குடியுரிமை சட்ட திருத்த மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதற்கு பிரியங்கா காந்தி கண்டனம்

Last night at midnight, India’s tryst with bigotry and narrow minded exclusion was confirmed as the CAB was passed in the Lok Sabha. Our forefathers gave their lifeblood for our freedom.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 10, 2019
In that freedom, is enshrined the right to equality, and the right to freedom of religion.
Our constitution, our citizenship, our dreams of a strong and unified India belong to ALL of us.— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) December 10, 2019
We will fight against this government’s agenda to systematically destroy our constitution and undo the fundamental premise on which our country was built with all our might.