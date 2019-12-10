ட்விட்டரின் டாப் 10 ஹேஷ்டேக்: விஸ்வாசத்துக்கு இடம் இல்லை, விஜய்யின் பிகில் இடம்பெற்றது

From #chandrayaan2, to #diwali and #eidmubarak - 2019 was a year for celebrations on Twitter in India. Here are the top most Tweeted about hashtags in 2019 #ThisHappenedpic.twitter.com/as1791mPzv— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) 10 December 2019
எப்போதும் போல் தமிழ் பொழுதுபோக்கு பிரகாசம்— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) 10 December 2019
மிகவும் மறுட்வீட் செய்யப்பட்ட ட்வீட், நடிகர் @actorvijay's பிகில் பற்றிய இந்த ட்வீட். #Bigil
மேலும் இதுவே கருத்தோடு அதிக மறுட்வீட் செய்யப்பட்ட ட்வீட் ஆனதுhttps://t.co/EJNKrKiHDB