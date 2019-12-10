குடியுரிமை சட்ட திருத்த மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதற்கு பிரியங்கா காந்தி கண்டனம்

புதுடெல்லி,

2014-ம் ஆண்டு டிசம்பர் 31-ந் தேதிக்கு முன்பு, பாகிஸ்தான், வங்காளதேசம், ஆப்கானிஸ்தான் ஆகிய நாடுகளில் இருந்து இந்தியாவில் குடியேறிய முஸ்லிம் அல்லாத சிறுபான்மையினருக்கு இந்திய குடியுரிமை வழங்க வகை செய்யும் குடியுரிமை சட்ட திருத்த மசோதாவை நேற்று பாராளுமன்ற மக்களவையில் உள்துறை அமைச்சர் அமித்ஷா தாக்கல் செய்தார். இந்த மசோதா எதிர்க்கட்சிகளின் கடும் விமர்சனத்துக்குள்ளானது.

மக்களவையில் நடைபெற்ற 9 மணி நேர காரசார விவாதத்திற்கு பிறகு, 311 உறுப்பினர்கள் ஆதரவுடன் மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டது.

இந்நிலையில், இந்த மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதற்கு காங்கிரஸ் கட்சியின் உத்தரபிரதேச மாநில பொதுச்செயலாளர் பிரியங்கா காந்தி டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியிருப்பதாவது:-

மக்களவையில் நேற்று நள்ளிரவில் குடியுரிமைத் திருத்த மசோதா நிறைவேற்றப்பட்டதன் மூலம், சகிப்பின்மை மற்றும் குறுகிய மனப்பான்மையை இந்தியா உறுதி செய்துள்ளது. நம்முடைய முன்னோர்கள் சுதந்திரத்துக்காக தங்களுடைய ரத்தத்தை, வாழ்க்கையைத் தியாகம் செய்தார்கள்.

சமத்துவ உரிமை, மதச்சுதந்திர உரிமை போன்றவற்றுக்காக மிகவும் கஷ்டப்பட்டு சுதந்திரத்தை பெற்றோம். நம்முடைய அரசியலமைப்புச் சட்டத்தைத் திட்டமிட்டு அழிக்கும் இந்த அரசுக்கு எதிராக நாம் போராடுவோம். நம்முடைய நாடு நமக்கே உரித்தான அடிப்படைகளை விலக்கி நமது வலிமையால் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது.

இவ்வாறு அதில் கூறியுள்ளார்.

