குறித்து சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள் என்று பார்ப்போம்.

நடிகர் நாகார்ஜுன அக்னினேனி 'நீதி' வழங்கப்பட்டு உள்ளது என கூறி உள்ளார்.


கற்பழிப்பு போன்ற ஒரு குற்றத்தைச் செய்தபின் நீங்கள் எவ்வளவு தூரம் ஓட முடியும் என நடிகை ராகுல்சிங் கேள்வி எழுப்பி உள்ளார்.


நடிகர் அல்லு அர்ஜுன் 'நீதி' வழங்கப்பட்டது என கூறி உள்ளார்.


தெலுங்கானா போலீசுக்கு எனது வாழ்த்துக்கள்! என நடிகர் ரிஷி கபூர் கூறி உள்ளார்.




