சினிமா செய்திகள்

ட்விட்டரின் டாப் 10 ஹேஷ்டேக்: விஸ்வாசத்துக்கு இடம் இல்லை, விஜய்யின் பிகில் இடம்பெற்றது + "||" + Bigil tops 2019 Twitter India trends, as Vijay,Atlee and Archana Kalpathi also feature in lists

ட்விட்டரின் டாப் 10 ஹேஷ்டேக்: விஸ்வாசத்துக்கு இடம் இல்லை, விஜய்யின் பிகில் இடம்பெற்றது
ட்விட்டரின் டாப் 10 ஹேஷ்டேக்: விஸ்வாசத்துக்கு இடம் இல்லை, விஜய்யின் பிகில் இடம்பெற்றது
இந்தியாவில் ட்விட்டரில் ட்ரெண்ட் ஆன 10 ஹேஷ்டேக்குகளில் விஜய்யின் பிகில் இடம் பெற்றுள்ளது.
சென்னை

2019 ஆம் ஆண்டு இன்னும் சில நாட்களில் முடியவிருக்கிறது.   ட்விட்டர் 2019 ஆம் ஆண்டின் டாப் 10 ஹேஷ்டேக், டாப் 10 அரசியல் பிரபலங்கள், டாப் 10 சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் என பட்டியலை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

இந்தியாவில் அதிகம் டிரெண்ட் ஆன ஹேஷ்டேக்குகளை வெளியிட்டு உள்ளது. அதில் 6-வது இடத்தில்  நடிகர் விஜய்யின் பிகில் படம் இடம் பெற்று உள்ளது. இதனை நடிகர் விஜய்யின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ  ட்விட்டர் மறு ட்விட் செய்து உள்ளது.

முதல் இடத்தில் நாடாளுமன்ற தேர்தலுக்கான ஹேஷ்டேக் இடம் பெற்று உள்ளது. சந்திரயான் - 2, 2 வது இடத்திலும்  தொடர்ந்து உலக கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட், புல்வாமா, சட்டப்பிரிவு 370, ஆகியவையும் இடம் பெற்று உள்ளன. 

பிகில் படத்தை அடுத்து சினிமா தொடர்பாக  அவஞ்சர் என்ட் கேம்   என்ற ஆங்கில படம் இடம்பெற்று உள்ளது.

முன்னதாக அஜித் நடிப்பில் உருவான விஸ்வாசம் படத்தின் ஹேஷ்டேக் அதிகம் பகிரப்பட்டவையாக ரசிகர்கள் கொண்டாடினர். ஆனால் இன்று வெளியான அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பில் விஸ்வாசம் ஹேஷ்டேக் இடம்பெறவில்லை என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

தொடர்புடைய செய்திகள்

1. பகவதி அம்மன் கோயிலில் விக்னேஷ் சிவனுடன் நயன்தாரா சாமி தரிசனம் ...!
கன்னியாகுமரியில் பிரசித்தி பெற்ற பகவதி அம்மன் கோயிலில் நடிகை நயன்தாரா இயக்குனர் விக்னேஷ் சிவனுடன் சாமி தரிசனம் செய்தார்.
2. ஐதராபாத்தில் 4 பேர் என்கவுண்ட்டர்: சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள்?
ஐதராபாத்தில் 4 பேர் என்கவுண்ட்டர் குறித்து சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் என்ன சொல்கிறார்கள் என்று பார்ப்போம்.
3. சகோதரியின் புத்தக வெளியீட்டு விழாவில் மேடையில் கண்ணீர் விட்ட பிரபல நடிகை
சகோதரி ஷாகீன் பட்டின் புத்தகம் குறித்து பேசும்போது பிரபல நடிகை ஆலியா பட் கண்ணீர் விட்டார்.
4. சிக்கென்ற உடல் ... கிக்கான போஸ்... 47 வயதில் வாய்ப்பு தேடும் நடிகை
சிக்கென்ற உடல் ... கிக்கான போஸ்... என 47 வயதில் நடிகை மந்த்ரா பேடி வாய்ப்பு தேடி வருகிறார்.
5. ’சுசி லீக்ஸ்’ போல் ’சுசி குக்’ யூடியூப் சேனல் ஆரம்பிக்கும் சுசித்ரா
பாடகி சுசித்ரா சுசி குக் யூடியூப் சேனல் ஆரம்பிக்கிறார்.

ஆசிரியரின் தேர்வுகள்...

1. மோடியுடன் பேசிய பாதி விஷயத்தை சரத்பவார் மறைத்துவிட்டார் -பட்னாவிஸ் குற்றச்சாட்டு
2. 410 தொடக்க பள்ளிகளில் 5-க்கும் குறைவான மாணவர்கள் - கல்வித்துறை அதிகாரிகள் கணக்கெடுப்பில் தகவல்
3. இன்று தொடங்குகிறது: உள்ளாட்சி தேர்தலுக்கு வேட்புமனு தாக்கல் செய்யும் இடங்கள் அறிவிப்பு
4. கர்நாடகாவில் ஆட்சியை தக்க வைக்கிறார் எடியூரப்பா?
5. இந்திய தண்டனை சட்டத்தில் திருத்தம் செய்யப்படும் - போலீஸ் டி.ஜி.பி.க்கள் மாநாட்டில் அமித் ஷா அறிவிப்பு

அதிகம் வாசிக்கப்பட்டவை

1. அதிரடி கதைகளில் நடிக்க வரவேற்பு இல்லை மீண்டும் காமெடி படங்களில் சிவகார்த்திகேயன்
2. கமல்ஹாசனுக்கு எதிராக பேசினேனா? நடிகர் ராகவா லாரன்ஸ் விளக்கம்
3. பிரபல ஹாலிவுட் நடிகர் மரணம்
4. சமூக வலைத்தளத்தில் வைரலாகும் அமீர்கான் தோற்றம்
5. மோசமான படம் எடுப்பதை தவிருங்கள்-ராதிகா ஆப்தே

எங்களைப்பற்றி | தனித்தன்மை பாதுகாப்பு | தொடர்புகொள்ள | வலைத்தள தொகுப்பு | ஆலோசனைகள் | வேலைவாய்ப்பு

Paper Ad Tariff | Web Ad Tariff | Terms & Conditions (E-paper)

காப்புரிமை 2019, © Daily Thanthi | Powered by Vishwak