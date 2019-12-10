ட்விட்டரின் டாப் 10 ஹேஷ்டேக்: விஸ்வாசத்துக்கு இடம் இல்லை, விஜய்யின் பிகில் இடம்பெற்றது

சென்னை

2019 ஆம் ஆண்டு இன்னும் சில நாட்களில் முடியவிருக்கிறது. ட்விட்டர் 2019 ஆம் ஆண்டின் டாப் 10 ஹேஷ்டேக், டாப் 10 அரசியல் பிரபலங்கள், டாப் 10 சினிமா பிரபலங்கள் என பட்டியலை வெளியிட்டுள்ளது.

இந்தியாவில் அதிகம் டிரெண்ட் ஆன ஹேஷ்டேக்குகளை வெளியிட்டு உள்ளது. அதில் 6-வது இடத்தில் நடிகர் விஜய்யின் பிகில் படம் இடம் பெற்று உள்ளது. இதனை நடிகர் விஜய்யின் அதிகாரப்பூர்வ ட்விட்டர் மறு ட்விட் செய்து உள்ளது.

முதல் இடத்தில் நாடாளுமன்ற தேர்தலுக்கான ஹேஷ்டேக் இடம் பெற்று உள்ளது. சந்திரயான் - 2, 2 வது இடத்திலும் தொடர்ந்து உலக கோப்பை கிரிக்கெட், புல்வாமா, சட்டப்பிரிவு 370, ஆகியவையும் இடம் பெற்று உள்ளன.

பிகில் படத்தை அடுத்து சினிமா தொடர்பாக அவஞ்சர் என்ட் கேம் என்ற ஆங்கில படம் இடம்பெற்று உள்ளது.

முன்னதாக அஜித் நடிப்பில் உருவான விஸ்வாசம் படத்தின் ஹேஷ்டேக் அதிகம் பகிரப்பட்டவையாக ரசிகர்கள் கொண்டாடினர். ஆனால் இன்று வெளியான அதிகாரப்பூர்வ அறிவிப்பில் விஸ்வாசம் ஹேஷ்டேக் இடம்பெறவில்லை என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

From #chandrayaan2, to #diwali and #eidmubarak - 2019 was a year for celebrations on Twitter in India. Here are the top most Tweeted about hashtags in 2019 #ThisHappenedpic.twitter.com/as1791mPzv