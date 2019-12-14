நேரலையின் போது பெண் செய்தியாளரின் பின்புறத்தை தட்டிய அமைச்சர் கைது

நியூயார்க்

அமெரிக்காவின் ஜார்ஜியாவில் மராத்தான் போட்டி நடைபெற்றது. இதனை அலெக்ஸ் போஜார்ஜியன் என்ற பெண் செய்தியாளர் நேரலையில் தொகுத்து வழங்கி கொண்டிருந்தார். அப்போது போட்டியாளர்கள் சிலர் கேமிராவின் முன் வந்தும், கைகளை நீட்டியும் சேட்டை செய்தனர்.

அலெக்ஸ் போஜார்ஜியன் தொடர்ந்து நேரலையை தொகுத்து வழங்கி கொண்டிருந்தார். அப்போது போட்டியாளர் ஒருவர் திடீரென அவரது பின்புறத்தை தட்டி சென்றார். இதனால் ஷாக்கான பெண் தொகுப்பாளர் திகைப்பில் ஆழ்ந்தார். வீடியோவில் பதிவான அந்த போட்டியாளர் பின் சமூக ஊடகம் மூலமாக கண்டறியப்பட்டார்.

The man accused of slapping @wsavalexb's backside while she was on the air is telling his side of the story.



In an interview with @InsideEdition, 43-year-old Tommy Callaway says he went to wave to the camera and got caught up in the moment. pic.twitter.com/8zQsnZ7HWs