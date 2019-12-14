நேரலையின் போது பெண் செய்தியாளரின் பின்புறத்தை தட்டிய அமைச்சர் கைது

உலக செய்திகள்

நேரலையின் போது பெண் செய்தியாளரின் பின்புறத்தை தட்டிய அமெரிக்க அமைச்சர் வலுக்கும் கண்டனம்.
நியூயார்க்

அமெரிக்காவின் ஜார்ஜியாவில் மராத்தான் போட்டி நடைபெற்றது. இதனை அலெக்ஸ் போஜார்ஜியன் என்ற பெண் செய்தியாளர் நேரலையில் தொகுத்து வழங்கி கொண்டிருந்தார். அப்போது போட்டியாளர்கள் சிலர் கேமிராவின் முன் வந்தும், கைகளை நீட்டியும் சேட்டை செய்தனர்.

அலெக்ஸ் போஜார்ஜியன் தொடர்ந்து நேரலையை தொகுத்து வழங்கி கொண்டிருந்தார். அப்போது போட்டியாளர் ஒருவர் திடீரென அவரது பின்புறத்தை தட்டி சென்றார். இதனால் ஷாக்கான பெண் தொகுப்பாளர் திகைப்பில் ஆழ்ந்தார். வீடியோவில் பதிவான அந்த போட்டியாளர் பின் சமூக ஊடகம் மூலமாக கண்டறியப்பட்டார்.


பெண் செய்தியாளரை அப்படி தட்டியவர் 43 வயதான தாமஸ் கால்வே. இவர் ஜார்ஜியாவின் இளைஞர் நலத்துறை அமைச்சர் என்பது தெரியவந்துள்ளது. இவருக்கு திருமணமாகி ஒரு பெண் குழந்தையும் உள்ளது. தாமஸ் கால்வே, வெள்ளிக்கிழமை கைது செய்யப்பட்டார்.

இந்த வீடியோ வைரலானதை அடுத்து அவருக்கு சிக்கல் ஏற்பட்டது. பெண் செய்தியாளரின் பின்புறத்தை தட்டியதற்காக பலர் அவருக்கு தங்களது எதிர்ப்பையும், கண்டனத்தையும் தெரிவித்து வருகின்றனர்.

இது குறித்து டாமி கால்வே கூறும்போது,

“நான் அவரை முதுகில் தான் தொட்டேன். ஆனால் தவறுதலாக எங்கே பட்டது என்று தெரியவில்லை. எந்த தவறான நோக்கத்துடனும் நான் செயல்படவில்லை. தவறாக இருந்தால் அந்த பெண் செய்தியாளர் எனது மன்னிப்பை ஏற்க வேண்டும்“ என்று கூறி உள்ளார்.


