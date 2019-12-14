நேரலையின் போது பெண் செய்தியாளரின் பின்புறத்தை தட்டிய அமைச்சர் கைது

The man accused of slapping @wsavalexb's backside while she was on the air is telling his side of the story.— CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) 11 December 2019
In an interview with @InsideEdition, 43-year-old Tommy Callaway says he went to wave to the camera and got caught up in the moment. pic.twitter.com/8zQsnZ7HWs
Check out this jerk smacking a @WSAV reporter's ass live on air. And sorry, that's my kiddo making horribly timed weird noises in the background. pic.twitter.com/6tzi6P1Jbo— Tonya (@GrrrlZilla) 7 December 2019
To the man who smacked my butt on live TV this morning: You violated, objectified, and embarrassed me. No woman should EVER have to put up with this at work or anywhere!! Do better. https://t.co/PRLXkBY5hn— Alex Bozarjian (@wsavalexb) 7 December 2019