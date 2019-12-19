டெல்லி வாசிகள் அனைவரும் நகர்புற நக்சலாகி விட்டார்களா?-ப.சிதம்பரம் கேள்வி

டெல்லி வாசிகள் அனைவரும் நகர்புற நக்சலாகி விட்டார்களா? என்று முன்னாள் மத்திய மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் கேள்வி எழுப்பி உள்ளார்.

புதுடெல்லி,





குடியுரிமை திருத்த சட்டத்திற்கு எதிராக டெல்லி மட்டுமின்றி இந்தியாவின் பல்வேறு பகுதிகளிலும் போராட்டங்கள் நடைபெற்று வருகின்றன.





டெல்லியின் செங்கோட்டை மற்றும் மண்டி ஹவுஸ் பகுதிகளில் போராட்டங்கள் நடைபெறுவதை ஒட்டி மெட்ரோ நிலையங்கள் மூடப்பட்டுள்ளது. பல்வேறு இடங்களில் காலை 9 மணியில் இருந்து பகல் 1 மணி வரை இணைய சேவை முடக்கப்பட்டது. மத்திய அரசின் உத்தரவால் டெல்லியில் சில பகுதிகளில் இணைய சேவை துண்டிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளதாக தகவல் வெளியாகி உள்ளது.





டெல்லியில் சில வட்டாரங்களில் ஏர்டெல் செல்போன் சேவை துண்டிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. அரசின் உத்தரவை அடுத்து செல்போன் அழைப்புகள், குறுஞ்செய்தி, இணைய சேவைகள் நிறுத்தப்பட்டு உள்ளதாக ஏர்டெல் நிறுவனம் அறிவித்துள்ளது. அரசின் மறு உத்தரவு வரும் வரை சேவை துண்டிப்பு தொடரும் என ஏர்டெல் நிறுவனம் அறிவித்து உள்ளது.





இந்நிலையில் இது குறித்து முன்னாள் மத்திய நிதி மந்திரி ப.சிதம்பரம் டுவிட்டர் பதிவில் கூறியதாவது:-





டெல்லியில் ஏன் இணைய சேவை முடக்கப்பட்டது? டெல்லி வாசிகள் அனைவரும் நகர்புற நக்சலாகி விட்டார்களா? மகாத்மா காந்தியின் 150-வது பிறந்த ஆண்டை கொண்டாடும் தருணத்தில், நாட்டில் அமைதியாக கூடி போராடும் உரிமை நாட்டு மக்களிடம் இருந்து பறிக்கப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதைவிட பெரிய அவமானம் இருக்க முடியாது.





குடியுரிமை திருத்தச் சட்டத்திற்கு எதிர்ப்பு தெரிவித்து அமைதியான முறையில் போராட்டம் நடத்திய பிரபல வரலாற்றாசிரியர் ராமசந்திர குஹா கைது செய்யப்பட்டதை வன்மையாக கண்டிக்கிறேன் என பதிவிட்டுள்ளார்.

Why has the internet been shut down? Have all residents of Delhi become urban naxals? — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 19, 2019

In the year that we have just celebrated the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the right of peaceful assembly and protest has been taken away from the people of this country. There can be no greater shame! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 19, 2019

I condemn the physical force placed on, and the subsequent arrest of, RAMCHANDRA GUHA in Bengaluru. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) December 19, 2019